You may already know about the introduction of Firefox Quantum in Fedora. Since Quantum brought changes to the extension marketplace, you may wonder how to get it to look like a native Fedora app. Enter client side decoration. This article will show you how to use this feature to make Firefox look like other apps in Fedora.
Configuring client side decoration
Client side decoration allows the application to use its own decorations. Traditionally the window manager is in charge of providing the title bar, close button, border, re-size grips, and so on. These graphical elements are called decorations. With client side decoration, an application can tell the window manager, “No thank you, I don’t want decorations.”
The latest Firefox Quantum available in Fedora 27 has native support for client side decoration. To use it, open Firefox and type about:config in the location bar. Then search for widget.allow-client-side-decoration. Set the value to true by double-clicking on it. Finall, restart Firefox and enjoy the new look.
Here’s how Firefox Quantum looks compared to other GNOME applications. The client side decorations will also pick up some of the customizations if you’re running a non-stock theme for GNOME. This makes the difference even more noticeable.
December 6, 2017 at 10:34
Use a black theme and it looks even better.
December 6, 2017 at 13:02
Not needed to set Adwaita dark, you may use the dark variant of default adwaita by setting: widget.chrome.allow-gtk-dark-theme to true. It does not affect page content elements this way.
December 6, 2017 at 11:07
With Firefox 57.01 on Ubuntu, I can not find that setting in about:config.
December 6, 2017 at 11:22
Hi, I just test it and it seems you need to use Firefox default theme or it’ll look ugly, with a white strip above the tabs. Thanks.
December 6, 2017 at 12:06
This is a great tip!
By the way, I wonder when Firefox will be Wayland compatible (currently, it seems to run as an X application using Xwayland — I wonder if that affects the way videos in the browser are played). That said, it is a great browser.
December 6, 2017 at 12:23
With this method, there is a weird thin border on the top of the window which does not look nice if you use any non-default theme. :/
Another approach is to hide window decorations completely in maximized mode
December 6, 2017 at 12:24
The bad side of this tweak is that it doesn’t render properly when {close,minimize,maximize} buttons are set to the left…, it simply doesn’t work. If anybody has a workaround?
December 6, 2017 at 13:13
That cross for closing the window (top right next to the tabs) annoy me as hell though. It looks so off compared to my other windows.
December 6, 2017 at 13:18
Thank you for mentioning this. I had heard about client side decorations in Firefox but could never find the right setting to activate them. This modification allows me to get rid of the Pixel Saver GNOME shell extension as the big empty firefox title bar was really visually distracting and wasting space. Thanks again.