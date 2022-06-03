Fedora Linux editions part 1: Official Editions

Fedora Linux provides several variants to meet your needs. You can find an overview of all the Fedora Linux variants in my previous article Introduce the different Fedora Linux editions. This article will go into a little more detail about the Fedora Linux official editions. There are five editions — Fedora Workstation, Fedora Server, Fedora IoT, Fedora CoreOS, and Fedora Silverblue. The Fedora Linux download page currently shows that three of these are official editions and the remaining two are emerging editions. This article will cover all five editions.

Fedora Workstation

If you are a laptop or desktop computer user, then Fedora Workstation is the right operating system for you. Fedora workstation is very easy to use. You can use this for daily needs such as work, education, hobbies, and more. For example, you can use it to create documents, make presentations, surf the internet, manipulate images, edit videos, and many other things.

This Fedora Linux edition comes with the GNOME Desktop Environment by default. You can work and do activities comfortably using this appearance concept. You can also customize the appearance of this Fedora Workstation according to your preferences, so you will be more comfortable using it. If you are a new Fedora Workstation user, you can read my previous article Things to do after installing Fedora 34 Workstation. Through the article, you will find it easier to start with Fedora Workstation.

More information is available at this link: https://getfedora.org/en/workstation/

Fedora Server

Many companies require their own servers to support their infrastructure. The Fedora Server edition operating system comes with a powerful web-based management interface called Cockpit that has a modern look. Cockpit enables you to easily view and monitor system performance and status.

Fedora Server includes some of the latest technology in the open source world and it is backed by an active community. It is very stable and reliable. However, there is no guarantee that anyone from the Fedora community will be available or able to help if you encounter problems. If you are running mission critical applications and you might require technical support, you might want to consider Red Hat Enterprise Linux instead.

More information is available at this link: https://getfedora.org/en/server/

Fedora IoT

Operating systems designed specifically for IoT devices have become popular. Fedora IoT is an operating system created in response to this. Fedora IoT is an immutable operating system that uses OSTree Technology with atomic updates. This operating system focuses on security which is very important for IoT devices. Fedora IoT has support for multiple architectures. It also comes with a web-based configuration console so that it can be configured remotely without requiring that a keyboard, mouse or monitor be physically connected to the device.

More information is available at this link: https://getfedora.org/en/iot/

Fedora CoreOS

Fedora CoreOS is a container-focused operating system. This operating system is used to run applications safely and reliably in any environment. It is designed for clusters but can also be run as a standalone system. This operating system has high compatibility with Linux Container configurations.

More information is available at this link: https://getfedora.org/en/coreos/

Fedora Silverblue

This edition is a variant of Fedora Workstation with an interface that is not much different. However, the difference is that Fedora Silverblue is an immutable operating system with a container-centric workflow. This means that each installation is exactly the same as another installation of the same version. The goal is to make it more stable, less prone to bugs, and easier to test and develop.

More information is available at this link: https://silverblue.fedoraproject.org/

Conclusion

Each edition of Fedora Linux has a different purpose. The availability of several editions can help you to get an operating system that suits your needs. The Fedora Linux editions discussed in this article are the operating systems available on the main download page for Fedora Linux. You can find download links and more complete documentation at https://getfedora.org/.