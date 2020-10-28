What’s new in Fedora 33 Workstation

Fedora 33 Workstation is the latest release of our free, leading-edge operating system. You can download it from the official website here right now. There are several new and noteworthy changes in Fedora 33 Workstation. Read more details below.
GNOME 3.38
Fedora 33 Workstation includes the latest release of GNOME Desktop Environment for users of all types. GNOME 3.38 in Fedora 33 Workstation includes many updates and improvements, including:
A new GNOME Tour app
New users are now greeted by “a new Tour application, highlighting the main functionality of the desktop and providing first time users a nice welcome to GNOME.”
Drag to reorder apps
GNOME 3.38 replaces the previously split Frequent and All apps views with a single customizable and consistent view that allows you to reorder apps and organize them into custom folders. Simply click and drag to move apps around.
Improved screen recording
The screen recording infrastructure in GNOME Shell has been improved to take advantage of PipeWire and kernel APIs. This will help reduce resource consumption and improve responsiveness.
GNOME 3.38 also provides many additional features and enhancements. Check out the GNOME 3.38 Release Notes for further information.
B-tree file system
As announced previously, new installations of Fedora 33 will default to using Btrfs. Features and enhancements are added to Btrfs with each new kernel release. The change log has a complete summary of the features that each new kernel version brings to Btrfs.
Swap on ZRAM
Anaconda and Fedora IoT have been using swap-on-zram by default for years. With Fedora 33, swap-on-zram will be enabled by default instead of a swap partition. Check out the Fedora wiki page for more details about swap-on-zram.
Nano by default
Fresh Fedora 33 installations will set the EDITOR environment variable to nano by default. This change affects several command line tools that spawn a text editor when they require user input. With earlier releases, this environment variable default was unspecified, leaving it up to the individual application to pick a default editor. Typically, applications would use vi as their default editor due to it being a small application that is traditionally available on the base installation of most Unix/Linux operating systems. Since Fedora 33 includes nano in its base installation, and since nano is more intuitive for a beginning user to use, Fedora 33 will use nano by default. Users who want vi can, of course, override the value of the EDITOR variable in their own environment. See the Fedora change request for more details.
Mike
Might try Fedora 33 out I’ve always used deb based distros looking for a stable OS hate W10
Octi
I hate it too. I only use it because I’m a gamer and it’s the best OS for video games…
I have a buch of computers and my gaming laptop is the only one not running Linux.
Mark Kolesar
I have used both and found Fedora and CentOS to be far more reliable and secure.
Security wise you get the powerful security provided by the SELinux kernel module.
And the packaging system on Fedora is far more sophisticated and reliable than that provided on Debian.
Schykle
This release is a fantastic one! I’ve been following along closely for months now, especially excited by the move to BTRFS as a default. After using it during the Beta, and now the final release, I am convinced that this is the best Fedora release to date. Amazing work, folks! Thanks!
Vernon Van Steenkist
Enabling swap to RAM, even on upgrades, is the final straw for me. After all, the reason programs get swapped to disk in the first place is because you don’t have enough RAM. With swap on zram, you just create additional CPU load, use even more RAM and exacerbate the situation.
The nice thing is that Fedora keeps its repositories around forever so there is no need to rush to change to another faster, less bloated Linux distribution.
Matthew Miller
Have you tried swap on zram? The thing is, it actually works. Contents of memory tend to compress very well, and modern compression algorithms on modern hardware — even lower-powered ARM hardware — aren’t onerous. So this is a clear benefit for most low-RAM situations, low overhead in almost every other one, and easy to disable if you have a special case.
Gregory Bartholomew
Hi Vernon:
You (and others) may find the October 13th Fedora Council Update (beginning at time index 34:35) interesting: https://youtu.be/BywEXtMf4Oc?t=2075 If nothing else, it shows that the folks working on the Fedora Project are trying to improve Fedora’s performance and resource management. It is a complex topic that requires many parts to work together.
aji sudarmawan
SALAM AJI SUDARMAWAN .. SAYA SUDAH KEMBALI LAGI KE RED HAT 7.1 , 7.2 ..MAHASISWA MENYEBALKAN DIBAYAR UNTUK PAKAI UBUNTU 5.0 MALAH KETERUSAN DISTRO memakai YAnG LAIN selama 20 tahun .. GEBUKIN pukuL SAJA..MAUNYA GRATIS MULU GAK BAYAR BAYAR..MURAH ANN SEMUA..semuaya terLibat meyingkirkan saya
EL CHURROS
concuerdo
ichimokucode
Congrats Fedora team for new released. Gonna try it.
Doug
About zram + full disk encryption.
Are there any disadvantages from a security standpoint? I was thinking about a cold boot attack extracting swapped data from RAM. Is that possible?