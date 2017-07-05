The release of Fedora 26 is just around the corner, and the choices for wallpapers in Fedora Workstation are pretty amazing. In addition to the Fedora 26 Default Wallpaper and the GNOME 3.24 Adwaita background, Fedora Workstation now includes a new set of standard backgrounds.

Default Fedora 26 Wallpaper

Every release, the Fedora Design Team creates a default desktop background for Fedora. The Fedora 26 default is:

In addition to the static wallpaper, an ‘animated’ version is also available. This wallpaper transitions slowly throughout the day:

The animated variant of the default wallpaper is not installed by default on Fedora Workstation. To get it, use the command:

sudo dnf install f26-backgrounds-animated

New standard wallpapers

In the past, Fedora included the GNOME set of backgrounds by default in the Fedora Workstation backgrounds chooser. In Fedora 26, the following backgrounds are available by default:

After a fresh install of Fedora Workstation, you will no longer get the GNOME backgrounds by default (other than the Adwaita background). These backgrounds are still available in the repositories in the gnome-backgrounds-extras package. When doing an upgrade to Fedora 26 Workstation, you will get both the new Fedora set, and the GNOME set.

If some of the new standard wallpapers look familiar, that is likely due to the fact that they were all previously Supplemental Wallpapers in previous releases. Looking for even more wallpapers? Check out the Supplemental Wallpapers for Fedora 26, as well as ones for previous releases.

Adwaita Backgrounds

Fedora Workstation also ships with the Adwaita backgrounds that GNOME changes for each release. The standard Adwaita backgrounds for Fedora 26 Workstation (GNOME 3.24) are: