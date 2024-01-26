Contribute at the KDE Plasma 6 Test Week

The KDE SIG is working on final integration for Plasma 6. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora Linux 40. As a result, the KDE SIG and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, January 29, 2024 to Monday, February 05, 2024. The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Please continue reading for details.
How does a test week work?
A test week is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.
To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:
- Download test materials, which include some large files
- Read and follow directions step by step
The wiki page for the kernel test day has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the days of the event, please do some testing and report your results.
Happy testing, and we hope to see you on one of the test days.
Hank Lee
Will do
Darvond
I am quite ready to test Plasma 6. I even removed Plasma-X11, since I know it to be moribund!
Carlis
It should be clarified that the final release of Plasma 6 hasn’t been launched yet. It’s still on RC1 stage. The article as currently written may induce for the readers to think otherwise.
Grandpa Leslie Satenstein
I already have rawhide kde6 beta installed. Do I scrub it and do the fresh installation on Jan 29?
My KDE installation has zero additions above what the Rawhide ISO or what dnf provided.
Gregory Bartholomew
What matters is that you are testing the latest versions of the software (as opposed to earlier versions that may have already been fixed).
Is the “updates-testing” repo enabled? I think it should be in the beta/rawhide release.
If so, just running
should be enough.