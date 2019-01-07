Chromium on Fedora finally gets VAAPI support!

Posted by on January 7, 2019

Do you like playing videos in your web browser? Well, good news, the Chromium web browser available in Fedora gets a Video Acceleration API support. That makes video playback much smoother while using significantly less resources.

A little bit of history

Chromium with a VAAPI patch was already available on other distributions. But this was not the case with Fedora. I really want hardware acceleration. But my love for Fedora was holding me back. Then with sheer willpower, I joined Fedora and started maintaining a package in COPR.

I am not really a distro hopper but a DE hopper. I usually jump from Gnome to KDE and vice versa depending upon my mood. Then I started maintaining Chromium with vaapi patch on COPR. I was using the official patch which was submitted upstream for code review. I had very little hope that it will get merge. The patch is outdated and and try jobs were failing at that time.

After six months, the Chromium upstream maintainers made a statement that they are not interested to include this patch. So after that I started working on my own patch with referenced from the official patch. My patch is about using the existing flags that other operating system uses instead of creating a new flag just for experimentation.

screenshot showing chromium uses video engine

Chromium uses AMDGPU’s UVD engine while playing a video

chromium's flag screenshot

Chromium uses Existing flags on Fedora

Effects of the VAAPI patch

Chromium with this patch was extremely stable on both of my machines. They both have AMD GPU. The video playback is smooth. This improved overall power savings as well.

Comparision with/without vaapi

Credits: Tobias Wolfshappen

As you can see, chromium with the vaapi patch takes up significantly less resources in comparison to chromium without the patch and Firefox.  The CPU usage went down from 120% to 10%. The playback is smooth with no shuttering.

VA-API patch in chromium for Fedora

It was then Fedora’s former Engineering Manager @ Red Hat and Chromium maintainer, Tom Callaway, finally recognises the VAAPI patch and decides to include in Fedora’s Chromium browser. Fedora becomes the second distribution to include the VAAPI patch in their official Chromium package.

akarshanbiswas

YAFC(Yet Another Fedora Contributor)

  1. Levi

    Thanks for your work! Nice to hear that Fedora’s Chromium browser now includes the VAAPI patch.
    I am left wondering how you get Chromium to play h264 content. The Chromium package in the Fedora repo is not compiled with that codec, however in your screenshot you are clearly using it.
    Is there a way to install the codec separately to get it to work without recompiling Chromium? I really want to try it, however without content hardware decoding’s potential is largely lost.

    January 7, 2019
      akarshanbiswas

      There is a plugin called chromium-libs-media-freeworld. For that you have to get it from a separate third party repository called RPMFusion. In case of my build, I have compiled with all possible codecs but due to legal limitations Fedora actually doesn’t allows that.

      However if you have Intel Skylake or similar, you also get VP9 acceleration as well.
      Honestly I am also hoping to get hardware accelerated aom support in the future.

      January 7, 2019
  2. Dan Foxwell

    This makes me wonder if it’s possible to do hangouts. How hard would it be to get video chat with Facebook massager on Fedora?

    January 7, 2019
  3. james

    thanks, and congratulations

    January 7, 2019
