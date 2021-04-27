Fedora Linux 34 is officially here!

Today, I’m excited to share the results of the hard work of thousands of contributors to the Fedora Project: our latest release, Fedora Linux 34, is here! I know a lot of you have been waiting… I’ve seen more “is it out yet???” anticipation on social media and forums than I can remember for any previous release. So, if you want, wait no longer — upgrade now or go to Get Fedora to download an install image. Or, if you’d like to learn more first, read on.
The first thing you might notice is our beautiful new logo. Developed by the Fedora Design Team with input from the wider community, this new logo solves a lot of the technical problems with our old logo while keeping its Fedoraness. Stay tuned for new Fedora swag featuring the new design!
A Fedora Linux for every use case
Fedora Editions are targeted outputs geared toward specific “showcase” uses on the desktop, in server & cloud environments, and the Internet of Things.
Fedora Workstation focuses on the desktop, and in particular, it’s geared toward software developers who want a “just works” Linux operating system experience. This release features GNOME 40, the next step in focused, distraction-free computing. GNOME 40 brings improvements to navigation whether you use a trackpad, a keyboard, or a mouse. The app grid and settings have been redesigned to make interaction more intuitive. You can read more about what changed and why in a Fedora Magazine article from March.
Fedora CoreOS is an emerging Fedora Edition. It’s an automatically-updating, minimal operating system for running containerized workloads securely and at scale. It offers several update streams that can be followed for automatic updates that occur roughly every two weeks. Currently the next stream is based on Fedora Linux 34, with the testing and stable streams to follow. You can find information about released artifacts that follow the next stream from the download page and information about how to use those artifacts in the Fedora CoreOS Documentation.
Fedora IoT provides a strong foundation for IoT ecosystems and edge computing use cases. With this release, we’ve improved support for popular ARM devices like Pine64, RockPro64, and Jetson Xavier NX. Some i.MX8 system on a chip devices like the 96boards Thor96 and Solid Run HummingBoard-M have improved hardware support. In addition, Fedora IoT 34 improves support for hardware watchdogs for automated system recovery.”
Of course, we produce more than just the Editions. Fedora Spins and Labs target a variety of audiences and use cases, including Fedora Jam, which allows you to unleash your inner musician, and desktop environments like the new Fedora i3 Spin, which provides a tiling window manager. And, don’t forget our alternate architectures: ARM AArch64, Power, and S390x.
General improvements
No matter what variant of Fedora you use, you’re getting the latest the open source world has to offer. Following our “First” foundation, we’ve updated key programming language and system library packages, including Ruby 3.0 and Golang 1.16. In Fedora KDE Plasma, we’ve switched from X11 to Wayland as the default.
Following the introduction of BTRFS as the default filesystem on desktop variants in Fedora Linux 33, we’ve introduced transparent compression on BTRFS filesystems.
We’re excited for you to try out the new release! Go to https://getfedora.org/ and download it now. Or if you’re already running Fedora Linux, follow the easy upgrade instructions. For more information on the new features in Fedora Linux 34, see the release notes.
In the unlikely event of a problem…
If you run into a problem, check out the Fedora 34 Common Bugs page, and if you have questions, visit our Ask Fedora user-support platform.
Thank you everyone
Thanks to the thousands of people who contributed to the Fedora Project in this release cycle, and especially to those of you who worked extra hard to make this another on-time release during a pandemic. Fedora is a community, and it’s great to see how much we’ve supported each other. Be sure to join us on April 30 and May 1 for a virtual release party!
Striker Leggette
I suppose I can finally make the move from F30 🙂
Asiri Iroshan
You are still using Fedora 30? What made you not upgrade to the newer versions? I have been upgrading Fedora from Fedora 30, but, I plan on doing a fresh installation for Fedora 34 because of its many changes. Including the BTRFS file system that became the default in F33.
david
Great job to all the Fedora community!
keep the good work going!
Charles
congratulations! I’m exciting.
Rigol
I love Fedora. Great work!
Ryan
Thanks guys! Great work on this release, I’ve already started testing it as of this morning and it’s working great. Wayland and KDE is actually working and pipewire has not given me any grief so far. Initially had some font related issues, but resetting my system fonts (which i customised in F33) back to default fixed most of those. The only application I’ve found still not displaying fonts properly is GIMP which I have raised a bug report for after researching the issue pretty extensively and trying a few ‘fixes’.
Marco
Upgrade applied! Very nice!
My only disagree is to keep some rpm with previous distro version in their name (eg: bitstream-vera-sans-fonts-1.10-41.fc33.noarch.rpm)
It should be nice to have all packages with fc34 distro in their name 🙂
Rabin
This 3 magic lines 😛
sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=34
sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot
Matthias Lätzsch
Thank you.
Jatin
There are many people getting iptables update errors when they update from F33 to F34, there are reports on Fedora reddit and discord. Please address them. Thanks.
Ben Cotton
Please file a bug in Bugzilla or see this article about our Prioritized Bugs process.
Ben Cotton
Actually, it looks like iptables as an update that fixes upgrades, it may just not be out to all of the mirrors yet.
Marco
I had the same issue on iptables. Just ignore it and after the upgrade run
sudo dnf update
Jatin
Ya I did the same.. Landed in Fedora 34 however I have 2 issues first is
https://pastebin.com/gaB72MnS
And on Xorg my display is yellow, at first I thought nightlight could be on, but it was off, on wayland the display is fine !
sixpack13
Thanks to all
Gingler
First of all congratulations on the new release. It would nice that fedora played nice with intel/nvidia laptops, its a problem to install and after install the performance compared to other distros specially on the offload render its far away. I hope in the future i can have a better experience with fedora.
Umaralikhon
Thank youuuuuuuuuuuuuu!!!!!!
Andre Gompel
First thanks to the Fedora team, for releasing an almost boring (means good!) Fedora 34, which means very few wrinkles, even with the Beta release that I installed almost two months before F34 release. (I use MATE)
The only small (not show-stopper) that I experienced were with the BlueTooth, and the Network manager, and were quickly fixed. I also reported as a solid bug the package “Digikam” which was fixed within two days ! Wow !
I am a “linux old salty” and as such love Fedora, which means not afraid to used the CLI (Command Line Interface), but as long as there are not GUI’s to install and manage Fedora by “not-nerds” Fedora will remain the realm of the computer-literate, perhaps its place for ever, as the place to develop, and test RHLE versions? Ideally Linux for everyone, like Ubuntu (and derivatives aim at).
On the install too there is room, not only Fedora, but for other distro’s as well to do the following from all GUI’s, So I can recommend Fedora/Linux to my scientists friends:
* Allow install over new or existing BRTFS volumes and subvolumes, so date there can be preserved.
Most of us do this routinely, but only most of us Linux nerds !
Let’s open the tent…
Thanks again !
A.G
Please comment.
Gianni
Thanks
upgrading now
Renich Bon Ćirić
I, also, like to use https://torrents.fedoraproject.org/ to get my latest Fedora. Plus, I can contribute a little bit of bandwidth afterwards. ;D
Renich Bon Ćirić
Another thing. If you like a bit more of control when installing (advanced installation), download the Server and not the Workstation image. The installer allows for much more control over the installation.
Matthew Miller
Or the “Everything” net install image.
Renich Bon Ćirić
Yup!
Joe
This the only distro that I use. Awesome! Thanks.
Mark Pearson
Congrats Fedora team! Looks like a great release.
Jorge Marin
I was looking forward to the stable version, now it’s finally here, thanks fedora. ^^)
gruiz
Me encanta fedora 34 desde que sacateis la beta he estado trabajando sin problemas, una maravilla Gnome 40. Gracias
Nun4tix
Thank you for the hard work, thank you to the community, thank you for giving us the fruits of your time and dedication. Long live contributors around the world.
Aaron Stark
Nice to see the release of my favourite version ever. Fedora 34 Workstation feels so well on my laptop with my Intel iGPU, thanks to Gnome 40 and Wayland, the support is better than ever. I’ve installed Fedora 34 on all my laptops, even a 15 years old laptop can handle Gnome 40 Wayland with no problems.
omar
Felicidades!!!!!!.
Gabriel Hernandez
I just upgraded from Fedora 33 to 34 and it took less than 15 minute, and I have a 5 year old laptop, so this upgrade is really quick. Gnome 40 is great, it looks much more polished and easy to navigate than previous versions
Mahassan313
Great
AlexB
I must say I wasn’t hugely impressed by a few things
A ew Classic developer errors that are common but very bad practice.
The software center got stuck at about 30% telling me nothing. I killed it after 15 minutes. I resorted to a command line upgrade. After reboot the progress bar was stuck at 0% for a good few minutes, so thought it was stuck (Never happened in previous versions). Rebooted, once again, the progress bar did the same thing. After a good few minutes it went up to 1% and steadily thereafter.
Golden rule of GUI development. I think the rule in books I read went as extreme as advising 3 seconds. You must let users know in some way via a useful progress bar it is actually progressing. A little console displaying update details (I think POP and or Ubuntu has this) would be useful.
I have seen this issue plague GNOME apps also over the years. The software center a good example.
The default login on NVIDIA was wayland. Bad idea. Within seconds there were graphical issues. Mouse pointers sprouting all over my screen. Resorted to an Xorg login. Everything seems okay.
33 received 5.16 before 34. The grub boot order is now strange with Fedora 34 in the middle option, not the latesrt, probably will sort itself out once 5.16 arrives in 34.
I’ll keep playing. Hopefully the GNOME high CPU usage under X with heavy input has been resolved.
Otherwise i am happy, at least I didn’t have to reinstall, so congrats everyone 🙂
Bat
Thank you
Hugo
I was hoping that for this release, Silverblue would be available alongside the other fedora spin.
Levski
dnf system-upgrade download –releasever=34
No match for group package “xorg-x11-drv-armsoc”
No match for group package “k3b-extras-freeworld”
No match for group package “gstreamer1-plugins-bad-nonfree”
No match for group package “banshee”
No match for group package “lsvpd”
No match for group package “bcm283x-firmware”
No match for group package “lame-mp3x”
No match for group package “khmeros-handwritten-fonts”
No match for group package “khmeros-bokor-fonts”
No match for group package “vdr-skinsoppalusikka”
No match for group package “khmeros-metal-chrieng-fonts”
No match for group package “khmeros-muol-fonts”
No match for group package “powerpc-utils”
No match for group package “khmeros-siemreap-fonts”
No match for group package “libguestfs-tools”
No match for group package “khmeros-battambang-fonts”
No match for group package “sonic-visualiser-freeworld”
Error:
Problem 1: problem with installed package xfce4-sensors-plugin-devel-1.3.92-6.fc33.x86_64
– package xfce4-sensors-plugin-devel-1.3.95-2.fc34.x86_64 requires pkgconfig(libxfce4ui-1), but none of the providers can be installed
– xfce4-sensors-plugin-devel-1.3.92-6.fc33.x86_64 does not belong to a distupgrade repository
– libxfce4ui-devel-4.14.1-6.fc33.x86_64 does not belong to a distupgrade repository
Problem 2: problem with installed package xfce4-equake-plugin-1.3.8.1-12.fc33.x86_64
– package xfce4-equake-plugin-1.3.8.1-12.fc33.x86_64 requires libxfce4panel-1.0.so.4()(64bit), but none of the providers can be installed
– xfce4-panel-4.14.4-3.fc33.x86_64 does not belong to a distupgrade repository
(try to add ‘–skip-broken’ to skip uninstallable packages)
[root@pepo ~]#
Matthew Miller
Try doing what it says:
Nun4atix
Please be patient and do everything correctly, with information in hand. Let’s support the fedora team, ask about issues, and report bugs in the right way.
Malik Tamboli
Congratulations fedora team, Great work