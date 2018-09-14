Give Fedora Silverblue a test drive

Posted by on September 14, 2018

Fedora Silverblue is a new variant of Fedora Workstation with rpm-ostree at its core to provide fully atomic upgrades.  Furthermore, Fedora Silverblue is immutable and upgrades as a whole, providing easy rollbacks from updates if something goes wrong. Fedora Silverblue is great for developers using Fedora with good support for container-focused workflows.

Additionally,  Fedora Silverblue delivers desktop applications as  Flatpaks. This provides better isolation / sandboxing of applications, and streamlines updating applications — Flatpaks can be safely updated without reboot.

The Fedora Workstation team is running a Test Day for Silverblue next week, so if you want to try it out, and help out the development effort at the same time, keep reading.

Test Fedora Silverblue

Next Thursday, September 20 2018, Team Silverblue and Fedora QA are holding a Test Day for users to try out and test this new Fedora Workstation variant.

The wiki page for the silverblue has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the day of the event, please do some testing and report your results.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events.

For Developers

Sumantro Mukherjee

1 Comment



  1. Heliosstyx

    Great ideas for Fedora Workstation. I hope this will spread over to other Fedora spins and labs.

    September 14, 2018
    Reply

