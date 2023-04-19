How to rebase to Fedora Linux 38 on Silverblue

Fedora Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora Linux. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. If you want to update or rebase to Fedora Linux 38 on your Fedora Silverblue system (these instructions are similar for Fedora Kinoite), this article tells you how. It not only shows you what to do, but also how to revert things if something unforeseen happens.

Update your existing system

Prior to actually doing the rebase to Fedora Linux 38, you should apply any pending updates. Enter the following in the terminal:

$ rpm-ostree update

or install updates through GNOME Software and reboot.

Rebasing using GNOME Software

GNOME Software shows you that there is new version of Fedora Linux available on the Updates screen.

Fedora 38 update available

First thing you need to do is download the new image, so click on the Download button. This will take some time. When it’s done you will see that the update is ready to install.

Fedora 38 update ready to install

Click on the Restart & Upgrade button. This step will take only a few moments and the computer will be restarted when the update is completed. After the restart you will end up in new and shiny release of Fedora Linux 38. Easy, isn’t it?

Rebasing using terminal

If you prefer to do everything in a terminal, then this part of the guide is for you.

Rebasing to Fedora Linux 38 using the terminal is easy. First, check if the 38 branch is available:

$ ostree remote refs fedora

You should see the following in the output:

fedora:fedora/38/x86_64/silverblue

If you want to pin the current deployment (meaning that this deployment will stay as an option in GRUB until you remove it), you can do it by running:

# 0 is entry position in rpm-ostree status $ sudo ostree admin pin 0

To remove the pinned deployment use the following command:

# 2 is entry position in rpm-ostree status $ sudo ostree admin pin --unpin 2

Next, rebase your system to the Fedora Linux 38 branch.

$ rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/38/x86_64/silverblue

Finally, the last thing to do is restart your computer and boot to Fedora Linux 38.

How to roll back

If anything bad happens—for instance, if you can’t boot to Fedora Linux 38 at all—it’s easy to go back. At boot time, pick the entry in the GRUB menu for the version prior to Fedora Linux 38 and your system will start in that previous version rather than Fedora Linux 38. If you don’t see the GRUB menu, try to press ESC during boot. To make the change to the previous version permanent, use the following command:

$ rpm-ostree rollback

That’s it. Now you know how to rebase Fedora Silverblue to Fedora Linux 38 and roll back. So why not do it today?

FAQ

Because there are similar questions in comments for each article about rebasing to newer version of Silverblue I will try to answer them in this section.

Question: Can I skip versions during rebase of Fedora? For example from Fedora 36 Silverblue to Fedora 38 Silverblue?

Answer: Although it could be sometimes possible to skip versions during rebase, it is not recommended. You should always update to one version above (37->38 for example) to avoid unnecessary errors.

Question: I have rpm-fusion layered and I got errors during rebase. How should I do the rebase?

Answer: If you have rpm-fusion layered on your Silverblue installation, you should do the following before rebase:

rpm-ostree update --uninstall rpmfusion-free-release --uninstall rpmfusion-nonfree-release --install rpmfusion-free-release --install rpmfusion-nonfree-release