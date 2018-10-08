Play Windows games on Fedora with Steam Play and Proton

Some weeks ago, Steam announced a new addition to Steam Play with Linux support for Windows games using Proton, a fork from WINE. This capability is still in beta, and not all games work. Here are some more details about Steam and Proton.
According to the Steam website, there are new features in the beta release:
- Windows games with no Linux version currently available can now be installed and run directly from the Linux Steam client, complete with native Steamworks and OpenVR support.
- DirectX 11 and 12 implementations are now based on Vulkan, which improves game compatibility and reduces performance impact.
- Fullscreen support has been improved. Fullscreen games seamlessly stretch to the desired display without interfering with the native monitor resolution or requiring the use of a virtual desktop.
- Improved game controller support. Games automatically recognize all controllers supported by Steam. Expect more out-of-the-box controller compatibility than even the original version of the game.
- Performance for multi-threaded games has been greatly improved compared to vanilla WINE.
Installation
If you’re interested in trying Steam with Proton out, just follow these easy steps. (Note that you can ignore the first steps to enable the Steam Beta if you have the latest updated version of Steam installed. In that case you no longer need Steam Beta to use Proton.)
Open up Steam and log in to your account. This example screenshot shows support for only 22 games before enabling Proton.
Now click on Steam option on top of the client. This displays a drop down menu. Then select Settings.
Now the settings window pops up. Select the Account option and next to Beta participation, click on change.
Now change None to Steam Beta Update.
Click on OK and a prompt asks you to restart.
Let Steam download the update. This can take a while depending on your internet speed and computer resources.
After restarting, go back to the Settings window. This time you’ll see a new option. Make sure the check boxes for Enable Steam Play for supported titles, Enable Steam Play for all titles and Use this tool instead of game-specific selections from Steam are enabled. The compatibility tool should be Proton.
The Steam client asks you to restart. Do so, and once you log back into your Steam account, your game library for Linux should be extended.
Installing a Windows game using Steam Play
Now that you have Proton enabled, install a game. Select the title you want and you’ll find the process is similar to installing a normal game on Steam, as shown in these screenshots.
After the game is done downloading and installing, you can play it.
Some games may be affected by the beta nature of Proton. The game in this example, Chantelise, had no audio and a low frame rate. Keep in mind this capability is still in beta and Fedora is not responsible for results. If you’d like to read further, the community has created a Google doc with a list of games that have been tested.
Zlopez
There is also this page https://spcr.netlify.com/ for list of games compatible with Steam play. It is much nicer than google docs.
You can also use this page to submit new testing data for Steam play.
Zlopez
Also there is no need for beta now. This is part of the standard Steam release now.
TartareFR
An online database (wineHQ like) website exists at https://spcr.netlify.com/, there is a lot of tips for almost all running games with proton.
DePingus
With Fedora you’re going to have to add your user to the input group or gamepads won’t work correctly.
Also, specific to Fedora, you should increase the open file limits or be prepared to disable ESYNC for proton. https://github.com/zfigura/wine/blob/esync/README.esync
Brian
I didn’t see any entries in that database mentioning nouveau, as opposed to the Nvidia proprietary drivers. I’d given up on the proprietary drivers, since they tended to cause issues during kernel updates.
Is performance with Steam Play and Proton tested with nouveau drivers?
Dman
You need the proprietary driver unfortunately. NVIDIA however is actually updating the Linux drivers to support Steam Play such as recent DXVK fixes.
Matthew Bunt
There is a cool little project on github that helps configure proton just like winetricks helps configure wine. You can use it to make changes for specific games so the configs wont overlap with other games (just like separate wine prefixes).
protontricks – https://github.com/Sirmentio/protontricks
Greyson
Perfect! I am using Steam Play and is a gorgeous project
andrei
Is this ever going to be implemented for games outside of steam?
Luke
This is a specific feature of Steam Client that pulls a fork of WINE down and auto-configures it, essentially, to make Steam-based Windows games play easier.
You can use WINE directly for non-Steam games.
Dman
You dont mention the drivers required to run Steam Play properly in Linux. Obviously the latest NVIDIA proprietary drivers are required but Fedora 28 ships with an old version of Mesa. Therefore you need to update Mesa for AMD users from a compatible copr. Ideally version 18.2.2 which has a bunch of DXVK fixes. Hopefully Mesa is more up to date in Fedora 29…
Dman
Here is the best copr to use with Fedora 28 for AMD users to get the updated Mesa drivers… https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/jerbear64/mesa_dxvk/