I am pleased to announce we will celebrate the final release of Fedora Linux 37 with a virtual Release Party. The virtual release parties are a great way to learn more about the latest Fedora Linux release. More importantly, they’re a chance to spend time with the wonderful Fedora community. Please register on Hopin and join us on November 4th and 5th for a short program of informational sessions and social activities. Make sure to save the dates, share the registration, and show up to party with Fedora Friends!

The program is still in the works, but we hope to include informational sessions that will feature updates about Fedora CoreOS, the new installer interface preview, and a bunch more current community activities. We’ll also meet our new Fedora Community Action and Impact Coordinator, Justin W. Flory. Last, but certainly not least, we will have social sessions, including hanging out in the Fedora Museum WorkAdventure. Thanks to our amazing community for all your contributions to the latest release of Fedora Linux. Let’s celebrate!

Don’t forget to register for free any time and join us November 4th and 5th.