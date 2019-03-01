Fedora 30 supplemental wallpapers

Each release, the Fedora Design team works with the community on a set of 16 additional wallpapers. Users can install and use these to supplement the standard wallpaper. The Fedora Design team encourages submissions from the whole community. Contributors then use the Nuancier app to vote on the top 16 to include.
Voting has closed on the extra wallpapers for Fedora 30. Voters chose from among 56 submissions. A total of 128 Fedora contributors voted, choosing the following 16 backgrounds to include in Fedora 30:
(Editors’ note: Thank you to Sirko Kemter, who authored this article and conducted the voting process.)
haven1
awesome, I made it in, Thank you voters. Hope you enjoy 🙂
Sirko Kemter
I at least enjoy it, to be honest first “drawing” submission where I say this has a higher artistic level and this since I do this contest and thats some years now. I hope you continue for the next one and your submission inspires other to actually “create” for the contest instead of submit pictures of others
John
Grats and well done. 🙂
Costa
Can i download the last one “I see stars” in Fedora 29?
Landscapes isn’t my thing.
0xSheepdog
The wallpapers are typically provided in the official repos after the release. My F29 workstation shows a number of packages when searching for “wallpaper”, going back to F21 and including backgrounds from the various desktop environment spins. It will almost certainly be available once F30 drops. 🙂
Sirko Kemter
you can actually install all supplemental wallpaper on each version packages are called codename/release number-backgrounds-extra-desktop.noarch
For an simple download just go to Nuancier you will find all winners there and you can download the original size.
svsv sarma
Bluish is beautiful! What could be the Fedora 30 Desktop? Among them above?
Sirko Kemter
whats blueish? None of these will be on the Fedora 30 desktop by default. The default theming is done by the Design Team. I did not so long ago write a blogpost in my personal blog, how the Design Team does them http://karl-tux-stadt.de/ktuxs/?p=5006
The chosen theming for F30 is Augustin Jean Fresnel and we are open means if you look on the mailing list you will find the meeting logs with the things we working on, including the wallpaper and you can see the stages in our pagure instance
Said Bakr
How could I find them in full size images?
Paul W. Frields
See Sirko’s other reply above.