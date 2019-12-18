11 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Nocman

    Forget about screen, learn tmux.

    December 18, 2019
    Reply
    •

      Carmine Zaccagnino

      That’s a bit unfair. Screen works fine for most use cases, tmux is more powerful overall but forgetting about screen wouldn’t do anybody any good. There are articles on the Fedora Magazine about tmux already and knowing about screen too may be useful for some people.
      I don’t know (but I could guess) how most people would feel if they saw something like “forget about C, learn C++”.

      December 18, 2019
      Reply

      • Maciej

        It’s more like: “forget about Fortran”, screen is obsolete and tmux is just better tool in every way. The only use case for knowing screen is some embedded device without ability for installing additional tools.

        December 18, 2019
        Reply

      • Baptiste Mille-Mathias

        Hello,

        I used to use screen a lot but got really annoyed by regular lock up issue and scrolling issue in split pane mode. By just replacing the pristine config to use A instead of B as modifier I was able to switch from screen to tmux without changing my habits.

        Don’t know nowadays about the stability but I’d really advice anyone to use tmux over screen because I had zero issue with since day 0 (I’m zero indexed). 🙂

        Have a nice day.

        December 18, 2019
        Reply

      • Eduard Lucena

        But it’s beeing deprecated in favor of tmux, so I have to agreed to learn tmux.

        December 18, 2019
        Reply

  2. Adam Inglis

    Note that screen is not available on RHEL 8

    December 18, 2019
    Reply

    • Carmine Zaccagnino

      It’s in the EPEL. I see why that could be a problem in some cases, it all depends on what you’re looking for. If that’s a problem for you, there’s always tmux out there and there are posts here on the Fedora Magazine about that already. IMO screen doesn’t deserve to be forgotten because there are situations in which one would be better off knowing about it.

      December 18, 2019
      Reply

  3. Ed

    tmux is a better choice since it still maintained and more current than screen.

    December 18, 2019
    Reply

  4. Zaro

    Isn’t it about time to deprecate already screen? tmux is much better alternative.

    December 18, 2019
    Reply

  5. ElScorcho

    The primary reason to use screen over tmux is support for serial connections. I have a USB to serial adapter with the Prolific PL2303HX chipset that is supported by all recent Linux kernels. So it’s a snap to connect to any Cisco or Adtran serial console with my Fedora laptop, which I do quite often.

    December 18, 2019
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Fedora 31 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 6,052 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: