Contribute at the Fedora 40 Upgrade, and Intel OpenCL Test Days

Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are two upcoming test days in the next week covering two topics:

Mon 8 April , is to test the Fedora 40 Upgrade .

, is to test the . Tuesday 9 April , is to test the Intel Open CL.

Upgrade test day

As we come closer to Fedora Linux 40 release dates, it’s time to test upgrades. This release has a lot of changes and it becomes essential that we test the graphical upgrade methods as well as the command line. As a part of this test day, we will test upgrading from fully updated F38 and F39 to F40. This will include all architectures (x86_64, ARM, aarch64) and variants (WS, cloud, server, silverblue, IoT).

Intel Open CL test day

Intel OpenCL is an open standard for parallel programming of heterogeneous systems. It allows developers to harness the power of Intel’s hardware, particularly CPUs and GPUs, to accelerate computing tasks. OpenCL (Open Computing Language) enables software developers to write programs that can execute across hardware platforms. It offers the potential for significant improvements in computing performance and efficiency. As part of its commitment to open standards and community collaboration, Fedora QA engages in initiatives like Test Days. Here developers and users can contribute to testing and improving the implementation of OpenCL on Intel hardware.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. Test days are the perfect way to start contributing if you not in the past.

The only requirement to get started is the ability to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days are on the wiki page links provided above. If you are available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results.