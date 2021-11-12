How to rebase to Fedora Linux 35 on Silverblue

Fedora Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora Linux. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. If you want to update or rebase to Fedora Linux 35 on your Fedora Silverblue system, this article tells you how. It not only shows you what to do, but also how to revert things if something unforeseen happens.

Prior to actually doing the rebase to Fedora Linux 35, you should apply any pending updates. Enter the following in the terminal:

$ rpm-ostree update

or install updates through GNOME Software and reboot.

Rebasing using GNOME Software

GNOME Software shows you that there is new version of Fedora Linux available on the Updates screen.

Fedora Linux 35 is available

First thing you need to do is to download the new image, so click on the Download button. This will take some time. After it’s done you will see that the update is ready to install.

Fedora Linux 35 is ready for installation

Click on the Install button. This step will take only a few moments and the computer will be restarted at the end. After restart you will end up in new and shiny release of Fedora Linux 35. Easy, isn’t it?

Rebasing using terminal

If you prefer to do everything in a terminal, then this part of the guide is for you.

Rebasing to Fedora Linux 35 using terminal is easy. First, check if the 35 branch is available:

$ ostree remote refs fedora

You should see the following in the output:

fedora:fedora/35/x86_64/silverblue

If you want to pin the current deployment (this deployment will stay as option in GRUB until you remove it), you can do it by running:

$ sudo ostree admin pin 0

To remove the pinned deployment use following command:

$ sudo ostree admin pin --unpin 2

Next, rebase your system to the Fedora Linux 35 branch.

$ rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/35/x86_64/silverblue

Finally, the last thing to do is restart your computer and boot to Fedora Linux 35.

How to roll back

If anything bad happens—for instance, if you can’t boot to Fedora Linus 35 at all—it’s easy to go back. Pick the previous entry in the GRUB menu at boot (if you don’t see it, try to press ESC during boot), and your system will start in its previous state before switching to Fedora Linux 35. To make this change permanent, use the following command:

$ rpm-ostree rollback

That’s it. Now you know how to rebase Fedora Silverblue to Fedora Linux 35 and roll back. So why not do it today?