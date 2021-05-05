Introducing the Fedora i3 Spin

Fedora 34 features the brand new i3 Spin created by the Fedora i3 S.I.G. This new spin features the popular i3wm tiling window manager. This will appeal to both novices and advanced users who prefer not to use a mouse, touchpad, or other pointing device to interact with their environment. The Fedora i3 spin offers a complete experience with a minimalistic user interface and a lightweight environment. It is intended for the power user, as well as others.

The i3 Experience

The i3 window manager is designed and developed with power users and developers in mind. The use of keyboard short cuts, however, will appeal to novices and advanced users who prefer not to use a mouse, touchpad, or other pointing device to interact with their environment. Our intention is to bring this experience to all users, giving them a lightweight environment, usable and extendable, where people can just work.

Design Goals

The Fedora i3 S.I.G work is based on the design goals for the project. These goals determine what we decide to include and how we tune or customize the contents of the Fedora i3 Spin.

The following is a list of the packages included. Others may be added from the Fedora Linux repository as required. Keep in mind that this is a minimalist spin.

Thunar

Thunar file manager is a modern file manager for the Xfce Desktop Environment. It is designed from the ground up to be fast, easy-to-use, lightweight, and full featured.

Mousepad

Mousepad text editor aims to be an easy-to-use and fast editor. This is not a complete development environment, however, it is powerful enough to read code and highlight syntax.

Azote

Azote is a GTK+3-based picture browser and background setter. The user interface is designed with multi-display setups in mind. Azote includes several color management tools.

network-manager-applet

nm-applet is a small GTK+3-based front-end for NetworkManager. It allows you to control, configure and use your network. It will cover everything from wired to wireless connections, including VPN management.

Firefox

Firefox is the default web browser chosen by the Fedora Project to be included in the different projects we ship. While not the lightest weight browser, it is the standard for Fedora Linux.

Get Fedora i3 Spin

Fedora 34 with i3wm is available for download here. For support, you can visit the #fedora-i3 channel on Freenode IRC or use the Users Mailing List.