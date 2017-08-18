Many communication platforms promise to link people together by video, voice, and data. But almost none of them promise or respect user privacy and freedom to a useful extent.
Ring is a universal communication system for any platform. But it is also a fully distributed system that protects users’ confidentiality. One protective feature is that it doesn’t store users personal data in a centralized location. Instead, it decentralizes this data through a combination of OpenDHT and Ethereum blockchain technology. In addition to being distributed, it has other unique features for communication:
- Cross platform (works on Linux, Windows, MacOS, and Android)
- Uses only free and open source software
- Uses standard security protocols and end-to-end encryption
- Works with desktop applications (like GNOME Contacts)
In July the Savoir-faire Linux team released the stable 1.0 version of Ring. Although it isn’t included in Fedora due to some of its requirements, the Savoir-faire team graciously provides a package for the Fedora community.
How to install Ring
To install, open a terminal and run the following commands:
sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://dl.ring.cx/ring-nightly/fedora_26/ring-nightly.repo sudo dnf install ring
If you’re using an older version of Fedora, or an entirely different platform, check out the download page.
How to setup a RingID
Now that it’s installed, you’re ready to create an account (or link pre-existing one). The RingID allows other users to locate and contact you while still protecting your privacy. To create one:
- First, click on Create Ring Account.
- Next, add the required information.
- Finally, click Next.
The tutorial page offers more information on setting up this useful app. For example, you can learn how to secure your account and add devices which all notify you on a call. To learn more, check out the tutorial page.
August 18, 2017 at 10:28
As much as this looks wonderful, there is a glaringly obvious omission in platform support (iOS). I almost thought this would be a great alternative to what we are currently using…but I know for a fact that a few iOS users will grumble heavily about the lack of support.
Another niggle is the lack of a web platform – it seems like that is also a near default/standard fallback for many messaging platforms at this point…
August 18, 2017 at 10:48
Is possible , using ssh or tor over the ting?
August 18, 2017 at 16:07
Which requirements block its inclusion to Fedora?
August 18, 2017 at 19:27
@fedyes: I believe it’s built against ffmpeg for the video components, which contains code not suitable for inclusion.
August 18, 2017 at 16:39
There is a 404 page to download repo 🙁
Status code: 404 for https://dl.ring.cx/ring-nightly/fedora_26/ring-nightly.repo
August 18, 2017 at 17:00
I’m not able to download ring either. Same 404 error.
Error: Configuration of repo failed.
August 18, 2017 at 19:30
This was an error in the instructions — you must download the repo with HTTP rather than HTTPS. Now fixed, thanks for catching it.
August 18, 2017 at 20:11
sudo dnf config-manager –add-repo http://dl.ring.cx/ring-nightly/fedora_26/ring-nightly.repo
Adicionando repositório de: http://dl.ring.cx/ring-nightly/fedora_26/ring-nightly.repo
Curl error (6): Couldn’t resolve host name for https://dl.ring.cxring-nightly/fedora_26/ring-nightly.repo [Could not resolve host: dl.ring.cxring-nightly]
Erro: Configuration of repo failed
August 18, 2017 at 20:33
@Luis: Hilarious! Apparently the Ring.cx guys changed their repo to use HTTPS in the last couple hours. I’ve changed the instructions back now to use HTTPS. 😉
August 18, 2017 at 20:41
I’m getting this message when trying HTTP:
Adding repo from: http://dl.ring.cx/ring-nightly/fedora_26/ring-nightly.repo
Curl error (6): Couldn’t resolve host name for https://dl.ring.cxring-nightly/fedora_26/ring-nightly.repo [Could not resolve host: dl.ring.cxring-nightly]
Error: Configuration of repo failed
What am I doing wrong?
August 18, 2017 at 21:25
@jd: See comment directly above. Use HTTPS as the instructions now (again) say. 🙂