Automate backups with restic and systemd

Posted by on April 25, 2019

Timely backups are important. So much so that backing up software is a common topic of discussion, even here on the Fedora Magazine. This article demonstrates how to automate backups with restic using only systemd unit files.

For an introduction to restic, be sure to check out our article Use restic on Fedora for encrypted backups. Then read on for more details.

Two systemd services are required to run in order to automate taking snapshots and keeping data pruned. The first service runs the backup command needs to be run on a regular frequency. The second service takes care of data pruning.

If you’re not familiar with systemd at all, there’s never been a better time to learn. Check out the series on systemd here at the Magazine, starting with this primer on unit files:

systemd unit file basics

If you haven’t installed restic already, note it’s in the official Fedora repositories. To install use this command with sudo:

$ sudo dnf install restic

Backup

First, create the ~/.config/systemd/user/restic-backup.service file. Copy and paste the text below into the file for best results.

[Unit]
Description=Restic backup service
[Service]
Type=oneshot
ExecStart=restic backup --verbose --one-file-system --tag systemd.timer $BACKUP_EXCLUDES $BACKUP_PATHS
ExecStartPost=restic forget --verbose --tag systemd.timer --group-by "paths,tags" --keep-daily $RETENTION_DAYS --keep-weekly $RETENTION_WEEKS --keep-monthly $RETENTION_MONTHS --keep-yearly $RETENTION_YEARS
EnvironmentFile=%h/.config/restic-backup.conf

This service references an environment file in order to load secrets (such as RESTIC_PASSWORD). Create the ~/.config/restic-backup.conf file. Copy and paste the content below for best results. This example uses BackBlaze B2 buckets. Adjust the ID, key, repository, and password values accordingly.

BACKUP_PATHS="/home/rupert"
BACKUP_EXCLUDES="--exclude-file /home/rupert/.restic_excludes --exclude-if-present .exclude_from_backup"
RETENTION_DAYS=7
RETENTION_WEEKS=4
RETENTION_MONTHS=6
RETENTION_YEARS=3
B2_ACCOUNT_ID=XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
B2_ACCOUNT_KEY=XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
RESTIC_REPOSITORY=b2:XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX:/
RESTIC_PASSWORD=XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Now that the service is installed, reload systemd: systemctl –user daemon-reload. Try running the service manually to create a backup: systemctl –user start restic-backup.

Because the service is a oneshot, it will run once and exit. After verifying that the service runs and creates snapshots as desired, set up a timer to run this service regularly. For example, to run the restic-backup.service daily, create ~/.config/systemd/user/restic-backup.timer as follows. Again, copy and paste this text:

[Unit]
Description=Backup with restic daily
[Timer]
OnCalendar=daily
Persistent=true
[Install]
WantedBy=timers.target

Enable it by running this command:

$ systemctl --user enable --now restic-backup.timer

Prune

While the main service runs the forget command to only keep snapshots within the keep policy, the data is not actually removed from the restic repository. The prune command inspects the repository and current snapshots, and deletes any data not associated with a snapshot. Because prune can be a time-consuming process, it is not necessary to run every time a backup is run. This is the perfect scenario for a second service and timer. First, create the file ~/.config/systemd/user/restic-prune.service by copying and pasting this text:

[Unit]
Description=Restic backup service (data pruning)
[Service]
Type=oneshot
ExecStart=restic prune
EnvironmentFile=%h/.config/restic-backup.conf

Similarly to the main restic-backup.service, restic-prune is a oneshot service and can be run manually. Once the service has been set up, create and enable a corresponding timer at ~/.config/systemd/user/restic-prune.timer:

[Unit]
Description=Prune data from the restic repository monthly
[Timer]
OnCalendar=monthly
Persistent=true
[Install]
WantedBy=timers.target

That’s it! Restic will now run daily and prune data monthly.

