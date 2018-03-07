Flathub is a third party repository of applications that are packaged in the Flatpak format. Many Flathub apps are also in the main Fedora repositories, but in some cases it ships newer and in-development versions of these apps. Additionally, Flathub also contains some applications that aren’t yet in Fedora.
Fedora can be easily configured to show applications in Flathub in the Software application in Fedora Workstation. This short tutorial will walk you through the steps of getting Flathub apps to show up in Software.
Get and install the Flathub repo
Go to the Flathub website, and on the main page, there is a link to their repository file. Download, and open with Software Install:
Software appears, and to install the repo, simply click Install.
Note: Flathub is a third party repository of software that is not in the Fedora distribution. As such the Flathub repo may have different licensing and other requirements that differ from Fedora.
Search for a Flathub Application
Now, when you search in GNOME Software, you should start to see applications that are available in Flathub. For example, one app that is not in the Fedora, but is in Flathub is Peek. Do a search for Peek, and see if it appears. Note the Source: dl.flathub.org at the bottom of the entry to signify that this software is from Flathub.
Apps from Flathub may take a while before showing up in Software. You can speed up this process by manually stopping gnome-software on your system with the following command in the terminal:
gnome-software --quit
Then open Software again.
Browsing the Flathub Apps
The Software interface does not yet provide a simple way to just browse the Flathub apps. Luckily, the Flathub website has a nice view of all the applications available.
Simply search the apps there, find the one you want, then search for it and install in Software on your Workstation.
March 7, 2018 at 11:13
Hi,
I look forward to a general wider flatpak adoption in Linux and I use as many flatpak applications as I can; I hope that soon all graphical applications can be used as flatpaks.
I think that it is a major step to get non-tech users to use Linux on their machines (same applications and installation steps for all major distributions, latest versions, no dependencies trouble, etc…).
That said, I have a couple suggestions (as a common user) to anybody capable in making improvements:
1. the Browse Apps screen shown above should display also the application versions, and ideally group them in some way and allow filtering; right now it looks like a big grid list where you don’t know exactly what you are downloading
2. in KDE Discover (I use KDE) the “version:” displayed for flatpak applications (ex. Libreoffice) just says “stable”; useless
3. still in KDE Discover it would be nice to have a “application type” filter where you can select to display only flatpak packaged applications
Finally a question: can flathub also host commercial software or should each commercial software house have their own flathub repository? I guess that they would need to have their own repository tied to a webshop?
I don’t have a specific software in mind, just curious. While everybody obviously loves free software (in both meanings), I think that it’s important for its success that flatpak also appeals to commercial software, such as many mainstream games. Perhaps commercial software could have its own slot in the grid on the flathub page that when clicked redirects to the software house webshop. I guess a software license filter would then also be desirable on the flathub page.
To be honest, as a recent Linux full time user, the flatpak technology is one of the most exciting news in the Linux world as I always disliked the packaging diversity of the Linux world (also dependencies, and not having the latest version of an application on release day). It was one of the drivers for me to try Linux again.
Cheers