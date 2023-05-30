You’re invited to the Fedora Linux 38 Release Party!

Posted by on May 30, 2023

Join the Fedora community this weekend on Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd to celebrate the final release of Fedora Linux 38 with a virtual Release Party. Please register on Hopin and join us on June 2nd & 3rd for a short program of informational sessions and social activities. Make sure to save the dates, share the registration, and show up to celebrate with Fedora Friends, old and new!

The schedule for the Release Party features informational sessions about the rewritten Fedora Notifications service, a Creative Freedom Summit retrospective, Fedora CoreOS, updates from the EPEL and Fedora Docs teams, and more community activities. Last, but certainly not least, we will be hanging out in the Fedora Museum WorkAdventure for our Hallway track. Thanks to our amazing community for all your contributions to the latest release of Fedora Linux. Let’s party!

Events

Justin W. Flory

Justin W. Flory is a creative maker. He is best known as an Open Source contributor and Free Culture advocate originally from the United States. Justin has participated in numerous Open Source communities and led different initiatives to build sustainable software and communities for over ten years. In October 2022, Justin joined Red Hat as the fourth Fedora Community Architect (FCA). He works closely between the Fedora Project community and Red Hat to lead initiatives that grow the Fedora user and developer communities. He also helps make Red Hat and Fedora interactions more transparent and open. Justin is also a contributor to the Fedora Project since 2015. In Fedora, he volunteered as the team leader of the Community Operations team for four years and was a founding member of the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Team. He represented Fedora internationally at events and conferences, including FOSDEM, DevConf CZ, All Things Open, OSCAL, and others.

7 Comments

  1. Thomas Garai

    Very good, I’ll be there.

    May 31, 2023
    Reply

  2. David Legg

    But it was released weeks and weeks ago.

    May 31, 2023
    Reply

  3. Madhu Sudan Reddy Dalli

    I will participate in Fedora 38 Release Party

    May 31, 2023
    Reply

  4. David H.

    I’m really excited!! BTW in Hopin the dates in the schedule appear as Nov 3 – Nov 4.

    May 31, 2023
    Reply

  5. FranceBB

    Count me in! 😉

    May 31, 2023
    Reply

  6. newton

    ei galera cade esta turma bonita e apaixonada pelo gigante Fedora ,venham participar deste grande grupo ,dar opinião relatar e fazer parte desta família Fedora

    June 1, 2023
    Reply

Fedora Linux 38 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

