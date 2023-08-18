FLAC: The Lossless Audio Compression Format
FLAC, or Free Lossless Audio Codec, is a lossless audio compression format that preserves all the original audio data. This means that FLAC files can be decoded to an identical copy of the original audio file, without any loss in quality. However, lossless compression typically results in larger file sizes than lossy compression, which is why a method to convert FLAC to lossy formats is desirable. This is where TransFLAC can help.
FLAC is a popular format for archiving digital audio files, as well as for storing music collections on home computers. It is also becoming increasingly common for music streaming services to offer FLAC as an option for high-quality audio.
For portable devices, where storage space is limited, lossy audio formats such as MP3, AAC, and OGG Vorbis are often used. These formats can achieve much smaller file sizes than lossless formats, while still providing good sound quality.
In general, FLAC is a good choice for applications where lossless audio quality is important, such as archiving, mastering, and critical listening. Lossy formats are a good choice for applications where file size is more important, such as storing music on portable devices or streaming music over the internet.
TransFLAC: Convert FLAC to lossy formats
TransFLAC is a command-line application that converts FLAC audio files to a lossy format at a specified quality level. It can keep both the FLAC and lossy libraries synchronized, either partially or fully. TransFLAC also synchronizes album art stored in the directory structure, such as cover, albumart, and folder files. You can run TransFLAC interactively in a terminal window, or you can schedule it to run automatically using applications such as cron or systemd.
The following four parameters must be specified:
- Input FLAC Directory: The directory to recursively search for FLAC audio files. The case of the directory name matters. TransFLAC will convert all FLAC audio files in the directory tree to the specified lossy codec format. The program will resolve any symlinks encountered and display the physical path.
- Output Lossy Directory: The directory to store the lossy audio files. The case of the directory name matters. The program will resolve any symlinks encountered and display the physical path.
- Lossy Codec: The codec used to convert the FLAC audio files. The case of the codec name does not matter. OPUS generally provides the best sound quality for a given file size or bitrate, and is the recommended codec.
Valid values are: OPUS | OGG | AAC | MP3
- Codec Quality: The quality preset used to encode the lossy audio files. The case of the quality name does not matter. OPUS STANDARD quality provides full bandwidth, stereo music, good audio quality approaching transparency, and is the recommended setting.
Valid values are: LOW | MEDIUM | STANDARD | HIGH | PREMIUM
TransFLAC allows for customization of certain items in the configuration. The project wiki provides additional information.
Installation on Fedora Linux:
$ sudo dnf install transflac
Gregory Bartholomew
Chris Moller
sox does flac conversion out of the box.
Gerald B. Cox
AFAIK: SOX cannot convert FLAC files to OPUS or AAC formats. TransFLAC, on the other hand, can recursively scan a directory and convert all FLAC files found, using multiple threads to speed up the process.
SigmaSquadron
have you heard about the magical artefact that is ffmpeg?
Gerald B. Cox
See response to @darvond
Darvond
Aside from a pretty text interface, what might this offer over the tried, tested, code mature ffmpeg?
Don’t get me wrong, the chrome on this is neat, but this is also just akin to showing someone who has a workflow based around ImageMagick/GraphicsMagick a bespoke gif converter.
Gerald B. Cox
I’m well aware of ffmpeg. In fact, TransFLAC uses it for the conversion to MP3 and AAC files. However, what you are missing is that ffmpeg only provides a small subset of the entire functionality. For more information, refer to the wiki mentioned in the article.
Grandpa Leslie
Congratulations on a very well done presentation.
Not many people (very very few people) could do better