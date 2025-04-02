Hello everyone! Current Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller here, with some exciting news!



A little while ago, I announced that it’s time for a change of hats. I’m going to be moving on to new things (still close to Fedora, of course). Today, I’m happy to announce that we’ve selected my successor: long-time Fedora friend Jef Spaleta.

Some of you may remember Jef’s passionate voice in the early Fedora community. He got involved all the way back in the days of fedora.us, before Red Hat got involved. Jef served on the Fedora Board from July 2007 through the end of 2008. This was the critical time after Fedora Extras and Fedora Core merged into one Fedora Linux where, with the launch of the “Features” process, Fedora became a truly community-led project.

Of course, things have changed a little around here since then. The Council replaced the Board, the Features process has changed (to “Changes“, of course), and … a few other things. Jef has been busy with various day jobs, but has always kept up with Fedora. I’m glad we’re now able to let him give his full attention to the next years of Fedora success.

Jef starts full-time at Red Hat in May. Then, after a few weeks for orientation, I’ll officially pass the torch at Flock in the beginning of June. Please join me in welcoming him back into the thick of things in Fedora-land in the Fedora Discussion thread for this post.

Speaking of Flock (our annual contributor conference)… we’re getting the final schedule lined up! We have an excellent slate of talks and speakers. Perhaps even more importantly, we have some of the best Fedora swag ever made. If you can, join us from June 5–8. Find more information, including registration links, on the Flock website. Prague is a great city, and particularly lovely in June, so if you’ve been looking for an excuse to visit, this is it!

Oh, and one more thing… if you’re really into curling, Jef will be very happy to talk to you about it!