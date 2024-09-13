New Fedora shirts available at HELLOTUX

We’ve upgraded the embroidered Fedora shirt collection with dark blue and white T-shirts and polo shirts. There’s a coupon code below, read onward for more details.

Half of the Fedora backpacks were for free

After delivering more than 800 embroidered Fedora garments to more than 50 countries, we’d like to share some numbers about our Fedora shirt project.

Our most popular items are of course shirts: 266 T-shirts, and 267 polo shirts were sold and there are 30 Fedora laptop backpacks around the world. Half of them were gifts from us to people ordering four or more other items (shirts or sweatshirts). You can still get a backpack too.



The most popular sizes are large (27%) and extra large (26%), followed by medium (19%) and 2XL (16%).

Since we ship worldwide, our Fedora garments are in 53 countries. Most of them in the United States (33%), Germany (14%), United Kingdom (5%) and France (5%). But can you find Moldova, Macao, Ghana or Réunion on the map? Fedora users show their commitment to our favorite operating system with Fedora shirts in these countries and territories too.



Currently in the HELLOTUX Fedora collection you can find T-shirts, polo shirts, a jacket, a hoodie and a laptop backpack. All of these are embroidered with the Fedora logo.

The coupon code

You can get a $5 discount on every Fedora item with the coupon code FEDORA5, and there is the Fedora laptop backpack promo as well.

