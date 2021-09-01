Introduction
Why does Linux remain vastly invisible to ordinary folks who make general use of computers? This article steps through the process to move to Fedora Linux Workstation for non-Linux users. It also describes features of the GUI (Graphic User Interface) and CLI (Command Line Interface) for the newcomer. This is a quick introduction, not an in-depth course.
Installation and configuration are straightforward
Supposedly, a bootable USB drive is the most baffling experience of starting Linux for a beginner. In all fairness, installation with Fedora Media Writer and Anaconda is intuitive.
Step-by-step installation process
- Make a Fedora USB stick: 5 to 7 minutes depending on USB speed
- Understand disk partitions and Linux file systems
- Boot from a USB device
- Install with the Fedora installer, Anaconda: 15 to 20 minutes
- Software updates: 5 minutes
Following this procedure, it is easy to help family and friends install Fedora Linux.
Package management and configuration
Instead of configuring the OS manually, adding tools and applications you need, you may choose a functional bundle from Fedora Labs for a specific use case. Design Suite, Scientific, Python Classroom, and more, are available. Plus, all processes are complete without the command line.
Connecting devices and services
- Add a USB printer: Fedora Linux detects most printers in a few seconds. Some may require the drivers.
- Configure a USB keyboard: Refer to simple work-around for a mechanical keyboard.
- Sync with Google Drive: Add an account either after installation, or at any time afterward.
Desktop customization is easy
The default GNOME desktop is decent and free from distractions.
A shortlist to highlight desktop benefits:
- Simplicity: Clean design, fluid and elegant application grid.
- Reduced user effort: No alerts for paid services or long list of user consent.
- Accommodating software: GNOME requires little specialist knowledge or technical ability.
- Neat layout of system Settings: Larger icons and a better layout.
The image below shows the applications and desktops currently available. Get here by selecting “Activities” and then the “Show Applications” icon at the bottom of the screen at the far right. There you will find LibreOffice for your document, spreadsheet, and presentation creation. Also available is Firefox for your web browsing. More applications are added using the Software icon (second from right at the bottom of the screen).
Enable touchpad click (tapping)
A change for touchpad settings is required for laptop users.
- Go to Activies > Show Applications > Settings > Mouse & Touchpad > Touchpad
- Change the default behavior of touchpad settings (double click) to tap-to-click (single tap) using the built-in touchpad
- Select ‘Tap to Click’
Add user accounts using the users settings tool
During installation, you set up your first login account. For training or demo purposes, it is common to create a new user account.
- Add users: Go to Settings > Users > Unlock > Authentication> Add user
- Click at the top of the screen at the far right and then navigate to Power Off / Log out, and Select Switch User to relogin as the new user.
Fedora Linux is beginner-friendly
Yes, Fedora Linux caters to a broader selection of users. Since that is the case, why not dip into the shallow end of the Fedora community?
- Fedora Docs: Clarity of self-help content is outstanding.
- Ask Fedora: Get help for anything about Fedora Linux.
- Magazine: Useful tips and user story are engaging. Make a suggestion to write about.
- Nest with Fedora: Warm welcome virtually from Fedora Linux community.
- Release parties.
Command line interface is powerful
The command line is a way of giving instructions to a computer (shell) using a terminal. To be fair, the real power behind Fedora Linux is the Bash shell that empowers users to be problem solvers. The good news is that the text-based command is universally compatible across different versions of Linux. The Bash shell comes with the Fedora Linux, so there is no need to install it.
The following will give you a feeling for the command line. However, you can accomplish many if not all day-to-day tasks without using the command line.
How to use commands?
Access the command line by selecting “Activities” and then the “Show Applications” icon at the bottom of the screen at the far right. Select Terminal.
Understand the shell prompt
The standard shell prompt looks like this:
[hank@fedora_test ~]$
The shell prompt waits for a command.
It shows the name of the user (hank), the computer being used (fedora_test), and the current working directory within the filesystem (~, meaning the user’s home directory). The last character of the prompt, $, indicates that this is a normal user’s prompt.
Enter commands
What common tasks should a beginner try out with command lines?
- Command line information is available from the Fedora Magazine and other sites.
- Use ls and cd to list and navigate your file system.
- Make new directories (folders) with mkdir.
- Delete files with rm.
- Use lsblk command to display partition details.
How to deal with the error messages
- Be attentive to error messages in the terminal. Common errors are missing arguments, typo of file name.
- Pause to think about why that happened.
- Figure out the correct syntax using the man command. For example:
man ls
displays the manual page for the ls command.
Perform administration tasks using sudo
When a user executes commands for installation, removal, or change of software, the sudo command allows users to gain administrative or root access. The actions that required sudo command are often called ‘the administrative tasks’. Sudo stands for SuperUser DO. The syntax for the sudo command is as follows:
sudo [COMMAND]
- Replace COMMAND with the command to run as the root user.
- Enter password
What are the most used sudo commands to start with?
- List privileges
sudo -l
- Install a package
sudo dnf install [package name]
- Update a package
sudo dnf update [package name]
- List all packages
sudo dnf grouplist [package name]
- Manage disk partitions
sudo fdisk -l
Built-in text editor is light and efficient
Nano is the default command-line-based text editor for Fedora Linux. vi is another one often used on Fedora Linux. Both are light and fast. Which to us is a personal choice, really. Nano and vi remain essential tools for editing config files and writing scripts. Generally, Nano is much simpler to work with than vi but vi can be more powerful when you get used to it.
What does a beginner benefit from a text editor?
- Learn fundamentals of computing
Linux offers a vast range of customization options and monitoring. Shell scripts make it possible to add new functionality and the editor is used to create the scripts.
- Build cool things for home automation
Raspberry Pi is a testing ground to build awesome projects for homes. Fedora can be installed on Raspberry Pi. Schools use the tiny microcomputer for IT training and experiment. Instead of a visual editor, it is easier to use a light and simple Nano editor to write files.
- Test proof of concept with the public cloud services
Most of the public cloud suppliers offer free sandbox account to spin up a virtual machine or configure the network. Cloud servers run Linux OS, so editing configuration files require a text editor. Without installing additional software, it is easy to invoke Nano on a remote server.
How to use Nano text editor
Type nano and file name after the shell prompt $ and press Enter.
[hank@fedora_test ~]$ nano [filename]
Note that many of the most used commands are displayed at the bottom of the nano screen. The symbol ^ in Nano means to press the Ctrl key.
- Use the arrow keys on the keyboard to move up and down, left and right.
- Edit file.
- Get built-in help by pressing ^G
- Exit by entering ^X and Y to save your file and return to the shell prompt.
Examples of file extensions used for configuration or shell scripts
- .cfg: User-configurable files in the /etc directory.
- .yaml: A popular type of configuration file with cross-language data portability.
- .json: JSON is a lightweight & open standard format for storing and transporting data.
- .sh: A shell script used universally for Unix/Linux systems.
Above all, this is not a comprehensive guide on Nano or vi. Yet, adventurous learners should be aware of text editors for their next step in becoming accomplished in Fedora Linux.
Conclusion
Does Fedora Workstation simplify the user experience of a beginner with Linux? Yes, absolutely. It is entirely possible to create a desktop quickly and get the job done without installing additional software or extensions.
Taking it to the next level, how to get more people into Fedora Linux?
- Make Fedora Linux device available at home. A repurposed computer with the above guide is a starting point.
- Demonstrate cool things with Fedora Linux.
- Share power user tips with shell scripts.
- Get involved with Open Source Software community such as the Fedora project.
Sheogorath
This was a very pleasant read. Thabk you for it! I think it’s a great guide to get started eith Fedora, my only critique about it, is that it feels to me as if one would install Fedora Linux for the sake of it. I feel a bit lost at the end, what one should do, now that there are all these powerful tools at my fingertips.
So maybe it would be a good idea to add a “Next steps” section at the end. Maybe pointing to some previous articles of cool things to do on Fedora. Maybe the “Apps for daily needs” series could be linked 🙂
Hanku Lee
Hello, everyone.
Thanks for your suggestions and comments on my first article on Linux computing of another ‘guppies’.
I was overwhelmed by the choices and customizations before I got hands-on with Fedora Workstation. Fedora Silverblue is my choice for the test machine – real barebone and no distractions. Over time, three laptops installed with Fedora Linux at home will have more software and extensions.
For now, built-in tools (mostly inherited from Unix) are good enough for me to try out foundational stuff (networking, cloud, I/O ports, Raspberry Pi, shell scripts).
You Really Don't Want to Know
I moved to fedora 33 because I had both my laptops die within a week of each other and debian could not find the SSD on the new one.
I read the GNU Manifesto in 1985 and started using linux in 1994. Fedora 33 has some nice features but Gnome 3 is a nightmare. The developers deliberately removed and will not support features that I just depend on. I have customers who’d like to move to linux but the apps just are not there yet (CAD/CAM etc).
Stephen
” I have customers who’d like to move to linux but the apps just are not there yet (CAD/CAM etc).”
You might want to check out the 3D printing lab/spin. I find FreeCAD is pretty good at 3d CADD, and it readily recognizes the standard drawing file formats in use. I generally am a 2D CAD user in what I do so I never really use it’s potential.
Leslie Satenstein, Montreal,Que,
Why do we have to go from a download of iso to a bootable USB using special software (eg mediawriter or gnome writer), and then boot the USB.
Why not replace the ISO with something better? Can the download be a tar file or similar in lieu of that iso. That new file format would allow me to run a single program that reads the “iso” equivalent, and runs the installer directly.
I do understand that years ago, most computers did not have adequate memory or storage. But today, it is different.
Thank you for a very informative presentation. I do follow and understand the intentions. When I look at all the steps that I and others do for the past nearly 30 years, I think that something better needs to be done.
Here is what I hope for in the future.
Launch an installer program. Point the program to a downloaded distro, in some new format.
Have the installer program verify the download.
Have the installer program prepare the target disk space (allocate format).
Have the installer copy itself to the target disk space area where it will run
to read the “downloaded file” which is the new distro.
On reboot, the newly installed distro becomes the active one.
Too many intervening steps.
Stephen
Hello Leslie Satenstein, Montreal,Que,
There are in fact alternative methods to be found for downloading Fedora Linux, like https://alt.fedoraproject.org/ as the place to find them. Happy alternate downloading!
Leslie Satenstein, Montreal,Que
Can Fedora Labs include a Development distro for software engineers? That development distro would contain the compilers, and libraries for C, C++, Assembler(s), RUST, python, and other development software (git, vim, meld, qtcreator … ) and documentation.
Thus far, there is much left to the end-user, who scurries here and there to install the various pieces of software required for him to create or continue develop-ment of his project. An enrolment option to provide access to a gitlab or equivalent would be useful.
Stephen
Actually, if you do
you’ll find there are no less than three different development groups available to install. There is a Python classroom spin, which has everything for developing in Python 3 I thought as well.
Darvond
While I think this article is a fine primer, I still think Fedora should consider shifting the championed desktop away from the schism causing Gnome.
No thanks to factors such libadwaita and other thornlike sidings (Seen here: https://stopthemingmy.app/ ) Gnome continues to take away basic features and control for reasons which can’t be explained.
A few more relevant musings: There’s another type of file used commonly for older programs and their kin: .rc files. Of course, these are typically for programs that date back before the XDG standards.
On using sudo. It should always be warned, and unerringly warned that doing things as SuperUser is very much taking lid off the mollyguard. Always make sure you know what you’re doing while doing Sudo, or it’ll take a wizard to fix it. Some commands will give no warning, Read and confirm before your carriage return!
OrewaAce
If you don’t like GNOME, then why don’t you use fedora’s spins. GNOME is loved by many people including me. Linux is all about options if you don’t like it just change it.
Darvond
I did indeed. In fact, I have 7 desktops installed.
Sway, i3, Mate (I was seeing how the Wayland initialization went), Windowmaker, NsCDE, TWM, and XFCE.
I started with the Fedora KDE Spin, and I’m well aware of the spins, but this isn’t about that. It’s about the desktop that Fedora so chooses as the flagship. Which I feel is becoming an increasingly poor choice.
Stephen
“On using sudo. ”
There is a standard sudo warning issued at the time of login to use it. As well, to note that sudoers belong to the wheel group and do have administration capabilities, they are still wayyyy more limited in scope than say su is.
There are KDE, i3, and other DE spins available for use when running Fedora Linux, just like other Linux Distributions. Also, it is pretty easy to install any of them either with the GUI for software or at the command line interface. Then you can choose the alternate login session the next time you log in.
Darvond
Sure, there is the first run sudo message, but it’s barely a “Heed thy words and listen carefully.”
As for the other half of the reply, see my reply to OrewaAce. In short: I just don’t think Gnome should be the face of Fedora.
Lionel Guyaux
Yes, this is a good point of view!
A good base for who wants to become a Linux user.
To say that Fedora Linux is operational without adding programs and configurations for beginners, in a modern perspective of computer accessibility, is not quite accurate. Gnome for example, is not friendly in its configuration. It shows very quickly limitations that only internet tutorials can raise.
About twenty manipulations are necessary to obtain a pleasant and friendly system.
For example, updated NVIDIA drivers or RPM fusion and other repositories…
I’m sorry, I’m a defender of Linux but to say that free and open source applications are enough is wrong. It helps, but considering the time it takes to find alternatives to paid software, we might as well work and buy them.
I bought a MacBook air M1, I was happy to put Fedora on it via Parallels 17. It took me 4 hours and I know Linux!
Then I said to myself why Linux? The security?
Frankly, I think Linux is good for hacking, programmers, cloud, network, performance, freedom, but it can’t replace the paid world and Windows or Mac.
It’s a lifetime of unnecessary sacrifice for the opposition to the payware, because obviously the licence view is not necessarily the key to success. We agree.
I dream of an hybrid Linux that brings freedom to all.
Where more paid free applications give us pleasure. The economy is the basis for that! Encouraging developers to open up to Linux in a free spirit is the key to the evolution of this system.
Linux without Crossover or other paid softwares opening a door into the world of creation and pleasure brought by unfortunately licensed softwares, is like having a race car to drive around the block.
It is necessary to give an alternative to licences world, another way of thinking about emancipation and profitability of the computer world and universal freedom.
It’s not in the legendary opposition of freedom and free everything that it will be found, but in an opening on something innovative, an efficient creative alternative of both philosophies. Mac is a licensed Unix… It could have developed another business plan.
A free software also financed by the purchase, in a Red Hat tradition maybe.
I’d like to mention that surfing between computer worlds is possible now, thanks to the Shells cloud, but it’s sad, that it’s not natively possible.
You should do articles on how to make the most of Linux even and especially for beginners.
I want to be able to say to myself one day: All my favorite applications are only on Linux or any other platform and Linux is the best and safest because, it is the most logical.
I would like to thank and encourage all the developers who take the trouble, Like BITWIG Studio, Pcloud, NOD32 and others…
Forget the flavors and unite the technologies to create a single environment or three (rpm, deb, arch) efficient turn to modernity redefining the world of tomorrow.
This is one of my dreams!
Lionel Guyaux