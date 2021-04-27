Fedora Linux 34 is officially here!

Posted by on April 27, 2021

Today, I’m excited to share the results of the hard work of thousands of contributors to the Fedora Project: our latest release, Fedora Linux 34, is here! I know a lot of you have been waiting… I’ve seen more “is it out yet???” anticipation on social media and forums than I can remember for any previous release. So, if you want, wait no longer — upgrade now or go to Get Fedora to download an install image. Or, if you’d like to learn more first, read on. 

The first thing you might notice is our beautiful new logo. Developed by the Fedora Design Team with input from the wider community, this new logo solves a lot of the technical problems with our old logo while keeping its Fedoraness. Stay tuned for new Fedora swag featuring the new design!

A Fedora Linux for every use case

Fedora Editions are targeted outputs geared toward specific “showcase” uses on the desktop, in server & cloud environments, and the Internet of Things.

Fedora Workstation focuses on the desktop, and in particular, it’s geared toward software developers who want a “just works” Linux operating system experience. This release features GNOME 40, the next step in focused, distraction-free computing. GNOME 40 brings improvements to navigation whether you use a trackpad, a keyboard, or a mouse. The app grid and settings have been redesigned to make interaction more intuitive. You can read more about what changed and why in a Fedora Magazine article from March.

Fedora CoreOS is an emerging Fedora Edition. It’s an automatically-updating, minimal operating system for running containerized workloads securely and at scale. It offers several update streams that can be followed for automatic updates that occur roughly every two weeks. Currently the next stream is based on Fedora Linux 34, with the testing and stable streams to follow. You can find information about released artifacts that follow the next stream from the download page and information about how to use those artifacts in the Fedora CoreOS Documentation.

Fedora IoT provides a strong foundation for IoT ecosystems and edge computing use cases. With this release, we’ve improved support for popular ARM devices like Pine64, RockPro64, and Jetson Xavier NX. Some i.MX8 system on a chip devices like the 96boards Thor96 and Solid Run HummingBoard-M have improved hardware support. In addition, Fedora IoT 34 improves support for hardware watchdogs for automated system recovery.”

Of course, we produce more than just the Editions. Fedora Spins and Labs target a variety of audiences and use cases, including Fedora Jam, which allows you to unleash your inner musician, and desktop environments like the new Fedora i3 Spin, which provides a tiling window manager. And, don’t forget our alternate architectures: ARM AArch64, Power, and S390x.

General improvements

No matter what variant of Fedora you use, you’re getting the latest the open source world has to offer. Following our “First” foundation, we’ve updated key programming language and system library packages, including Ruby 3.0 and Golang 1.16. In Fedora KDE Plasma, we’ve switched from X11 to Wayland as the default.

Following the introduction of BTRFS as the default filesystem on desktop variants in Fedora Linux 33, we’ve introduced transparent compression on BTRFS filesystems.

We’re excited for you to try out the new release! Go to https://getfedora.org/ and download it now. Or if you’re already running Fedora Linux, follow the easy upgrade instructions. For more information on the new features in Fedora Linux 34, see the release notes.

In the unlikely event of a problem…

If you run into a problem, check out the Fedora 34 Common Bugs page, and if you have questions, visit our Ask Fedora user-support platform.

Thank you everyone

Thanks to the thousands of people who contributed to the Fedora Project in this release cycle, and especially to those of you who worked extra hard to make this another on-time release during a pandemic. Fedora is a community, and it’s great to see how much we’ve supported each other. Be sure to join us on April 30 and May 1 for a virtual release party!

New in Fedora

Matthew Miller

Matthew is the Fedora Project Leader. You can find him on the Fedora mailing lists or Freenode as "mattdm", or @mattdm on Twitter Matthew's content on this site is made available under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International license (or an earlier CC-BY-SA license if you need that for compatibility) — share all you like, give credit, and let others share as well.

  1. Striker Leggette

    I suppose I can finally make the move from F30 🙂

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

    • Asiri Iroshan

      You are still using Fedora 30? What made you not upgrade to the newer versions? I have been upgrading Fedora from Fedora 30, but, I plan on doing a fresh installation for Fedora 34 because of its many changes. Including the BTRFS file system that became the default in F33.

      April 27, 2021
      Reply

  2. david

    Great job to all the Fedora community!
    keep the good work going!

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  3. Charles

    congratulations! I’m exciting.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  4. Rigol

    I love Fedora. Great work!

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  5. Ryan

    Thanks guys! Great work on this release, I’ve already started testing it as of this morning and it’s working great. Wayland and KDE is actually working and pipewire has not given me any grief so far. Initially had some font related issues, but resetting my system fonts (which i customised in F33) back to default fixed most of those. The only application I’ve found still not displaying fonts properly is GIMP which I have raised a bug report for after researching the issue pretty extensively and trying a few ‘fixes’.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  6. Marco

    Upgrade applied! Very nice!

    My only disagree is to keep some rpm with previous distro version in their name (eg: bitstream-vera-sans-fonts-1.10-41.fc33.noarch.rpm)

    It should be nice to have all packages with fc34 distro in their name 🙂

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  7. Rabin

    This 3 magic lines 😛

    sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade
    sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=34
    sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot
    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  8. Matthias Lätzsch

    Thank you.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  9. Jatin

    There are many people getting iptables update errors when they update from F33 to F34, there are reports on Fedora reddit and discord. Please address them. Thanks.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  10. sixpack13

    Thanks to all

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  11. Gingler

    First of all congratulations on the new release. It would nice that fedora played nice with intel/nvidia laptops, its a problem to install and after install the performance compared to other distros specially on the offload render its far away. I hope in the future i can have a better experience with fedora.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  12. Umaralikhon

    Thank youuuuuuuuuuuuuu!!!!!!

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  13. Andre Gompel

    First thanks to the Fedora team, for releasing an almost boring (means good!) Fedora 34, which means very few wrinkles, even with the Beta release that I installed almost two months before F34 release. (I use MATE)

    The only small (not show-stopper) that I experienced were with the BlueTooth, and the Network manager, and were quickly fixed. I also reported as a solid bug the package “Digikam” which was fixed within two days ! Wow !

    I am a “linux old salty” and as such love Fedora, which means not afraid to used the CLI (Command Line Interface), but as long as there are not GUI’s to install and manage Fedora by “not-nerds” Fedora will remain the realm of the computer-literate, perhaps its place for ever, as the place to develop, and test RHLE versions? Ideally Linux for everyone, like Ubuntu (and derivatives aim at).

    On the install too there is room, not only Fedora, but for other distro’s as well to do the following from all GUI’s, So I can recommend Fedora/Linux to my scientists friends:

    * Shrink safely existing Windows 10+ partitions, to make room for Linux
    * Allow install over new or existing BRTFS volumes and subvolumes, so date there can be preserved.

    Most of us do this routinely, but only most of us Linux nerds !
    Let’s open the tent…

    Thanks again !
    A.G

    Please comment.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  14. Gianni

    Thanks
    upgrading now

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  15. Renich Bon Ćirić

    I, also, like to use https://torrents.fedoraproject.org/ to get my latest Fedora. Plus, I can contribute a little bit of bandwidth afterwards. ;D

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  16. Renich Bon Ćirić

    Another thing. If you like a bit more of control when installing (advanced installation), download the Server and not the Workstation image. The installer allows for much more control over the installation.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  17. Joe

    This the only distro that I use. Awesome! Thanks.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  18. Mark Pearson

    Congrats Fedora team! Looks like a great release.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  19. Jorge Marin

    I was looking forward to the stable version, now it’s finally here, thanks fedora. ^^)

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  20. gruiz

    Me encanta fedora 34 desde que sacateis la beta he estado trabajando sin problemas, una maravilla Gnome 40. Gracias

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  21. Nun4tix

    Thank you for the hard work, thank you to the community, thank you for giving us the fruits of your time and dedication. Long live contributors around the world.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  22. Aaron Stark

    Nice to see the release of my favourite version ever. Fedora 34 Workstation feels so well on my laptop with my Intel iGPU, thanks to Gnome 40 and Wayland, the support is better than ever. I’ve installed Fedora 34 on all my laptops, even a 15 years old laptop can handle Gnome 40 Wayland with no problems.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  23. omar

    Felicidades!!!!!!.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  24. Gabriel Hernandez

    I just upgraded from Fedora 33 to 34 and it took less than 15 minute, and I have a 5 year old laptop, so this upgrade is really quick. Gnome 40 is great, it looks much more polished and easy to navigate than previous versions

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  25. Mahassan313

    Great

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  26. AlexB

    I must say I wasn’t hugely impressed by a few things

    A ew Classic developer errors that are common but very bad practice.

    The software center got stuck at about 30% telling me nothing. I killed it after 15 minutes. I resorted to a command line upgrade. After reboot the progress bar was stuck at 0% for a good few minutes, so thought it was stuck (Never happened in previous versions). Rebooted, once again, the progress bar did the same thing. After a good few minutes it went up to 1% and steadily thereafter.

    Golden rule of GUI development. I think the rule in books I read went as extreme as advising 3 seconds. You must let users know in some way via a useful progress bar it is actually progressing. A little console displaying update details (I think POP and or Ubuntu has this) would be useful.

    I have seen this issue plague GNOME apps also over the years. The software center a good example.

    The default login on NVIDIA was wayland. Bad idea. Within seconds there were graphical issues. Mouse pointers sprouting all over my screen. Resorted to an Xorg login. Everything seems okay.

    33 received 5.16 before 34. The grub boot order is now strange with Fedora 34 in the middle option, not the latesrt, probably will sort itself out once 5.16 arrives in 34.

    I’ll keep playing. Hopefully the GNOME high CPU usage under X with heavy input has been resolved.

    Otherwise i am happy, at least I didn’t have to reinstall, so congrats everyone 🙂

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  27. Bat

    Thank you

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  28. Hugo

    I was hoping that for this release, Silverblue would be available alongside the other fedora spin.

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

  29. Levski

    dnf system-upgrade download –releasever=34
    No match for group package “xorg-x11-drv-armsoc”
    No match for group package “k3b-extras-freeworld”
    No match for group package “gstreamer1-plugins-bad-nonfree”
    No match for group package “banshee”
    No match for group package “lsvpd”
    No match for group package “bcm283x-firmware”
    No match for group package “lame-mp3x”
    No match for group package “khmeros-handwritten-fonts”
    No match for group package “khmeros-bokor-fonts”
    No match for group package “vdr-skinsoppalusikka”
    No match for group package “khmeros-metal-chrieng-fonts”
    No match for group package “khmeros-muol-fonts”
    No match for group package “powerpc-utils”
    No match for group package “khmeros-siemreap-fonts”
    No match for group package “libguestfs-tools”
    No match for group package “khmeros-battambang-fonts”
    No match for group package “sonic-visualiser-freeworld”
    Error:
    Problem 1: problem with installed package xfce4-sensors-plugin-devel-1.3.92-6.fc33.x86_64
    – package xfce4-sensors-plugin-devel-1.3.95-2.fc34.x86_64 requires pkgconfig(libxfce4ui-1), but none of the providers can be installed
    – xfce4-sensors-plugin-devel-1.3.92-6.fc33.x86_64 does not belong to a distupgrade repository
    – libxfce4ui-devel-4.14.1-6.fc33.x86_64 does not belong to a distupgrade repository
    Problem 2: problem with installed package xfce4-equake-plugin-1.3.8.1-12.fc33.x86_64
    – package xfce4-equake-plugin-1.3.8.1-12.fc33.x86_64 requires libxfce4panel-1.0.so.4()(64bit), but none of the providers can be installed
    – xfce4-panel-4.14.4-3.fc33.x86_64 does not belong to a distupgrade repository
    (try to add ‘–skip-broken’ to skip uninstallable packages)
    [root@pepo ~]#

    April 27, 2021
    Reply
    •

      Matthew Miller

      Try doing what it says:

      $ sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=34--skip-broken
      April 27, 2021
      Reply

    • Nun4atix

      Please be patient and do everything correctly, with information in hand. Let’s support the fedora team, ask about issues, and report bugs in the right way.

      April 27, 2021
      Reply

  30. Malik Tamboli

    Congratulations fedora team, Great work

    April 27, 2021
    Reply

