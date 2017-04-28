The Fedora Design team works with the community for each release, on a set of 16 additional wallpapers. Users can install and use these to supplement the standard wallpaper. The Fedora Design team encourages submissions from the whole community. Fedora contributors then use the Nuancier app to vote on the top 16 to include.

Voting has closed on the extra wallpapers for Fedora 26 and Fedora Contributors had 15 days time to choose from 92 submissions. A total of 257 Fedora contributors voted. The results page for the voting contains the breakdown of votes, as well as links to the full-size versions of the images.They chose the following 16 backgrounds to be included in Fedora 26.



















We congratulate all the winners, and we look forward to many high-quality submissions for Fedora 27