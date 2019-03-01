Fedora 30 supplemental wallpapers

Posted by on March 1, 2019

Each release, the Fedora Design team works with the community on a set of 16 additional wallpapers. Users can install and use these to supplement the standard wallpaper. The Fedora Design team encourages submissions from the whole community. Contributors then use the Nuancier app to vote on the top 16 to include.

Voting has closed on the extra wallpapers for Fedora 30. Voters chose from among 56 submissions. A total of 128 Fedora contributors voted, choosing the following 16 backgrounds to include in Fedora 30:

  • Blue Mystic by Clyde He
  • Pink House by Everaldo Coelho
  • Canadian Rockies by Helena Bartosova
  • Mushroom Family by ahalman
  • Mountains of North Iran by ahalman
  • Wheat by psav
  • Sunset on Skye by noe38330
  • Zen Lover by hhlp
  • Snow on Balanced Rock by n8inup
  • Wasser im Winter by Alexander Hanauer
  • Dortmund Sunset by Hendrik Borghorst
  • Fabric by Matthew
    Andersen
  • Great Oak in Claremont by n8inup
  • Lonely tree in kenya by lhirlimann
  • Enjoying the Sun by lhirlimann
  • I see stars by haven1

(Editors’ note: Thank you to Sirko Kemter, who authored this article and conducted the voting process.)

Fedora Contributor Community

Sirko Kemter

Fedora Ambassador and Design Team member, wrangles since a while the contributions to the Supplemental Wallpaper. Loves open source and graphics and combines them both. Blogs about his crazy life at Karl-Tux-Stadt and works for 101 Solutions

10 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. haven1

    awesome, I made it in, Thank you voters. Hope you enjoy 🙂

    March 1, 2019
    Reply
    •

      Sirko Kemter

      I at least enjoy it, to be honest first “drawing” submission where I say this has a higher artistic level and this since I do this contest and thats some years now. I hope you continue for the next one and your submission inspires other to actually “create” for the contest instead of submit pictures of others

      March 1, 2019
      Reply

    • John

      Grats and well done. 🙂

      March 1, 2019
      Reply

  2. Costa

    Can i download the last one “I see stars” in Fedora 29?
    Landscapes isn’t my thing.

    March 1, 2019
    Reply

    • 0xSheepdog

      The wallpapers are typically provided in the official repos after the release. My F29 workstation shows a number of packages when searching for “wallpaper”, going back to F21 and including backgrounds from the various desktop environment spins. It will almost certainly be available once F30 drops. 🙂

      March 1, 2019
      Reply
    •

      Sirko Kemter

      you can actually install all supplemental wallpaper on each version packages are called codename/release number-backgrounds-extra-desktop.noarch

      For an simple download just go to Nuancier you will find all winners there and you can download the original size.

      March 1, 2019
      Reply

  3. svsv sarma

    Bluish is beautiful! What could be the Fedora 30 Desktop? Among them above?

    March 1, 2019
    Reply
    •

      Sirko Kemter

      whats blueish? None of these will be on the Fedora 30 desktop by default. The default theming is done by the Design Team. I did not so long ago write a blogpost in my personal blog, how the Design Team does them http://karl-tux-stadt.de/ktuxs/?p=5006
      The chosen theming for F30 is Augustin Jean Fresnel and we are open means if you look on the mailing list you will find the meeting logs with the things we working on, including the wallpaper and you can see the stages in our pagure instance

      March 1, 2019
      Reply

  4. Said Bakr

    How could I find them in full size images?

    March 1, 2019
    Reply

