Fedora Laptop Backpacks Available

Linux clothes specialist HELLOTUX, from Europe, has been making Fedora shirts and hoodies since 2020. They are happy to announce the new Fedora laptop backpacks with an embroidered Fedora logo – and now with a great offer.

Many other popular Linux distributions and free software projects are available in the HELLOTUX collection. The partner program allows not only the biggest Linux distributions, like Fedora, to participate but smaller free software projects, as well. CentOS, GNOME, KDE, LibreOffice, VLC, GIMP, Inkscape, Perl and Python are some of the biggest free software projects, but there are smaller ones like SourceHut, Taskwarrior and DataLad, too.

Check out the embroidered Fedora collection here, and don’t forget to use the FEDORA5 coupon code for the $5 discount on every Fedora shirt, sweatshirt and laptop backpack.

While our current supply lasts, when ordering four or more shirts, your Fedora laptop backpack is a gift to you.

Gabor Kum

  1. Brett Hagen

    Is that 4 shirts in total or 4 Fedora shirts?

    Gabor Kum

    4 in total. Not only Fedora.

