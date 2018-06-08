Version 4.17 of the Linux kernel was officially released earlier this week. Meanwhile, the Fedora kernel team is completing the final integration for this new kernel into Fedora.

To check and test this integration work, the Fedora Kernel and QA teams have organized a test day for Tuesday, June 12. The Fedora Wiki has all the details if you are interested in helping out and testing the new kernel in Fedora.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

Download test materials, which include some large files

Read and follow directions step by step

The wiki page for the kernel test day has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the day of the event, please do some testing and report your results.