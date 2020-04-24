Coming soon: Fedora on Lenovo laptops!

Today, I’m excited to share some big news with you—Fedora Workstation will be available on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops! Yes, I know, many of us already run a Fedora operating system on a Lenovo system, but this is different. You’ll soon be able to get Fedora pre-installed by selecting it as you customize your purchase. This is a pilot of Lenovo’s Linux Community Series – Fedora Edition, beginning with ThinkPad P1 Gen2, ThinkPad P53, and ThinkPad X1 Gen8 laptops, possibly expanding to other models in the future.
The Lenovo team has been working with folks at Red Hat who work on Fedora desktop technologies to make sure that the upcoming Fedora 32 Workstation is ready to go on their laptops. The best part about this is that we’re not bending our rules for them. Lenovo is following our existing trademark guidelines and respects our open source principles. That’s right—these laptops ship with software exclusively from the official Fedora repos! When they ship, you’ll see Fedora 32 Workstation. (Models which can benefit from the NVIDIA binary driver can install it in the normal way after the fact, by opting in to proprietary software sources.)
Obviously, this is huge for us. Our installer aims to make the complicated process of installing Fedora to replace another operating system as easy as possible, but it’s still a barrier even for tech-literate people. A major-brand laptop with Fedora pre-installed will help bring Fedora to a wider audience. That and Lenovo’s commitment to fixing issues as part of the community means that everyone benefits from their Linux engineering work in the true spirit of open source collaboration.
As Mark Pearson, Sr. Linux Developer, from Lenovo said, “Lenovo is excited to become a part of the Fedora community. We want to ensure an optimal Linux experience on our products. We are committed to working with and learning from the open source community.” Mark Pearson will be the featured guest in May’s Fedora Council Video Meeting – get your questions ready.
I’ll have more details about this project as we get closer to the launch. In the meantime, I invite you to come to our Open Neighborhood virtual booth at Red Hat Summit on April 28-29. The entire event is free and open to all.
Christian von Behren
This probably doesn’t imply driver support for fingerprint readers inherited in synaptics touchpads of current models, does it?
Matthew Miller
I don’t know about current models, but Lenovo is working with their vendors to make sure we have firmware support going forward.
Cory Hilliard
Awesome news!
Cornel
nice one
Mark Pearson
Hi Christian – fingerprints readers for a fair few odler platforms and the 2020 platforms will have driver support. The firmware is actually on LVFS already just in testing status but we have to do some regression testing to complete (make sure we don’t break windows) which is why it is taking a while. I think it will be available mid-may as long as no issues found etc.
What we can support depends on the vendor of course.
Tom
This is good news – Will it be available globally? I.E in the U.K?
Cheers,
Matthew Miller
As I understand the plan, yes, it should be globally, although there is some amount of regulatory red tape that needs to be cleared everywhere so I have no idea on timing. This is great for individuals around the world, of course, but it’s also important for companies who want to standardize on a Fedora OS and on the same laptop models worldwide.
Mark Pearson
Confirmed – the plan is global
We do have to complete some things before we can ship so there is a small possibility for wrinkles on the way (energy certifications etc) but so far everything is going well…..hope it stays that way!
Eric Nicholls
Mark, I’ve been loyal to Fedora & Lenovo for some years, so the fact that Lenovo is finally supporting my favourite OS out of the box means a lot to me. I am nothing but excited about this news.
Btw, could you tell the folks at Motorola to take a look at Phosh? Phone Shell is improving drastically so maybe by the year 2025, we could have Motorola phones running Phosh with Fedora under the hood.
Gerry Adams
Ireland is not in the UK
Mike
i.e. = id est
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/i.e.
Doug
I.E. was meant as in ie. Aka, “example” not I.E. aka Ireland.
Thomas
He was saying “that is” or “id est” (I.E), not Ireland
“Will it be available globally? That is in the UK?”
Máirín Duffy
Fedora abú a Gherry! Tiocfaidh ár laptop!
marco
This is exciting. Congratulations Fedora team!
George
P53, very nice!
Marcio
Unbelievable!!!
Congratulations, Red Hat, Fedora and Lenovo!
Ryan Walter
This is fantastic, Thank you for sharing the great news Matthew!
Adam McNutt
It’s almost like it’s back to a full IBM machine again. This makes me happy.
john
that’s very truly
Giovanni Fabbro
Are these shipping with Secure Boot enabled? Who is issuing the certs for Secure Boot too?
Matthew Miller
Should be. It’ll be the standard Fedora-signed stuff.
Eddie Jennings
And just when I was about 99% sure of my next laptop purchase, you drop this news!
Congratulations to you and the rest of the Fedora team though! 😀
Giovanni Fabbro
No Ryzen models?
Albin
Right question…Always wondered when I get to order a T495s with Linux preinstalled frim the Swiss Lenovo store, sparing the 100$ for a Win10Pro license…Would order immediately.
fridgidmustang
How will LUKS be handled? Will they be unencrypted? Will there be a setup wizard before the GNOME one?
Ubuntu OEM handled this with eCryptFS iirc.
fridgidmustang
Oh and what about recovery… will there be a Fedora live-iso partition?
That’d be neat.
Would love to see something like that in Anaconda.
Phoenix
That would indeed be neat. Though, of course one should be able to update it, say, with the default ISO, e.g. when Fedora 33 and so on is released.
Aaron
This is huge, I already use fedora workstation on a Lenovo X1 Carbon. In fact, I’m running fedora Silverblue and, while this definately exciting news what would really blow me away is if Silverblue was also available and Pre-Installed on Lenovo machines.
Benny Fields
Awesome news! Can’t wait to place my order!
Felícito
This is great news!!
aidsla
I hope the same happens with HP and Dell in the future.
Carlos
Congrats! I hope this option becomes available for all future ThinkPads.
Random
Does that mean Nouveau is the default drivers for Nvidia models?
Matthew Miller
Either that or running with Intel graphics on those. I’m not actually sure — something good to ask the Lenovo folks at RH Summit!
Andrea
Great Achievement!
Good job to all the Fedora team.
Andrew Ludwar
This is amazing! Very excited for this, and I’m soon due for a (Lenovo) laptop upgrade :).
Congrats and kudos to all involved. Great work Fedora team!
Canute
Wonderful!!, been running Fedora on Lenovo for ~7 years, no looking back!
tutunak
It’s excellent news for everyone who wants a working laptop and doesn’t want to use macOS
Pranav
The time has arrived where Linux distro ship by default on Laptops.
Big thanks to Lenovo.
ardevd
My favorite OS with my favorite line if laptops. Exciting stuff. I’m curious to know whether the affected models will shop with fully compatible hardware however. Previous X1 Carbons have shipped with WWAN modems and fingerprint readers that do not work under Linux at all. Hopefully we will see Linux support for all components but I fear Lenovo will just remove the option for WWAN and fingerprint reader if you opt for Fedora pre-installed. Any thoughts?
Josh
I’m hoping the same thing; the X1 Carbon 8th generation would be perfect, if the WWAN works out-of-the-box.
Makis
Does this mean that Lenovo will also provide technical support and not say “sorry, we only support Windows, we need a screenshot from vantage”? If yes, this could restore my ThinkPad love.
Mark Pearson
Hi – short answer is “yes”, and that’s one of the things we’re working on before we do the release (alongside some testing, regulation things etc). I suspect there will be a learning curve here as support get used to it 🙂
Note – there is the Lenovo web forum too which our Linux team keeps an eye on and help out on. Linked below (hopefully). We’ll be adding a dedicated Fedora section there soon…
Michel Salim
This is super exciting, we’re looking at similar things at work. Will reach out separately to learn more 🙂
Mario
I have already Lenovo laptop with Fedora. Nothing new 😉
dsl
I hope that this comes with the possibility to do BIOS upgrades from Fedora. It has always ached me that most Lenovo laptops don’t support these kinds of flashing from linux and make me use WINE for it.
Matthew Miller
Yes, LVFS firmware support is a big part of this.
Mark Pearson
Totally agree and LVFS support is an important part of what we are delivering.
BIOS updates for all our linux supported platforms is available now and we’re working on improving how much firmware we can deliver via LVFS – our coverage is getting much better and we’re working with vendors to close the gaps.
Emad Mokhtar
Great news. But what about the old machines. I own T495, Will it be supported?
Matthew Miller
You won’t be able to retroactively buy it with Fedora preinstalled. 🙂
Dimitris
Anything on the Intel/Fibocom WWAN modems? They are often required on higher-spec configurations, and anyway they’re very useful and better UX than tethering.
The one on my T495 has very hacky/spotty support: https://github.com/xmm7360/xmm7360-pci, so it’s basically not fit for production use.
John O'Dwyer
Amazing news! Congrats to all at Red Hat, Fedora and Lenovo!
One question, will it be Silverblue?
Hoschi
Nice! Inevitable question:
Where are the X13 and T14 with Fedora? The workhorses.
Federico
This is huge!
I’ve been running Fedora on ThinkPads for a lifetime now and it has always been absolutely great!
Congratulation to the Fedora Team for this great achievement!
Tomasz Gąsior
I don’t agree. I like Anaconda, but it’s design is RHEL-specific and enterprise-specific. While I don’t like Ubuntu as much as Fedora, I must say that UX of Ubuntu installer is MUCH MUCH better than Anaconda’s experience. Anaconda is designed for IT specialists while Ubuntu installer is easy-to-use and tries to solves problems automatically.
Matthew Miller
Whether or not it succeeds is a different matter, but this is absolutely not true. You can see some of the history of Anaconda’s design process here https://mairin.wordpress.com/2011/06/16/making-fedora-easier-to-use-the-installer-ux-redesign/, and it absolutely is meant to be easier for everyone.
Jose Bibiano Varela Najera
I want one!!!!!!!!
speedytux
I commend Lenovo for the high quality of his hardware, and finally now this commitment to opensource. I’m thrilled! After two Thinkpad, T and X1, both with Archlinux, I cannot be other than happy!
Matti
That’s nice and all, but you guys (meaning Fedora team) need to tell Lenovo need to look at their LVFS/fwupd capsule update files and include the option to keep our custom boot logo. Every time I install a new BIOS version via fwupdmgr the thing resets the BIOS logo, removing my custom Fedora logo and replacing it with their ugly Lenovo again, ruining my nice flicker-free boot experience. I need to download the bootable CD image and use genisoimage to create a USB flash drive to insert my custom logo again every darn time. The Windows version of the BIOS update software allows users to keep their existing boot logo.
Mark Pearson
Hi – Consider Lenovo told 🙂 That being said – I have no idea about the specifics involved and will have to ask the BIOS team so no promises on a solution. I will look into it and discuss with the firmware team.
If you have a minute can you post the question on our Lenovo Linux forum – it makes my life a little easier for tracking it and posting updates.
john
So any time i get a computer I should use the Hardware Probe app to try to get support for drivers?
Lucho
Gread notice!!!!… Although this line of notebooks is not economical, I am very sure that Lenovo will finally make these excellent machines for those of us who also want Linux on business desks.
Lukas Piekarski
The best system in the world met the best laptops in the world! Matthew, this is a great news!
I already have Fedora installed on all my ThinkPads and it works very smooth and stable.
Avinesh Kumar
Well said Lukas Piekarski. IBM, Intel have one of the best hardware while Redhat has one of the best open source software. I use Lenovo also and will promote all these brands.
Rob
Will they ship with coreboot too or is it too much to ask for?
Eric Nicholls
It’s a dream come true. The planets are aligning to let Fedora become the next big thing.
BTW, I twitted this on 04-APR-2020:
https://twitter.com/LatinCanuck/status/1246300157349634048
Richyman
Good news ! Happy 👍
Jon Ram
I just bought a Lenovo Thinkpad P1 Gen2, no options for other OS pre-installed. But still, you just made my friday Matt. Gracias.
I felt adventurous and installed F32 Beta, rough around the edges but overall I’m a happy fedorean.
Also bought a Thinkpad Thunderbolt 3 Dock Gen 2, but I haven’t been able to use it cause it isn’t working properly yet, not even with firmware downgrade.
James Cooper
Well done!
Kod3 Monk3y
Fedora run great on my Lenovo Thinkpad l390. Also on the yoga pro 2!
What about stylus support! Are there going to be any open drivers for the active stylus for laptops such as the l380 Thinkpad?
Somebody
Will these notebooks ship with Libreboot or Coreboot? Or will they support it? It seems to me that this should also be priority
Pablo
I hope the support is for old machines too. My W520 works very well with F31, should it be better in F32 and later?
Daniel Sutoro
love this, I use Fedora on my thinkpad T450s for few years. Really exited with this, cant wait for 28-29 april