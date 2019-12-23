Best of 2019: Fedora for system administrators

Posted by on December 23, 2019

The end of the year is a perfect time to look back on some of the Magazine’s most popular articles of 2019. One of the Fedora operating systems’s many strong points is its wide array of tools for system administrators. As your skills progress, you’ll find that the Fedora OS has even more to offer. And because Linux is the sysadmin’s best friend, you’ll always be in good company. In 2019, there were quite a few articles about sysadmin tools our readers enjoyed. Here’s a sampling.

Introducing Fedora CoreOS

If you follow modern IT topics, you know that containers are a hot topic — and containers mean Linux. This summer brought the first preview release of Fedora CoreOS. This new edition of Fedora can run containerized workloads. You can use it to deploy apps and services in a modern way.

Introducing Fedora CoreOS

InitRAMFS, dracut and the dracut emergency shell

To be a good sysadmin, you need to understand system startup and the boot process. From time to time, you’ll encounter software errors, configuration problems, or other issues that keep your system from starting normally. With the information in the article below, you can do some life-saving surgery on your system, and restore it to working order.

InitRAMFS, Dracut, and the Dracut Emergency Shell

How to reset your root password

Although this article was published a few years ago, it continues to be one of the most popular. Apparently, we’re not the only people who sometimes get locked out of our own system! If this happens to you, and you need to reset the root password, the article below should do the trick.

How to reset a root password on Fedora

Systemd: unit dependencies and order

This article is part of an entire series on systemd, the modern system and process manager in Fedora and other distributions. As you may know, systemd has sophisticated but easy to use methods to start up or shut own services in the right order. This article shows you how they work. That way you can apply the right options to unit files you create for systemd.

systemd: Unit dependencies and order

Setting kernel command line arguments

Fedora 30 introduced new ways to change the boot options for your kernel. This article from Laura Abbott on the Fedora kernel team explains the new Bootloader Spec (BLS). It also tells you how to use it to set options on your kernel for boot time.

Setting kernel command line arguments with Fedora 30

Stay tuned to the Magazine for other upcoming “Best of 2019” categories. All of us at the Magazine hope you have a great end of year and holiday season.

  mythcat

    My own personal opinion about Fedora as a Linux distribution is too much aligned with problems with video drivers and security options. I haven't tried Fedora CoreOS yet, I guess it's great.

    December 23, 2019
  Felix Pojtinger

    It has truly been a great year for the Fedora project and the free software community as a whole. Looking forward to the 2020s!

    December 23, 2019
