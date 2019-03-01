Fedora 30 supplemental wallpapers

Each release, the Fedora Design team works with the community on a set of 16 additional wallpapers. Users can install and use these to supplement the standard wallpaper. The Fedora Design team encourages submissions from the whole community. Contributors then use the Nuancier app to vote on the top 16 to include.

Voting has closed on the extra wallpapers for Fedora 30. Voters chose from among 56 submissions. A total of 128 Fedora contributors voted, choosing the following 16 backgrounds to include in Fedora 30:

Blue Mystic by Clyde He

Pink House by Everaldo Coelho

Canadian Rockies by Helena Bartosova

Mushroom Family by ahalman

Mountains of North Iran by ahalman

Wheat by psav

Sunset on Skye by noe38330

Zen Lover by hhlp

Snow on Balanced Rock by n8inup

Wasser im Winter by Alexander Hanauer

Dortmund Sunset by Hendrik Borghorst

Fabric by Matthew

Andersen

Great Oak in Claremont by n8inup

Lonely tree in kenya by lhirlimann

Enjoying the Sun by lhirlimann

I see stars by haven1

(Editors’ note: Thank you to Sirko Kemter, who authored this article and conducted the voting process.)