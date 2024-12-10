Okay, wow… deep breath….

Hi everyone!

I’ve been the Fedora Project Leader for more than ten years. That’s half of Fedora’s existence as a distribution project. It is my dream job, and I love it, and honestly, I could do it forever.

However, I don’t think I should do it forever. When I started in this role, I thought: I’m going to aim for five years. But, when I got there, I felt like I’d just found my footing. We had a series of great releases, a super-productive Fedora Council meetup in Minnesota, and Flock to Fedora in Budapest was amazing. With that energy, I saw so much more to work on. I definitely wasn’t done.

Now, after another five years, it’s time. The project is in great shape. We have high community engagement, stronger support than we’ve seen in years from our major sponsor, and increasing popularity and visibility in the whole Linux world. We build the distro of choice for new CPU architectures like RISC-V, and vendors ship our OS on laptops. Atomic image mode is awesome. We’re on a good path for big infrastructure improvements. I want all this to keep expanding — and more! To get there, I think we need someone with new energy and fresh ideas standing in my place.

Stay tuned for a job posting from Red Hat, and details about all that. I’m hoping we can hire someone awesome early in 2025, and make the official handover on the release of auspiciously-numbered Fedora Linux 42.

I’m not going to leave Fedora, though. As I said above, although it might not always feel like it from the outside, Red Hat support for Fedora is stronger than ever, and I plan on helping that grow even more. I’m stepping into a full-time management role in the Community Linux Engineering organization, so Fedora will still be part of my day job, just in a different way .

Likewise, I’ll be nearby as a resource for the incoming FPL. This is a big, difficult job, and I know from experience (thanks, Robyn!) that it’s crucial to have someone close who understands what it’s like to provide support. I want the next person to feel confident and up-to-speed in quite a lot less than five years.

Thank you, everyone, for making Fedora the best Linux distro ever. Thank you for listening to my good ideas and being patient with many more bad ones. I would not be here without your support and friendship all these years, through difficult times and amazing times . I love you all!

– Matthew

Please direct replies and comments to the announcement on Fedora Discussion. Thank you!