Contribute at the Fedora CoreOS Test Day

Posted by on November 4, 2020 1 Comment
Fedora 33 FCOS Test Week

The Fedora 33 CoreOS Test Day focuses on testing FCOS based on Fedora 33. The FCOS next stream is already rebased on Fedora 33 content, which will be coming soon to testing and stable. To prepare for the content being promoted to other streams the Fedora CoreOS and QA teams have organized a test day on Friday, November 06, 2020 (results accepted through Thursday, November 12). Refer to the wiki page for links to the test cases and materials you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.

How does a test day work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

  • Download test materials, which include some large files
  • Read and follow directions step by step

The wiki page for the test day has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the day of the event, please do some testing and report your results.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on test day.

Sumantro Mukherjee

  1. Anon Ymous

    If the entire testing process were easier, you would get much more participation. Think like a non tech user and see if the instructions on the wiki page are clear. Find some non tech people and ask them what they think about the friendliness of the testing instructions. If you want more participation, a few changes should be made. I am Anon Ymous and I approve this message.

    November 4, 2020
