Fedora loves Python, and the Fedora Magazine is no exception. Are you looking at learning Python, or improving your Python skills? Over the last year, Fedora Magazine contributors have been providing some awesome tips, tutorials, and learning project ideas. Here is a selection of articles that can help you get started on improving your skills.

Create an RSS notifier

Improve your skills by doing, and create something awesome at the same time. First up, is a tutorial on creating a simple RSS notifier using Python. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install additional Python modules. Additionally, learn how to create and populate a sqlite database, and send emails from Python with smtplib.

Create a Twitter bot

Next up is a recent post on creating a Twitter bot with Python and the tweepy module.

Use Python to get Music track data

Learn how to use Python to query Musicbrainz and scriptify getting track listings for your music CDs.

Thonny. An IDE for learning

Thonny is a beginner-friendly Python IDE, developed in University of Tartu, Estonia, which takes a different approach as its debugger is designed specifically for learning and teaching programming.