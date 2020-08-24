Btrfs Coming to Fedora 33

by Chris Murphy and Langdon White
User data is the most important thing on a computer. Whether it’s source code for the next big release, family pictures, a music library, or anything else, you want it to be safe. Changing the default file system is not a change to make casually. The Fedora Project is changing the default file system for desktop variants (Fedora Workstation, Fedora KDE, etc), for the first time since Fedora 11. Btrfs will replace ext4 as the default filesystem in Fedora 33.
What does this mean for me?
Btrfs is a stable and mature file system with modern features: data integrity, optimizations for SSDs, compression, cheap writable snapshots, multiple device support, and more.
The switch to Btrfs will use a single-partition disk layout, and Btrfs’ built-in volume management. The previous default layout placed constraints on disk usage that can be a difficult adjustment for novice users. Btrfs solves this problem by avoiding it.
As a techie, you may have heard of bit rot, and memory bit flips. Data can be corrupted by a multitude of physical factors, even cosmic rays from the sun! Before an SSD fails outright, often it will return either zeros or garbage, instead of your data. Btrfs safeguards your data with checksums, and performs verification on every read. Corrupt data is never given to your programs, and it won’t replicate into your backups to be discovered another day (or year).
Btrfs uses a “copy-on-write” model: your data and the file system itself are never overwritten. This enhances crash-safeness. When copying a file, Btrfs does not write new data until you actually change the old data, saving space.
In fact, users will save more space when using Btrfs’ transparent compression. Compressing data reduces total writes, saves space, and extends flash drive life. In many cases, it can also improve performance. Compression can be enabled on an entire file system, or per subvolume, directory, and even per file. You will be able to opt-in to using compression in Fedora 33. And it’s one of the features we’re looking forward to taking advantage of by default in future Fedora releases.
Trusted
Facebook uses Btrfs on millions of machines in production. They compare its stability to ext4 and XFS (another file system available in Fedora). In fact, they use Btrfs to “improve” the quality of the consumer storage hardware that they use in production. Btrfs detects problems before the hardware fails.
(open)SUSE have been using Btrfs for many years now, including SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES). You can’t imagine a company that provides support to customers shipping software that they don’t completely trust.
What’s next?
The Change is code complete, and has been testable in Rawhide as the default file system since early July. Btrfs has been explicitly supported in Fedora since 2012. This is expected to be a transparent change for most users, however it is still significant. Fedora will ensure we deliver the dependable and reliable experience Fedora users have come to expect.
Special thanks to: Ben Cotton, Michael Catanzaro, and the Fedora Workstation Working Group for contributing to this article.
Axel
Finally as default – Wonderful!
Yann
Does ‘du’ command will report correctly the size of the BTRFS partition ?
Stephen Snow
BTRFS is a bit different in how that would be reported, and I don’t think
is the command to use. To see what the filesystem looks like, and how much data+metdata is being used you would enter
so for
I enter
which tells me about that particular subvolume in pretty good detail. If I want a more condensed answer I use
. Remember that btrfs doesn’t allocate the entire disk partition to the subvolume, so the filesystem will grow into the available space as required instead of how ext4 would allocate everything up front.
Yann
Thanks.
Most of people don’t know about btrfs and these specific commands to use if you want to check disk usage.
That’s why the first time I used btrfs, I froze my system. I checked the disk usage with du but btrfs was storing metadata and quicikly my system was totally full.
So I switched back to ext4 after this try (some years ago).
Maybe Fedora should warn the user about these commands and the inadequacies of du and other commands to deal with btrfs.
Bill Chatfield
The du command has to continue to work properly. Du is a standard command and should not depend on what file system is in use. Users especially should not have to learn separate commands for each file different file system they might be using. Can you imagine having separate ls, du, find, cd, pwd, etc commands for each of the different files systems: ext2, ext3, ext4, fat, fat32, ntfs, ufs, xfs, etc. That is the point of the file system abstraction, so that the rest of the system can work properly regardless of which file system you choose. So, if the du command does not work with btrfs it is a serious bug in btrfs.
LinAdmin
Just one example of BtrFS not working as expected, and there are many more.
If you have a Raid-1 with two disks, it is impossible to separate the two disk and continue using the data without Raid-1.
Chris Murphy
Generally, ‘du’ should report use and free space correctly. It starts to get tricky with snapshots and reflink copies. Both create shared extents. And ‘du’ is not aware of shared extents, so they get counted each time. The ‘btrfs’ specific command will provide more information, as Stephen mentions. And that way you can see exclusive vs shared usage per subvolume, directory, or file.
Jatin
I personally will not recommend btrfs because many wine games including blizzard titles wont run on btrfs as stated on lutris github. I use XFS for better large file performance than ext4 and also a has great features overall thanks to RH for that.
Robert
Could you say which titles that would be? I’m using lutris on BTRFS with Starcraft 1/2, Diablo 3 and Warcraft 3 without any issues I’d know of.
Also I really like the fact that I can have several copies of the games in different home folders/different user permissions without needing extra space (I only need to deduplicate my files from time to time).
Jatin
Overwatch won’t run
https://github.com/lutris/docs/blob/master/Overwatch.md
you can see here it won’t run correctly on btrfs system there are few others.. However this might have changed now I am not sure but this was the case or maybe still is.
Kevin
Will this happen automatically on upgrade from an older version?
Stephen Snow
No it will not.
Andrea
Upgrading from Fedora 32 to 33 will offer the possibility to convert from ext4 to btrfs?
Ondrej
I dont think that automatic conversion is supported and all those scripts. Fresh installation is needed fro building it.
Stephen Snow
As Ondrej noted, the conversion will not happen automatically. I was advised not to do it as it is not a very straight forward process.
Chris Murphy
There is an ext4->btrfs conversion tool provided in btrfs-progs, however it’s strictly a file system convert tool, it doesn’t create the subvolume layout we’re using in Fedora. And it doesn’t go through and update various “bits” like fstab, bootloader configuration, and initramfs. The resulting converted file system is otherwise valid, can boot, accept updates and upgrades. But it’s recommended to clean install to make sure you get the expected layout.
William Whinn
I’ve been using BtrFS for external storage for a while and believe it’s a solid and stable choice. I have one question though: what does this mean for Silverblue?
Will this be based on BtrFS also? If so, I will most likely nuke and pave my machines on 33’s release and rebase to the next version on a per-release basis.
Thanks Fedora team for a great OS and thanks to you for a great write-up!
Chris Murphy
Silverblue will also use Btrfs by default. All rpm-ostree, toolbox, and flatpak features you’re used to will work the same, regardless of what file system you use for the installation. For more container centric workflows, you’ll hopefully see some performance and efficiency improvements as a result of overlayfs automatically using reflink copies.
William Whinn
Thank you for your reply. I have a full R development environment within Toolbox that I rely on with some fairly heavy loads going when building packages from source and such so any more performance I can squeeze out of it is appreciated.
I think I will still flatten my current setup and use the new BtrFS config. Theoretically, I should be able to just rebase to the new release with that intact.
Chris
Given the RHEL / Fedora relationship I am keen to understand why RHEL removed BTRFS from future releases opposed to Fedora?
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-us/red_hat_enterprise_linux/7/html/storage_administration_guide/ch-btrfs
Osqui
And regarding this…why hasn’t Fedora chosen Stratis instead?
Chris Murphy
I don’t have a direct answer. But my educated guess is: (a) RHEL uses one kernel version for the entire release (b) just like ext4 and XFS, Btrfs fixes and features development all happens upstream (c) Red Hat doesn’t have any Btrfs developers to backport those changes. They do have ext4 and XFS developers. And backporting is a lot of work.
Fedora is in a position to get all of upstream’s features and fixes quickly, without having to be concerned about needing a Herculean backporting effort.
Tony Su
BTRFS has a well known bug that shows up rarely only in “very large” disk arrays as a corrupted parity bit.
No worry if your array is only 3or 4 disks. Since RHEL often deploys on very large disk arrays, it’s not supported at all.
But some months ago BTRFS RAID was introduced as it’s own native software RAID which mirrors data across large arrays, thereby avoiding using any parity bit.
Robert
Thanks a lot for this effort! I’ve been using Fedora on BTRFS for a couple of years now with basically the same layout as proposed (subvolumes for /home and /root) and it has served me very well, especially data compression and the possibility to copy big folders/projects/etc for free – sometimes very useful!
I have one question: are there any plans to support native encryption on subvolume basis? My main interest here would be home folders when used with systemd-homed. Or are there other solutions for that?
Also, I’d like to note that there are individual applications which do not handle subvolumes well – I personally ran into one with sysprof (https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/sysprof/-/issues/34). But these will hopefully get resolved before or soon after the release 🙂
Chris Murphy
Btrfs native encryption, based on fs/crypto, a.k.a. fscrypt (file system level encryption, as contrasted with dm-crypt block level encryption) is being worked on. Once that happens we can do more planning how to take advantage of it.
Subvolumes (and subvolume snapshots) are a dedicated file btree, with its own pile of inodes, which ‘stat’ will report as having its own ‘fd’. For most users they’re going to behave pretty much like regular directories. For developers they tend to behave like separate file systems. The truth is somewhere in between, and there may be some sources of confusion that need to be worked out.
Klein
Will my hard drive be switched to Btrfs, or can I choose to stick with Ext4
Ondrej
afaik There is no stable auto conversion from Extr4 to btrfs.
orbatos
Conversion is stable, and can be automatically done, but the resulting structure has some undesirable characteristics so re-copying data is preferable and it is not surprising they would avoid having the installer do this.
Chris Murphy
It will not be converted to Btrfs upon upgrading to Fedora 33. You’d need to do a clean install to get Btrfs, and it’ll still be possible to choose ext4 (or XFS) in Custom partitioning.
Semaphore Williams
Any news on when they release BTRFS 1.0?
They still have features that ‘might not work’ or are ‘expected to fail’. Should be fine if you format using a wizard that knows not to turn all the features on, but are all fedora users like that?
Michael Catanzaro
RAID 5/6 is still unstable, but that’s just not something that you can set up unintentionally. Fedora’s default setup will be simple and stable. See https://btrfs.wiki.kernel.org/index.php/Status for details on what else is not fully-baked yet, but also there’s no need to worry since you won’t stumble onto any of this by happenstance.
Liam
No they’re not, which is one of the reasons why “defaults” exist:)
John
I’m excited for the move to BTRFS, good news to all fedora users and THANKS to Fedora team for all their hard work.
Sandor I Lengyel
I had to switch from btrfs since I got file system corruption. It was all right for 3 years. Went back to ext5
Lucas
Good news! I am excited about this change.
Stephen
I don’t know … hopefully, this will work out well.
Phoenix
As Semaphore Williams pointed out about pre-v1.0 status, I wonder if such a move would not be too hasty. I mean, I welcome change, but I hope this one is well planned and does not leave the uneducated users hanging high and dry.
Since I typically install the server version of Fedora and then, if needed for that particular system, “upgrade” it to Workstation, I prefer and typically keep the default XFS choice over any other filesystem so far. Heard good things about it and never had any problems with it, like “unprovoked” filesystem corruption (a.k.a. FS failure without underlying hardware failure). The XFS tools are also pretty solid.
That being said: I would welcome a comparison chart between ext4, XFS and BtrFS. Not a biased one, which you can find plentiful on the net, but something where it basically goes even down to how clean the code base of the filesystem is being written. While not perfect, but it would provide an indication as to how stable the filesystem actually may be under normal circumstances.
Chris Murphy
Facebook’s experience with millions of instances of Btrfs in production tell us that ext4, XFS, and Btrfs are in the same ballpark of reliability, and that ballpark is more reliable than the hardware they’re used on. And while they’re more fault tolerant than we are in Fedora, they aren’t infinitely fault tolerant. They aren’t in a position to just accept some ridiculously extra level of Btrfs specific problems.
Btrfs has been a release blocking file system, as in “it must work”, for Fedora installations since circa 2010. And we’re using the same layout, mkfs, and mount options that have been undergoing that amount of testing. A default file system should get more scrutiny, that’s completely reasonable, as is using a file system that you know fits your use case better.
Dick
I stopped using btrfs with Fedora. I experienced bad performance (with disk images) and mirroring didn’t work without any warning (luckly I found out in time before any disks failed).
I also had trouble when I ran out of disk space, unable to fix this by removing files (I had to rebalance).
You have to be really cautious with snapshots (to remove them). They can eat a lot of diskspace and I couldn’t get an overview of diskspace used by snapshots (and where they where located).
For those diskimages I’d recommend to use chatt +C to enable “nocow” mode, that improved a lot in performance for me, but switching back to md/ext4 really improved a lot for me.
Chris Murphy
Libvirt will by default set chattr +C on the enclosing directory for VM images for Cockpit, virt-manager, GNOME Boxes, and virt-install. So users won’t need to worry about this.
There is no automatic snapshotting regime in Fedora 33, so users can opt into snapshots at their own speed, or not at all.
Btrfs is slower at some things and faster at others. If you experience unusual behavior, let us know, there are straight forward ways to do A vs B testing and track down performance issues.
Michael H.
OpenSUSE don’t use btrfs for /home, they default to xfs. Why is that, and what makes Fedora different in this respect?
Chris Murphy
They use Btrfs by default for /home since January 2018 for Tumbleweed, and May 2019 for Leap 15.1.
https://rootco.de/2018-01-19-opensuse-btrfs-subvolumes/
harry Anderson
Maybe this is a bit early. In my experience I couldn’t get Fed 31 installed on my PC using btrfs as it thinks that the (UEFI)boot partition is on also on btrfs and complains. Works fine with ext4
Chris Murphy
I’m not sure. I haven’t seen that and I’ve done a lot of Btrfs and UEFI testing over the years. I’d be concerned there’s a stale Btrfs signature on that boot partition that didn’t get wiped for some reason.
Matt
Will the three proposed optimizations make it for F33? And particularly for the first one will /boot be its own Btrfs volume or will it be a subvolume along with the others?
Thanks! I look forward to the new filesystem layout.
Chris Murphy
None of the proposal’s options are making it into Fedora 33. It will use /boot on ext4, and combined / and /home on Btrfs, each on their own subvolume. This is the same scheme available in Anaconda, the Fedora installer, for ~8 years. It’s really well tested. There are ~64 changes in Fedora 33, and we’ve decided to leave these extras for a future Fedora release.
However, these are stable features that you can opt into for Fedora 33. We’ll have some kind of write up on how to do that. Stay tuned!