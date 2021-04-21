build smaller containers

Working with containers is a daily task for many users and developers. Container developers often need to (re)build container images frequently. If you develop containers, have you ever thought about reducing the image size? Smaller images have several benefits. They require less bandwidth to download and they save costs when run in cloud environments. Also, using smaller container images on Fedora CoreOS, IoT and Silverblue improves overall system performance because those operating systems rely heavily on container workflows. This article will provide a few tips for reducing the size of container images.

The tools

The host operating system in the following examples is Fedora Linux 33. The examples use Podman 3.1.0 and Buildah 1.2.0. Podman and Buildah are pre-installed in most Fedora Linux variants. If you don’t have Podman or Buildah installed, run the following command to install them.

$ sudo dnf install -y podman buildah

The task

Begin with a basic example. Build a web container meeting the following requirements.

The container must be based on Fedora Linux

Use the Apache httpd web server

Include a custom website

The container should be relatively small

The following steps will also work on more complex images.

The setup

First, create a project directory. This directory will include your website and container file.

$ mkdir smallerContainer $ cd smallerContainer $ mkdir files $ touch files/index.html

Make a simple landing page. For this demonstration, you may copy the below HTML into the index.html file.

<!doctype html> <html lang="de"> <head> <title>Container Page</title> </head> <body> <header> <h1>Container Page</h1> </header> <main> <h2>Fedora</h2> <ul> <li><a href="https://getfedora.org">Fedora Project</a></li> <li><a href="https://docs.fedoraproject.org/">Fedora Documentation</a></li> <li><a href="https://fedoramagazine.org">Fedora Magazine</a></li> <li><a href="https://communityblog.fedoraproject.org/">Fedora Community Blog</a></li> </ul> <h2>Podman</h2> <ul> <li><a href="https://podman.io">Podman</a></li> <li><a href="https://docs.podman.io/">Podman Documentation</a></li> <li><a href="https://github.com/containers/podman">Podman Code</a></li> <li><a href="https://podman.io/blogs/">Podman Blog</a></li> </ul> <h2>Buildah</h2> <ul> <li><a href="https://buildah.io">Buildah</a></li> <li><a href="https://github.com/containers/buildah">Buildah Code</a></li> <li><a href="https://buildah.io/blogs/">Buildah Blog</a></li> </ul> <h2>Skopeo</h2> <ul> <li><a href="https://github.com/containers/skopeo">skopeo Code</a></li> </ul> <h2>CRI-O</h2> <ul> <li><a href="https://cri-o.io/">CRI-O</a></li> <li><a href="https://github.com/cri-o/cri-o">CRI-O Code</a></li> <li><a href="https://medium.com/cri-o">CRI-O Blog</a></li> </ul> </main> </body> </html>

Optionally, test the above index.html file in your browser.

$ firefox files/index.html

Finally, create a container file. The file can be named either Dockerfile or Containerfile.

$ touch Containerfile

You should now have a project directory with a file system layout similar to what is shown in the below diagram.

smallerContainer/ |- files/ | |- index.html | |- Containerfile

The build

Now make the image. Each of the below stages will add a layer of improvements to help reduce the size of the image. You will end up with a series of images, but only one Containerfile.

Stage 0: a baseline container image

Your new image will be very simple and it will only include the mandatory steps. Place the following text in Containerfile.

# Use Fedora 33 as base image FROM registry.fedoraproject.org/fedora:33 # Install httpd RUN dnf install -y httpd # Copy the website COPY files/* /var/www/html/ # Expose Port 80/tcp EXPOSE 80 # Start httpd CMD ["httpd", "-DFOREGROUND"]

In the above file there are some comments to indicate what is being done. More verbosely, the steps are:

Create a build container with the base FROM registry.fedoraproject.org/fedora:33 RUN the command: dnf install -y httpd COPY files relative to the Containerfile to the container Set EXPOSE 80 to indicate which port is auto-publishable Set a CMD to indicate what should be run if one creates a container from this image

Run the below command to create a new image from the project directory.

$ podman image build -f Containerfile -t localhost/web-base

Use the following command to examine your image’s attributes. Note in particular the size of your image (467 MB).

$ podman image ls REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/web-base latest ac8c5ed73bb5 5 minutes ago 467 MB registry.fedoraproject.org/fedora 33 9f2a56037643 3 months ago 182 MB

The example image shown above is currently occupying 467 MB of storage. The remaining stages should reduce the size of the image significantly. But first, verify that the image works as intended.

Enter the following command to start the container.

$ podman container run -d --name web-base -P localhost/web-base

Enter the following command to list your containers.

$ podman container ls CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES d24063487f9f localhost/web-base httpd -DFOREGROUN... 2 seconds ago Up 3 seconds ago 0.0.0.0:46191->80/tcp web-base

The container shown above is running and it is listening on port 46191. Going to localhost:46191 from a web browser running on the host operating system should render your web page.

$ firefox localhost:46191

Stage 1: clear caches and remove other leftovers from the container

The first step one should always perform to optimize the size of their container image is “clean up”. This will ensure that leftovers from installations and packaging are removed. What exactly this process entails will vary depending on your container. For the above example you can just edit Containerfile to include the following lines.

[...] # Install httpd RUN dnf install -y httpd && \ dnf clean all -y [...]

Build the modified Containerfile to reduce the size of the image significantly (237 MB in this example).

$ podman image build -f Containerfile -t localhost/web-clean $ podman image ls REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/web-clean latest f0f62aece028 6 seconds ago 237 MB

Stage 2: remove documentation and unneeded package dependencies

Many packages will pull in recommendations, weak dependencies and documentation when they are installed. These are often not needed in a container and can be excluded. The dnf command has options to indicate that it should not include weak dependencies or documentation.

Edit Containerfile again and add the options to exclude documentation and weak dependencies on the dnf install line:

[...] # Install httpd RUN dnf install -y httpd --nodocs --setopt install_weak_deps=False && \ dnf clean all -y [...]

Build Containerfile with the above modifications to achieve an even smaller image (231 MB).

$ podman image build -f Containerfile -t localhost/web-docs $ podman image ls REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/web-docs latest 8a76820cec2f 8 seconds ago 231 MB

Stage 3: use a smaller container base image

The prior stages, in combination, have reduced the size of the example image by half. But there is still one more thing that can be done to reduce the size of the image. The base image registry.fedoraproject.org/fedora:33 is meant for general purpose use. It provides a collection of packages that many people expect to be pre-installed in their Fedora Linux containers. The collection of packages provided in the general purpose Fedora Linux base image is often more extensive than needed, however. The Fedora Project also provides a fedora-minimal base image for those who wish to start with only the essential packages and then add only what they need to achieve a smaller total image size.

Use podman image search to search for the fedora-minimal image as shown below.

$ podman image search fedora-minimal INDEX NAME DESCRIPTION STARS OFFICIAL AUTOMATED fedoraproject.org registry.fedoraproject.org/fedora-minimal 0

The fedora-minimal base image excludes DNF in favor of the smaller microDNF which does not require Python. When registry.fedoraproject.org/fedora:33 is replaced with registry.fedoraproject.org/fedora-minimal:33, dnf needs to be replaced with microdnf.

# Use Fedora minimal 33 as base image FROM registry.fedoraproject.org/fedora-minimal:33 # Install httpd RUN microdnf install -y httpd --nodocs --setopt install_weak_deps=0 && \ microdnf clean all -y [...]

Rebuild the image to see how much storage space has been recovered by using fedora-minimal (169 MB).

$ podman image build -f Containerfile -t localhost/web-docs $ podman image ls REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/web-minimal latest e1603bbb1097 7 minutes ago 169 MB

The initial image size was 467 MB. Combining the methods detailed in each of the above stages has resulted in a final image size of 169 MB. The final total image size is smaller than the original base image size of 182 MB!

Building containers from scratch

The previous section used a container file and Podman to build a new image. There is one last thing to demonstrate — building a container from scratch using Buildah. Podman uses the same libraries to build containers as Buildah. But Buildah is considered a pure build tool. Podman is designed to work as a replacement for Docker.

When building from scratch using Buildah, the container is empty — there is nothing in it. Everything needed must be installed or copied from outside the container. Fortunately, this is quite easy with Buildah. Below, a small Bash script is provided which will build the image from scratch. Instead of running the script, you can run each of the commands from the script individually in a terminal to better understand what is being done.

#!/usr/bin/env bash set -o errexit # Create a container CONTAINER=$(buildah from scratch) # Mount the container filesystem MOUNTPOINT=$(buildah mount $CONTAINER) # Install a basic filesystem and minimal set of packages, and nginx dnf install -y --installroot $MOUNTPOINT --releasever 33 glibc-minimal-langpack httpd --nodocs --setopt install_weak_deps=False dnf clean all -y --installroot $MOUNTPOINT --releasever 33 # Cleanup buildah unmount $CONTAINER # Copy the website buildah copy $CONTAINER 'files/*' '/var/www/html/' # Expose Port 80/tcp buildah config --port 80 $CONTAINER # Start httpd buildah config --cmd "httpd -DFOREGROUND" $CONTAINER # Save the container to an image buildah commit --squash $CONTAINER web-scratch

Alternatively, the image can be built by passing the above script to Buildah. Notice that root privileges are not required.

$ buildah unshare bash web-scratch.sh $ podman image ls REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/web-scratch latest acca45fc9118 9 seconds ago 155 MB

The final image is only 155 MB! Also, the attack surface has been reduced. Not even DNF (or microDNF) is installed in the final image.

Conclusion

Building smaller container images has many advantages. Reducing the needed bandwidth, the disk footprint and attack surface will lead to better images overall. It is easy to reduce the footprint with just a few small changes. Many of the changes can be done without altering the functionality of the resulting image.

It is also possible to build very small images from scratch which will only hold the needed binaries and configuration files.