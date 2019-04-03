Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. If you want to test Fedora 30 on your Silverblue system, this article tells you how. It not only shows you what to do, but also how to revert back if anything unforeseen happens.

Switching to Fedora 30 branch

Switching to Fedora 30 on Silverblue is easy. First, check if the 30 branch is available, which should be true now:

ostree remote refs fedora-workstation

You should see the following in the output:

fedora-workstation:fedora/30/x86_64/silverblue

Next, import the GPG key for the Fedora 30 branch. Without this step, you won’t be able to rebase.

sudo ostree remote gpg-import fedora-workstation -k /etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-30-primary

Next, rebase your system to the Fedora 30 branch.

rpm-ostree rebase fedora-workstation:fedora/30/x86_64/silverblue

Finally, the last thing to do is restart your computer and boot to Fedora 30.

How to revert things back

Remember that Fedora 30’s still in beta testing phase, so there could still be some issues. If anything bad happens — for instance, if you can’t boot to Fedora 30 at all — it’s easy to go back. Just pick the previous entry in GRUB, and your system will start in its previous state before switching to Fedora 30. To make this change permanent, use the following command:

rpm-ostree rollback

That’s it. Now you know how to rebase to Fedora 30 and back. So why not test it today? 🙂