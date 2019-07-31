When using multiple monitors, by default, means that your desktop wallpaper is duplicated across all of your screens. However, with all that screen real-estate that a multiple monitor setup delivers, having a different wallpaper for each monitor is a nice way to brighten up your workspace even more.

One manual workaround for getting different wallpapers on multiple monitors is to manually create it using something like the GIMP, cropping and positioning your backgrounds by hand. There is, however, a neat wallpaper manager called Hydrapaper that makes setting multiple wallpapers a breeze.

Hydrapaper

Hydrapaper is a simple GNOME application that auto-detects your monitors, and allows you to choose different wallpapers for each display. In the background, it achieves this by simply composing a new background image from your choices that fits your displays, and sets that as your new wallpaper. All with a single click.

Hydrapaper lets the user define multiple source directories to choose wallpapers from, and also has an option to select random wallpapers from the source directories. Finally, it also allows you to specify your favourite images, and provides an additional category for favourites. This is especially useful for users that have a lot of wallpapers and change them frequently.

Installing Hydrapaper on Fedora Workstation

Hydrapaper is available to install from the 3rd party Flathub repositories. If you have never installed an application from Flathub before, set it up using the following guide:

After correctly setting up Flathub as a software source, you will be able to search for and install Hydrapaper via GNOME Software.