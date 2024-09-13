New Fedora shirts available at HELLOTUX

Posted by on September 13, 2024 2 Comments

Photograph by Gabor Kum

Recent Posts

System insights with command line tools: lsof and lsblk

 fedora 41 tuned i18n

Contribute at the Fedora Linux 41 i18n and Tuned Test Week

Introducing SyncStar

We’ve upgraded the embroidered Fedora shirt collection with dark blue and white T-shirts and polo shirts. There’s a coupon code below, read onward for more details.

Half of the Fedora backpacks were for free

After delivering more than 800 embroidered Fedora garments to more than 50 countries, we’d like to share some numbers about our Fedora shirt project.

Our most popular items are of course shirts: 266 T-shirts, and 267 polo shirts were sold and there are 30 Fedora laptop backpacks around the world. Half of them were gifts from us to people ordering four or more other items (shirts or sweatshirts). You can still get a backpack too.

The most popular sizes are large (27%) and extra large (26%), followed by medium (19%) and 2XL (16%).

Since we ship worldwide, our Fedora garments are in 53 countries. Most of them in the United States (33%), Germany (14%), United Kingdom (5%) and France (5%). But can you find Moldova, Macao, Ghana or Réunion on the map? Fedora users show their commitment to our favorite operating system with Fedora shirts in these countries and territories too.

Currently in the HELLOTUX Fedora collection you can find T-shirts, polo shirts, a jacket, a hoodie and a laptop backpack. All of these are embroidered with the Fedora logo.

The coupon code

You can get a $5 discount on every Fedora item with the coupon code FEDORA5, and there is the Fedora laptop backpack promo as well.

Order now

Order directly from the HELLOTUX website.

Fedora Project community

Gabor Kum

2 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Darvond

    Nice. Professional yet on point.

    Too bad there’s no Xenia shirts, though. I’d buy a shirt with that fox mascot (and support free software) like hotcakes!

    September 13, 2024
    Reply

  2. Johan Rombaut

    I’ve buy different T-shirt, polo shirt, long sleeves and a backpack from HelloTux. The quality of it is very good. I’ve many backpacks, and some of them are expensive, but this one is my best one. It’s fit perfect. So they have a happy returning customer.

    September 13, 2024
    Reply

Leave a Reply


The interval between posting a comment and its appearance will be irregular so please DO NOT resend the same post repeatedly. All comments are moderated but this site is not monitored continuously so comments will not appear as soon as posted.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fedora Linux 40 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 9,925 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions