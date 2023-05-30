You’re invited to the Fedora Linux 38 Release Party!

Join the Fedora community this weekend on Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd to celebrate the final release of Fedora Linux 38 with a virtual Release Party . Please register on Hopin and join us on June 2nd & 3rd for a short program of informational sessions and social activities. Make sure to save the dates, share the registration, and show up to celebrate with Fedora Friends, old and new!

Justin W. Flory is a creative maker. He is best known as an Open Source contributor and Free Culture advocate originally from the United States. Justin has participated in numerous Open Source communities and led different initiatives to build sustainable software and communities for over ten years. In October 2022, Justin joined Red Hat as the fourth Fedora Community Architect (FCA). He works closely between the Fedora Project community and Red Hat to lead initiatives that grow the Fedora user and developer communities. He also helps make Red Hat and Fedora interactions more transparent and open. Justin is also a contributor to the Fedora Project since 2015. In Fedora, he volunteered as the team leader of the Community Operations team for four years and was a founding member of the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Team. He represented Fedora internationally at events and conferences, including FOSDEM, DevConf CZ, All Things Open, OSCAL, and others.