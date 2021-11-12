How to rebase to Fedora Linux 35 on Silverblue

Fedora Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora Linux. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. If you want to update or rebase to Fedora Linux 35 on your Fedora Silverblue system, this article tells you how. It not only shows you what to do, but also how to revert things if something unforeseen happens.
Prior to actually doing the rebase to Fedora Linux 35, you should apply any pending updates. Enter the following in the terminal:
$ rpm-ostree update
or install updates through GNOME Software and reboot.
Rebasing using GNOME Software
GNOME Software shows you that there is new version of Fedora Linux available on the Updates screen.
First thing you need to do is to download the new image, so click on the Download button. This will take some time. After it’s done you will see that the update is ready to install.
Click on the Install button. This step will take only a few moments and the computer will be restarted at the end. After restart you will end up in new and shiny release of Fedora Linux 35. Easy, isn’t it?
Rebasing using terminal
If you prefer to do everything in a terminal, then this part of the guide is for you.
Rebasing to Fedora Linux 35 using terminal is easy. First, check if the 35 branch is available:
$ ostree remote refs fedora
You should see the following in the output:
fedora:fedora/35/x86_64/silverblue
If you want to pin the current deployment (this deployment will stay as option in GRUB until you remove it), you can do it by running:
$ sudo ostree admin pin 0
To remove the pinned deployment use following command:
$ sudo ostree admin pin --unpin 2
Next, rebase your system to the Fedora Linux 35 branch.
$ rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/35/x86_64/silverblue
Finally, the last thing to do is restart your computer and boot to Fedora Linux 35.
How to roll back
If anything bad happens—for instance, if you can’t boot to Fedora Linus 35 at all—it’s easy to go back. Pick the previous entry in the GRUB menu at boot (if you don’t see it, try to press ESC during boot), and your system will start in its previous state before switching to Fedora Linux 35. To make this change permanent, use the following command:
$ rpm-ostree rollback
That’s it. Now you know how to rebase Fedora Silverblue to Fedora Linux 35 and roll back. So why not do it today?
Heliosstyx, Europe
Thank you for article. Is it possible that you write a article how to to get the reverse way: Fedora 35 –> Fedora Silverblue?
John Doe
This article is only showing how to rename from fedora silverblue 34 to fedora silverblue 35. It is not possible to convert a fedora installation to a silverblue installation (as far as I know). You’d need to install silverblue fresh from the iso.
Stephen
The article shows you how to take a Fedora Linux 34 Silverblue installation and rebase it to Fedora Linux 35 Silverblue, while maintaining your current installed SW. If you were to use these instructions on a workstation they would fail due to rpm-ostree not being installed on Fedora Linux 34 Workstation. You are correct that Silverblue would need to be installed fresh in order to replace Workstation.
Robert
I can’t wait to be able to use Silverblue because of the peace of mind it brings knowing nothing can “taint” the core Fedora image. Only thing holding me back is:
1) I tried for an hour to setup VSCode and couldn’t get extensions working
2) Most software projects I use like Laravel do not work with podman and installing docker via an rpm package feels dirty