Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora Linux before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are three upcoming test events in the coming weeks.

Tuesday, September 07 to September 13 , is to test week i18n .

, is to test week . Thursdy, September 09 to September 16 , is to test GNOME 41 .

, is to test . Sunday, September 12 to September 19 , is test week for Kernel 5.14 .

, is test week for . Wednesday, September 15 is to test Fedora Linux 35 Audio changes.

Come and test with us to make Fedora Linux 35 even better. Read more below on how to do it.

i18n test week

GNOME is the default desktop environment for Fedora Workstation and thus for many Fedora users. A lot of our users use Fedora Linux in their preferred languages and it’s important that we test the changes. The wiki contains more details about how to participate. The test week is Sept 07 through Sept 13

Audio test day

There is a recent proposal to replace the PulseAudio daemon with a functionally compatible implementation based on PipeWire. This means that all existing clients using the PulseAudio client library will continue to work as before, as well as applications shipped as Flatpak. The test day is to verify that everything works as expected.

This will occur on Wed, Sept 15

Kernel test week

The kernel team is working on the final integration for kernel 5.14. This version was just recently released and will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week for Sunday, Sept 12 through Sunday, Sept 19. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. This document clearly outlines the steps. The test image goes live 24hrs before the test week starts.

GNOME test week

GNOME is the default desktop environment for Fedora Workstation and thus for many Fedora Linux users. As a part of the planned change the GNOME 41 megaupdate will land on Fedora which will then be shipped with Fedora Linux 35. To ensure that everything works fine the Workstation WG and QA team will have their test week from Thursday, Sept 09 through Sept 16. Refer to the wiki page for links and resources to test GNOME during test week.

How do test days work?

A test day or week is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. Test days are the perfect way to start contributing if you not in the past.

The only requirement to get started is the ability to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days are on the wiki page links provided above. If you are available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results.