We have different preferences in using Fedora Linux. For example, there are some people who choose Fedora Linux because Fedora Workstation uses GNOME as its desktop environment by default. But there are also some people who want to use Fedora Linux but want to use a different desktop environment. Or there are also some people who use Fedora Linux with certain needs but don’t want to be bothered with system configuration and application installation. Or even some people want to install Fedora Linux freely according to their needs. Therefore Fedora Linux provides several editions according to your needs. This article will introduce the different Fedora Linux editions.

Fedora Official Editions

We start with the official editions of Fedora Linux, namely Fedora Workstation, Fedora Server, and Fedora IoT. Fedora Workstation is the official edition of Fedora Linux that can be installed on laptops and desktop computers. This edition comes with GNOME as the default desktop environment and various standard applications so that Fedora Linux is ready for daily use. While Fedora Server is specifically for server computer purposes that provides installation of mailserver, DNS, etc. And the last one is Fedora IoT, which is for the purposes of the Internet of Things and Device Edge ecosystems.

On the main page of the Fedora Project web page you can find two other editions – Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Silverblue. Fedora CoreOS is an operating system that is automatically updated and designed to run containerized workloads safely and at scale. While Fedora Silverblue is an immutable desktop operating system designed to support container-focused workflows.

Fedora Workstation

More information is available at this link: https://getfedora.org/

Fedora Spins: alternative desktops

This edition of Fedora Linux is in great demand by those who are very concerned about the appearance of their desktop. Most people know that Fedora Linux only has GNOME as the default desktop environment. Even though there are several alternative desktop options if you really want to use a desktop environment other than GNOME. With Fedora Spins, you can immediately get your favorite desktop environment when installing Fedora Linux. You can choose from KDE Plasma, XFCE, LXQt, MATE, Cinnamon, LXDE, and SoaS. Moreover, for those who like tiling window managers, Fedora Linux provides Fedora i3 Spin with i3 as the default window manager which is accompanied by several standard applications.

Fedora Plasma Desktop

Fedora Cinnamon Desktop

More information is available at this link: https://spins.fedoraproject.org/

Fedora Labs: functional bundles

Fedora Labs is a collection of Fedora Linux packages that have been packaged according to specific needs. Therefore, the installation packages of these editions have provided the applications and the necessary content according to their functions. Fedora Labs provides a choice of packages such as Astronomy, Comp Neuro, Design Suite, Games, JAM, Python Classroom, Security Lab, Robotics Suite, and Scientific. If you want to use Fedora Linux for your design work, then Design Suite is the right choice for you. But if you like playing games, you can choose Games.

Featured Applications for Fedora Design Suite

Featured Applications for Fedora Games

More information is available at this link: https://labs.fedoraproject.org/

Fedora Alt Downloads

Fedora Alt Downloads is a collection of alternative Fedora Linux installers with a specific purpose, such as for testing or for specific architectures. Or there are also alternative formats such as network installer format or formatted for torrent downloads. Here you can find Network Installer, Torrent Downloads, Alternative Architectures, Cloud Base Images, Everything, Testing Images, and Rawhide.

More information is available at this link: https://alt.fedoraproject.org/

Conclusion

You have the freedom to choose the Fedora Linux edition that suits your preferences other than official editions. But if you want to get Fedora Linux with variety of desktop appearances, then Fedora Spins is for you. And you can choose Fedora Labs if you want Fedora Linux complete with applications and packages according to your needs. However, if you are an expert and want to install Fedora Linux more freely, you can browse alternative options at Fedora Alt Downloads. Hopefully this article can help you to choose the right Fedora Linux and please share your experience with Fedora Linux in the comments.