Now available: Fedora on Lenovo laptops!

Posted by on September 25, 2020 11 Comments
Fedora and Lenovo!

Recent Posts

Installing and running Vagrant using qemu-kvm

Incremental backups with Btrfs snapshots

Ankur Sinha: How do you Fedora?

We’ve been teasing this for a while, but today it’s finally true—Fedora Workstation is now available preinstalled on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, ThinkPad P53, and ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 laptops. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is available today for direct consumer purchase from Lenovo’s online store. The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 and ThinkPad P53 will be available next week via the “Contact Us” icon on Lenovo.com. What’s more, the successor models are in the works for pre-load and online ordering as well!

Lenovo has been a great partner in bringing this to market. Like the Fedora community, they are operating on an “upstream first” model. That’s part of why the only thing you’ll see on the laptop that doesn’t come from an official Fedora repository is a set of PDFs providing documentation and legal notices. Lenovo engineers have been contributing to the Linux kernel, including a patch to enable the “lap mode” sensor, which is already accepted. They have also worked with their vendors to improve Linux support in devices like the fingerprint scanner.

Of course, you already know that open source is about more than just the technology; the community is what makes it great. Lenovo is a member of Fedora and other communities. In addition to participating in the usual Fedora places (like the devel mailing list), they also were a gold-level sponsor of our Nest With Fedora conference. And they have a dedicated Fedora section on their community forum. Mark Pearson, Senior Linux Developer said “doing open source the right way is important to us” at his Nest With Fedora Q&A session.

This will be a global program, but it will take some time to roll out country-by-country. If it doesn’t appear on the website in your country, call the local sales number for your country to place a phone order. I’m excited to have Lenovo offer Fedora Workstation as a supported choice on their laptops. This is a great opportunity to grow our community.

New in Fedora Using Hardware

Matthew Miller

Matthew is the Fedora Project Leader. You can find him on the Fedora mailing lists or Freenode as "mattdm", or @mattdm on Twitter Matthew's content on this site is made available under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International license (or an earlier CC-BY-SA license if you need that for compatibility) — share all you like, give credit, and let others share as well.

11 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Linux User

    This is good news, can you please provide the link the UK store too.

    September 25, 2020
    Reply

  2. Alejandro

    Now Lenovo only need to add an AMD CPU/GPU to their X Carbon series and I’ll throw my money at them.

    September 25, 2020
    Reply

  3. Martin

    From the page linked in this article it looks like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is about $900 more expensive if you get it with Linux. If true that really sucks.

    September 25, 2020
    Reply

  4. Bengt

    Same model and spec:
    Windows $1,249.99
    Linux $2,145.00

    Why?

    September 25, 2020
    Reply

    • Einer Petersen

      Hey Bengt ……

      Look at the “Customize” ones …. the Fedora base is $2,145.00 and the Windows base is $2,219.00 …….

      You need to compare apples-to-apples … 🙂

      September 25, 2020
      Reply

  5. Andrew

    Awesome! Do you know when Lenovo’s UK store will offer these?

    September 25, 2020
    Reply

    • Ben Cotton

      We don’t have a timeline for the different geographies from Lenovo. You can order by phone if they’re not available on the web store.

      September 25, 2020
      Reply

  6. Edward

    What about desktops machines? Would love to see a desktop model preloaded.

    September 25, 2020
    Reply

  7. Maddler

    I recently got the Windows version (Ireland) and installed Fedora 32, and everything is working perfectly.
    Would just be curious to see BIOS settings on the Linux version.

    September 25, 2020
    Reply

  8. Neff (@neffscape)

    Not in Switzerland and in most countries outside USA. BOOOH!!!

    September 25, 2020
    Reply

    • Ben Cotton

      They should be globally-available, even if your local website hasn’t added them yet. You’ll have to call the local sales number to order.

      September 25, 2020
      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Fedora 32 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 7,071 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: