What’s New in Fedora Workstation 42

Fedora Linux 42 is the answer to life, the universe and everything! It’s also the latest release of one of the leading providers of free, open source software, The Fedora Project. We’ve selected a few notable changes in the newest version of Fedora Workstation 42 that we think you will love. Upgrade today from the official website, or upgrade your existing install using GNOME Software or through the terminal with dnf system-upgrade.
GNOME 48
In Fedora Workstation 42, you can enjoy the latest features the GNOME software release has to offer, plus benefit from an array of system enhancements! These are only a few of the many great features in GNOME 48, so do check out their release notes to read about all of the goodness in this release.
Well-Being Feature
A great new addition in this latest release is GNOME’s well being feature. This includes a screen time tracking function, break reminders, and the ability to set your movement break schedule times. Thank you to the good folks at Endless for supporting the GNOME foundation with a grant that has helped them work on this new feature.
Wayland Accessibility Improvements
Orca screen reader capabilities are now available on Wayland. The Orca shortcuts now function correctly. This is another great step towards having assistive technologies as part of the default for the GNOME display manager.
Triple Buffering for Enhanced Performance
GNOME 48 introduces a dynamic triple buffering feature in this latest release, and Fedora Workstation users can enjoy this too! This change is the culmination of over five years of reviews and testing, giving users more fluid animations and fewer skipped screens. Well done everyone! This was a testament to patience and commitment to a great user experience.
Notifications Stacking
In Fedora Workstation 42, there is a neat new feature that allows notifications to be stacked in a list. Notifications from the same app are grouped together. These improvements will stop your notification list from growing too large and gives a much better user experience overall.
Additional Fedora Linux 42 Features to Enjoy!
IBus Speech-to-Text
In Fedora Linux 42, ibus-speech-to-text provides a new input method that enables voice dictation in any application supporting IBus. It offers offline voice recognition, preserving user privacy, supports multiple languages through downloadable models, and integrates seamlessly with existing IBus infrastructure.
Fedora WSL
Recent versions of Windows support running Linux guests via Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). These can be distributed via tarballs, Appx packages, or via the Windows Store. Starting with this Fedora Linux 42 release, we now produce Fedora Linux images for WSL users. A dedicated image with documentation allows people to easily try out a Fedora Linux environment on their Windows installations, so when it comes time to install a Linux distribution on their computer, they can be more confident when choosing Fedora Linux.
DNF5
There has also been some work done with DNF5 which now includes new logic that will remove expired and obsolete repository keys from the system. This means users can enjoy the automatic management of repository keys during software installation or upgrades.
Anaconda Web UI Installer
By no means lastly, we have a brand new installer option for Fedora Workstation 42 — Anaconda’s Web UI installer. With this new feature, the biggest benefit to Fedora Linux users is the new guided partitioning function. This provides more powerful automatic partitioning, where the user will select a goal and have additional customization possible. This change also comes with a new “Reinstall Fedora” which allows users to easily reinstall their system if something goes wrong. Another new feature is improved support for dual-boot configurations. This new web-based UI is the default for the OS installer only on the Fedora Workstation edition right now.
While this is the end of this short snapshot of some of the newness in Fedora Linux 42, don’t panic! You can check out our Fedora Linux 42 Change Set page for even more details about all the features and changes that went into Fedora Linux 42. We hope you enjoy this latest release of Fedora Linux. So long, and thanks for all the fish!
Scotty_Trees
Congrats to all the Fedora devs, maintainers, volunteers, and bug testers! Couldn’t have gotten this release so well and good without you all, so for that, a huge, big thank you! Now….time to clean install Gnome 48, woo!
Adam
So does Gnome have a minimize button yet?
Germ
The minimize button was never ‘really’ gone, just hidden by default. You can enable it through Gnome Tweaks, Windows configuration, then enable “Minimize” under “Titlebar Buttons”.
Cormac
It is certainly baffling to most people why it is in fact “hidden” in the first place. I always thought that whoever made that decision is slightly detached from reality. Having to install additional software just to use a button that 99% of computer users use every day is absurd.
José M
I haven’t minimized a window in years, I’ve learned to depend on dynamic desktops and can’t see myself using a desktop that doesn’t have them. My only problem with Fedora is a long time bug of audio not working after suspend.
Olav
“In Fedor Linux 42, ibus-speech-to-text ”
Fedora has been typo’d
Gregory Bartholomew
Fixed. Thank you!
Memento
Like last time with Fedora Linux 41, the mirror selected for me, from https://www.theory7.net/ does not work, it only 404’s…
Gregory Bartholomew
The map shows that there are a few mirrors that have not yet pulled the updates: https://mirrormanager.fedoraproject.org/propagation/27710655
If it is a persistent problem, you might try sending an email to mirror-admin@lists.fedoraproject.org to let people know about the problem.
The mail list archive is here: https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/mirror-admin@lists.fedoraproject.org/latest
RG
I shall celebrate this by reciting a Vogon poem in the public square!
Czeslaw Czapla
Typographical error:
“You can check out our Fedor Linux 42 Change Set page for even more details….”
Richard England
Corrected. Thankyou.
March7thFedora
I am a Fedora Linux user and I have been using Fedora Linux for 5 years.I very like Fedora Linux 42!Because Fedora 42 improved operation system performances.I also very like the new anaconda installer.Modern and easier.And I like GNOME 48 add new features wellbeing.Even Support for Chinese Simplified just got better!So I get the new laptop computer or desktop computer.I the first thing I did was install Fedora Linux 42!
Parithy
I saw news that there was a consideration to make kde as default and then it was decided to keep kde spin with equal importance. This article nothing of whats new in kde spin.
Richard England
Read this article for information on KDE and it’s status as an Edition, not a spin
https://fedoramagazine.org/whats-new-for-fedora-kde-plasma-desktop-42/
Caio
Congrats for the work! System already update without problem
Dian
Thanks for great work! It’s nice to see that we have cosmic both in atomic and workstation version.
Tragicomedy
Congrats on the release! GNOME with Fedora really is the best
Ahtsham
Hi, using fedora workstation from version 32, I am also try Garuda, NixOs, Deepin etc…, But as for Fedora I love it, I am leaving Fedora many times for my own reasons, but always get backup & running & using it again & again, like I am in addiction to it, When Ubuntu starting to distribute the Ubuntu CD’s, I got 50 Ubuntu CD’s with all the versions included, thats the time I start using Linux, Thanks to Ubuntu for my Linux craze, but many thanks to Fedora for my craze & passion to be continue, If fedora is not available I think I am totally leaving the linux because for GUI they scks most of the time, But fedora make it possible, Yes I am an expert User of linux today, but all the credit goes to Fedora.
Thanks Fedora team
idoffront
42 BRATUHA
Senapan
I wish the Gnome Tweak included in the Gnome Workstation, so people can scale font below 100 percent, as Display in Gnome Setting only provide scaling above 100 percent. Or better, include font scaling in Setting as already done by Cinnamon.
iman ismail
thanks fedora team. i love fedora
rodrigo
Just updated! Using the same installation since F38, almost all upgrades since then were a charm or not so bad.
This time only postgresql-17 was a bit painful (I use the repo from postgresql.org because postgis and timescale are there too), but at least the packages are already there, so I did the upgrade using dnf from the terminal with allowerasing, then I manually updated psql and friends after the first reboot. My data is intact 🙂
Great job all!
Vinicius
Where can I find the WSL tarball? Or Appx, etc?
Metal3d
Actually, even if you don’t find it, there is a way to make the WSL if you’ve got Podman or Docker on Windows:
podman create –name fedora-tmp fedora:latest
podman export fedora-tmp fedora.tar
wsl –import Fedora WSL/Fedora fedora.tar
Where “WSL/Fefora” is a path where you want to store the WSL image.
Afterward, you can:
– wsl -d Fedora
– useradd -m -s /bin/bash yourname
– usermod -aG wheel yourname
– passwd yourname
– echo -e “[user]\ndefault=yourname” > /etc/wsl.conf
Then:
wsl –terminate Fedora
remove the fedora-tmp container and fedora.tar files.
Now, you’ve got a Fedora WSL
muhammad
fedora magazine is ban for Iran users!!! whyyyyyyyyyyyyyy?
Gregory Bartholomew
All I can say is that it wasn’t me (or anyone on the Fedora Magazine team). Sorry.