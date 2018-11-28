Standalone web applications with GNOME Web

Do you regularly use a single-page web application, but miss some of the benefits of a full-fledged desktop application? The GNOME Web browser, simply named Web (aka Epiphany) has an awesome feature that allows you to ‘install’ a web application. By doing this, the web application is then presented in the applications menus, GNOME shell search, and is a separate item when switching windows. This short tutorial walks you through the steps of ‘installing’ a web application with GNOME Web.
Install GNOME Web
GNOME Web is not included in the default Fedora install. To install, search in the Software application for ‘web’, and install.
Alternatively, use the following command in the terminal:
sudo dnf install epiphany
Install as Web Application
Next, launch GNOME Web, and browse to the web application you wish to install. Connect to the application using the browser, and choose ‘Install site as Web Application’ from the menu:
GNOME Web next presents a dialog to edit the name of the application. Either leave it as the default (the URL) or change to something more descriptive:
Finally, press Create to ‘install’ your new web application. After creating the web application, close GNOME Web.
Using the new web application
Launch the web application as you would with any typical desktop application. Search for it in the GNOME Shell Overview:
Additionally, the web application will appear as a separate application in the alt-tab application switcher:
One additional feature this adds is that all web notifications from the ‘installed’ web application are presented as regular GNOME notifications.
Dragos
The standalone web applications run in isolated containers or share the cookies and stored site data with the browser?
Michael Catanzaro
Well it’s not a Linux container, but cookies and website data are completely isolated, yes.
Steven
That’s good ti know, thanks
Marcus
This is one of my favorite things about epiphany. I have also extended this to allow links to open up specific epiphany web apps. I wrote up a blog about it here:
https://blog.line72.net/2018/05/07/supporting-deep-links-in-linux-with-gnome-and-epiphany-web-apps/
Ondrej
I Cant see the option in gnome-apps-nightly Epiphany flatpak. Is it removed/reworked?
Michael Catanzaro
It’s not supported under flatpak. And it’s not clear how this could ever work, since we don’t have access to the home directory to install desktop files there.
Drew
That helps “fill in the blanks” with some applications you really need but there’s no Linux version of it and there is a web version.
Chrome kept trying to put saved shortcuts all over the place, but Web is a lot lighter so it comes up quicker. A better choice for stand-alone applications.
Nick A
So Progressive Web Apps then? I know chrome has been pushing this new format, and I adore PWAs so much so I can’t not make all my web experiments that way, but I wonder how much modern web standards gnome web supports, I’ll have to look into it
Drew
I just installed Web and was making a Web App for Google Hangouts. So I opened Web, navigated to the site and logged into my Google account. Then I made it into a Web Application.
When I opened the Web Application, I was not logged in. I guess this means information between Web and Web Applications are not shared.
I tried to log in, but the button opens up a new window for me to log in. When I made Web my default and clicked Log In button in the Web Application, it opened me up to Google Hangouts in Web … already logged in.
So the good news is that Web Applications are isolated from the Web’s stored data.
The bad news is, I don’t know how to set up Web to open Hangouts with me logged in.
Otherwise I like Web; it’s fast to load and if I can get the Web Applications working, will make life easier.
hyakosm
To remove an installed webapp, it’s in “about:applications”. There is no link to this page in Gnome Web, why ?
Damon
I am interested will it work offline? For example if i create web application for google keep and edit notes offline will it synchronize next time when i connect to internet?
Channah Trimble
The epiphany browser has been getting a lot of improvements. Its performance seems comparable to safari and is amazingly lightweight. Extensions are still an issue but I cannot wait to see where epiphany goes
Dr. Chuck
Thanks for the article. Is there anyway to have the web application run in the background, while still providing notifications? This would be particularly useful for a messaging website.
Ranjandas
Looks like Epiphany (Web) does not support Proxy PACs. I am not able to browse anything when PAC is configured in GNOME NetworkManager settings.