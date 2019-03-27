Setting kernel command line arguments with Fedora 30

Adding options to the kernel command line is a common task when debugging or experimenting with the kernel. The upcoming Fedora 30 release made a change to use Bootloader Spec (BLS). Depending on how you are used to modifying kernel command line options, your workflow may now change. Read on for more information.
To determine if your system is running with BLS or the older layout, look in the file
If you only want to modify a single kernel entry (for example, to temporarily work around a display problem) you can use a grubby command
$ grubby --update-kernel /boot/vmlinuz-5.0.1-300.fc30.x86_64 --args="amdgpu.dc=0"
To remove a kernel argument, you can use the
argument to grubby
$ grubby --update-kernel /boot/vmlinuz-5.0.1-300.fc30.x86_64 --remove-args="amdgpu.dc=0"
If there is an option that should be added to every kernel command line (for example, you always want to disable the use of the rdrand instruction for random number generation) you can run a grubby command:
$ grubby --update-kernel=ALL --args="nordrand"
This will update the command line of all kernel entries and save the option to the saved kernel command line for future entries.
If you later want to remove the option from all kernels, you can again use
$ grubby --update-kernel=ALL --remove-args="nordrand"
Michal Konečný
Thanks for the article. Nice to know about BLS.
gnu
Thanks for the tip. I would like to not change my habits about the sensitive kernel commands to avoid waste of time and big risks. Should I set GRUB_ENABLE_BLSCFG to false to work as usual?
Colin Walters
FWIW this only applies to traditional Fedora Server/Workstation etc. today – for rpm-ostree based systems like Fedora CoreOS and Silverblue, you need to use
because kernel commandline changes are part of the general OSTree transaction system. At some point we’ll likely wrap
to tell you to do this instead.
(Ultimately this ends up writing a BLS fragment though)
svsv sarma
When ever kernel update is involved, i invariably get the error “failed to start load kernel modules………..” at boot time and i had to resort to dracut after boot up. With the recent kernel 5 update even dracut is not working as i get the alert permanently. Any help from kernel wizards?
dac.override
In the early BLS-day’s I manually edited grubenv to append kernel options because grub2-mkconfig was not doing it. This was later addressed. I kept getting environment blocks too big and too small messages on kernel updates. This blog post inspired me to look into this.
It turns out the the environment block messages were due to me editing grubenv manually. I set out to fix this and ran into a bugzilla. There it was suggested one run grub2-editenv clear. I did this. Then i ran grubby –update-kernel=ALL –args=”mykernelopt” and i rebooted. I selected one of my kernel entries from the grub menu and the boot process hung. I then tried again and edited the kernel entry in the grub menu to get it to boot. Turned out it has left out some important bits and pieces.
Once i was able to boot into the system I ran grub2-mkconfig -o /boot/efi/EFI/fedora/grub.cfg. This fixed things. I found it somewhat ironic that I had to use grub2-mkconfig to fix my grub entries.
A Seda
Why on earth do they want to complicate things? Just a text file or two was working fine. Now is a new “tool” to modify a bunch of files with instructions we cant understand, making this difficult to diagnose.