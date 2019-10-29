What’s new in Fedora 31 Workstation

Fedora 31 Workstation is the latest release of our free, leading-edge operating system. You can download it from the official website here right now. There are several new and noteworthy changes in Fedora 31 Workstation. Read more details below.

Fedora 30 Workstation includes the latest release of GNOME Desktop Environment for users of all types. GNOME 3.34 in Fedora 31 Workstation includes many updates and improvements, including:

Refreshed Background Chooser

Choosing your desktop background in Fedora Workstation is now easier. The newly redesigned background chooser allows you to quickly and easily see and change both your desktop and lock screen backgrounds

Custom Application Folders

Fedora 31 Workstation now allows you to easily create application folders in the Overview. Keep your application listing clutter free and well organized with this new feature:

Do you want the full details of everything in GNOME 3.34? Visit the release notes for even more details.

Ryan Lerch

Ryan is a designer that works on stuff for Fedora. He uses Fedora Workstation as his primary desktop, along with the best tools from the Libre Graphics world, notably, the vector graphics editor, Inkscape.

  1. Kristofer Pagnussat

    This new feature of applications folders is really neat!

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  2. HamJam

    I hope you guys fixed the memory leak of 3.34 before you pushed it live…

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  3. Bethel

    The theme looks good. Still expecting Gnome tweak tool to be shipped by default and some JBoss packages on Fedora for testing.

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

    • A fedora User

      Agreed, Gnome Tweak should be baseline. So much utility in there for the average user.

      October 30, 2019
      Reply

  4. Danniello

    What’s new in Fedora 31 Workstation:

    Refreshed Background Chooser
    Custom Application Folders

    Wow… Quite depressing…

    The good news is that Fedora is much, much more than new wallpaper chooser or adding folders to start menu: https://blogs.gnome.org/uraeus/2019/09/23/fedora-workstation-31-whats-new/

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

    • Paul W. Frields

      Indeed, there’s quite a bit more. That’s why the article links to release notes that cover much more in the GNOME 3.34 release.

      October 30, 2019
      Reply

      • Dan

        Not everyone uses Gnome.
        Does Fedora 31 have any of its own features or does it just add a new version of Gnome?

        October 30, 2019
        Reply

  5. Kris

    Apparently the Public Key for F31 is not in the imported keys yet.

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  6. Kris

    Besides not getting the Public Key, I’m also getting this error;
    sha256sum: WARNING: 19 lines are improperly formatted

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  7. gbg

    I tried fed 31 beta last week and rawhide. Neither live image would even boot with my new nvidia 1660 ti gpu. Im curious if anybody was able to get this new release working with this gpu?
    Both live images would just hang at the loading screen where all the text scrolls. The text would stop and just freeze, forcing me to hard reset after waiting for an hour.
    I’m just curious so that I don’t have to use up bandwidth on the new download just to try it again.

    October 30, 2019
    Reply

  8. crcinau

    C’mon guys – better stuff that isn’t even documented, like:

    Supports AMD 5700 / 5700XT GPUs out of the box
    Now correctly boots on Xen guest installations (also fixed in F30 too)

    October 30, 2019
    Reply

  9. Ray

    The layout is really clean and that awful default wallpaper from F30 is gone! There were a couple downsides on upgrading. When moving my old home dir over, Gnome has a seizure and requires a reboot. Now I need to pick through it more thoroughly. LXD hangs after a fresh install of that too. I’m sure they’ll figure it out.

    October 30, 2019
    Reply

  10. Willy Wood

    Try and then recommend.

    October 30, 2019
    Reply

