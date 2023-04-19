How to rebase to Fedora Linux 38 on Silverblue

Fedora Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora Linux. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. If you want to update or rebase to Fedora Linux 38 on your Fedora Silverblue system (these instructions are similar for Fedora Kinoite), this article tells you how. It not only shows you what to do, but also how to revert things if something unforeseen happens.
Update your existing system
Prior to actually doing the rebase to Fedora Linux 38, you should apply any pending updates. Enter the following in the terminal:
$ rpm-ostree update
or install updates through GNOME Software and reboot.
Rebasing using GNOME Software
GNOME Software shows you that there is new version of Fedora Linux available on the Updates screen.
First thing you need to do is download the new image, so click on the Download button. This will take some time. When it’s done you will see that the update is ready to install.
Click on the Restart & Upgrade button. This step will take only a few moments and the computer will be restarted when the update is completed. After the restart you will end up in new and shiny release of Fedora Linux 38. Easy, isn’t it?
Rebasing using terminal
If you prefer to do everything in a terminal, then this part of the guide is for you.
Rebasing to Fedora Linux 38 using the terminal is easy. First, check if the 38 branch is available:
$ ostree remote refs fedora
You should see the following in the output:
fedora:fedora/38/x86_64/silverblue
If you want to pin the current deployment (meaning that this deployment will stay as an option in GRUB until you remove it), you can do it by running:
# 0 is entry position in rpm-ostree status $ sudo ostree admin pin 0
To remove the pinned deployment use the following command:
# 2 is entry position in rpm-ostree status $ sudo ostree admin pin --unpin 2
Next, rebase your system to the Fedora Linux 38 branch.
$ rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/38/x86_64/silverblue
Finally, the last thing to do is restart your computer and boot to Fedora Linux 38.
How to roll back
If anything bad happens—for instance, if you can’t boot to Fedora Linux 38 at all—it’s easy to go back. At boot time, pick the entry in the GRUB menu for the version prior to Fedora Linux 38 and your system will start in that previous version rather than Fedora Linux 38. If you don’t see the GRUB menu, try to press ESC during boot. To make the change to the previous version permanent, use the following command:
$ rpm-ostree rollback
That’s it. Now you know how to rebase Fedora Silverblue to Fedora Linux 38 and roll back. So why not do it today?
FAQ
Because there are similar questions in comments for each article about rebasing to newer version of Silverblue I will try to answer them in this section.
Question: Can I skip versions during rebase of Fedora? For example from Fedora 36 Silverblue to Fedora 38 Silverblue?
Answer: Although it could be sometimes possible to skip versions during rebase, it is not recommended. You should always update to one version above (37->38 for example) to avoid unnecessary errors.
Question: I have rpm-fusion layered and I got errors during rebase. How should I do the rebase?
Answer: If you have rpm-fusion layered on your Silverblue installation, you should do the following before rebase:
Maxime
I tried the command-line rebasing and it works like a charm ! I decided to switch to Fedora Silverblue because I had a problem last fall with the upgrade from Fedora Workstation 36 to Fedora Workstation 37 (the upgrade could not complete and I ended up in a half upgraded system). I finally managed to resolve the upgrade problem without reinstalling, but it convinced me to switch to Silverblue for the possibility of rollbacks.
I’m very much satisfied with Fedora Silverblue, but it still have a few rough edges, particularly with Gnome Software. I would really like to be able to install upgrade in Gnome Software without automatically restarting, The upgrade would only be effective on the next reboot, but would already be installed and deployed, just like when doing “sudo rpm-ostree upgrade”. Because of that, I prefer to upgrade with the terminal. Also, please remove firefox from the base image and install the flatpak version instead.
René Genz
I guess in the command on the last line the multiple ‘ ‘ (HTML tag for non-breaking space) ought to be replaced each with one empty space?
René Genz
thank you for fixing it
Kevin Degeling
You’ll have to quickly correct the RPM-fusion related command:
This is a likely formatting bug when copying from a terminal into a WYSIWYG editor.
Jonatas
Hi, please fix the rpm-fusion command, it’s got escaped whitespace characters ( ) printed. It was probably copied from a webpage.
Stephen P
Heads up that F38 has a new major version of ffmpeg/libavcodec, which is supported starting in Firefox 112. Silverblue’s F38 branch still ships Firefox 111 as of the time of this comment, so H.264 video will be broken until it’s updated.
Grandpa Leslie Satenstein, Montreal,Que
I very much appreciate the information about Silverblue. Its a form of “shortened” longterm support.
I do have a related question. “Is the future (version 40+) of Fedora going to be a “Silverblue” style of deliverable, without the daily deliverables that I have the enjoyment and custom to download, install and review.
The last sentence should tell you that there are many of us old Fedora users who are retired, and look forward to the updates we receive on the unscheduled basis.
.
ayhc
It might be worth pointing out that, as of this writing, Fedora Silverblue (and Kinoite) 38 have not received any updates since the 14th: https://github.com/fedora-silverblue/issue-tracker/issues/454