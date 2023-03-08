Fedora Linux editions part 3: Labs

Everyone uses their computer in different ways, according to their needs. You may work as a designer, so you need various design software on your computer. Or maybe you’re a gamer, so you need an operating system that supports the games you like. Sometimes we don’t have enough time to prepare an operating system that supports our needs. Fedora Linux Lab editions are here for you for that reason. Fedora Labs is a selection of curated bundles of purpose-driven software and content curated and maintained by members of the Fedora Community. This article will go into a little more detail about the Fedora Linux Lab editions.

You can find an overview of all the Fedora Linux variants in my previous article Introduce the different Fedora Linux editions.

Astronomy

Fedora Astronomy is made for both amateur and professional astronomers. You can do various activities related to astronomy with this Fedora Linux. Some of the applications in Fedora Astronomy are Astropy, Kstars, Celestia, Virtualplanet, Astromatic, etc. Fedora Astronomy comes with KDE Plasma as its default desktop environment.

Comp Neuro

Fedora Comp Neuro was created by the NeuroFedora Team to support computational neuroscience. Some of the applications included in Fedora Linux are Neuron, Brian, Genesis, SciPy, Moose, NeuroML, NetPyNE, etc. Those applications can support your work, such as modeling software, analysis tools, and general productivity tools.

Design Suite

This Fedora Linux is for you if you are a designer. You will get a complete Fedora Linux with various tools for designing, such as GIMP, Inkscape, Blender, Darktable, Krita, Pitivi, etc. You are ready to create various creative works with those tools, such as web page designs, posters, flyers, 3D models, videos, and animations. This Fedora Design Suite is created by designers, for designers.

Games

Playing games is fun, and you can do it with Fedora Games. This Fedora Linux is comes with various game genres, such as first-person shooters, real-time and turn-based strategy games, and puzzle games. Some of the games on Fedora Linux are Extreme Tux Racer, Wesnoth, Hedgewars, Colossus, BZFlag, Freeciv, Warzone 2011, MegaGlest, and Fillets.

Jams

Almost everyone likes music. Some of you may be a musician or music producer. Or maybe you are someone who likes to play with audio. Then this Fedora Jam is for you, as it comes with JACK, ALSA, PulseAudio, and various support for audio and music. Some of the default applications from Fedora Jam are Ardor, Qtractor, Hydrogen, MuseScore, TuxGuitar, SooperLooper, etc.

Python Classroom

Fedora Python Classroom will make your work related to Python easier, especially if you are a Python developer, teacher, or instructor. Fedora Python Classroom is supported by various important stuff pre-installed. Some of the default applications on Fedora Linux are IPython, Jypyter Notebook, git, tox, Python 3 IDLE, etc. Fedora Python Classroom has 3 variants, namely you can run it graphically with GNOME, or with Vagrant or Docker containers.

Security Lab

Fedora Security Lab is Fedora Linux for security testers and developers. Xfce comes as a default desktop environment with customizations to suit the needs of security auditing, forensics, system rescue, etc. This Fedora Linux provides several applications that are installed by default to support your work in the security field, such as Etherape, Ettercap, Medusa, Nmap, Scap-workbench, Skipfish, Sqlninja, Wireshark, and Yersinia.

Robotics Suite

Fedora Robotic Suite is Fedora Linux with a wide variety of free and open robotics software packages. This Fedora Linux is suitable for professionals or hobbyists related to robotics. Some of the default applications are Player, SimSpark, Fawkes, Gazebo, Stage, PCL, Arduino, Eclipse, and MRPT.

Scientific

Your scientific and numerical work will become easier with Fedora Scientific. This Fedora Linux features a variety of useful open source scientific and numerical tools. KDE Plasma is the default desktop environment along with various applications that will support your work, such as IPython, Pandas, Gnuplot, Matplotlib, R, Maxima, LaTeX, GNU Octave, and GNU Scientific Library.

Conclusion

You have many choices of Fedora Linux to suit your work or hobby. Fedora Labs makes that easy. You don’t need to do a lot of configuration from scratch because Fedora Labs will do it for you. You can find complete information about Fedora Labs at https://labs.fedoraproject.org/.