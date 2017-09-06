The GNOME desktop environment comes installed with Fedora Workstation. GNOME hackers have continued to refine it over several years. However, not all third party software providers update their apps accordingly. Some software providers still make use of outdated status bar icons for their apps, for instance. It’s nice to be able to move status icons for these apps to the GNOME top bar. Often these apps are proprietary but popular, including:
- Google Chrome addons like Hangouts
- Google Music Manager
- DropBox
- Skype
However, there are also free and open source apps with the same issues. These apps haven’t been updated to use newer features when installed in a GNOME environment like Fedora Workstation.
An app that uses these status bar icons appears in a “drawer” at the lower left of the GNOME screen. You can pop open this drawer by moving your mouse to the lower left of the screen to open the drawer.
This presents the user with a difficult choice. Should you leave the drawer open, cutting off part of your screen? Or should you close it and miss seeing some indications on icons in the drawer? Fortunately, you don’t have to choose between these options. There’s another solution, the TopIcons Plus extension for GNOME Shell.
The TopIcons Plus extension can move status icons to your GNOME Shell top bar. The icons then appear next to your other standard icons such as network status. Now you can see these status icons without using up screen real estate, or having to remember to open a drawer.
To install the extension, open Firefox and navigate to the TopIcons Plus extension page. Use the On/Off button to install the extension to your personal environment.
If you have apps installed that use status icons in the drawer, you’ll now see them in the GNOME top bar. You can use the same mouse actions on them as in the drawer.
However, the way these icons use the mouse may not be the same as standard GNOME status icons. Just keep this in mind as you work with them, and understand this is due to the software provider, not GNOME.
Image courtesy of Kaleb Nimz — originally uploaded to Unsplash as Untitled.
November 10, 2016 at 08:53
If it is an usability improvement, why not putting this feature on stock Gnome?
November 10, 2016 at 09:05
+1
It should be the default in my opinion too.
It is good notifications now appear in the topbar: same should be true for applets, possibly with an option to hide them. (Sure hopefully they will disappear over time.)
November 10, 2016 at 09:42
Lack of developers.
November 10, 2016 at 09:46
agreed. status icons are far from outdated. every other OS including the smartphones GNOME 3 is trying to ape still use them because they provide very useful right-click menu shortcuts and info (playing track, file transfer progress, weather etc.) in most instances for the running program.
the problem is GNOME status icons have been tucked away badly like that because someone thinks everyone wants a minimalistic but pretty much useless empty top bar. Having to add back a key usability function by using an extension shouldn’t be necessary, they should already be up there by default and hideable in the floating bar as an alternative option.
September 6, 2017 at 23:32
Apparently this violates Gnome design philosophy or something… My personal opinion is that Gnome devs are still burned from early days of gnome life and are scared to do the right thing and put this functionality in. To make things worst, icon drawer is going away in new versions of Gnome. I still really like Gnome 3 / gnome-shell, but maaan thanks for the extensions and gnome tweak tool.
November 10, 2016 at 11:57
Gracias por el post. Tengo una pregunta con respecto a la barra de GNOME SHELL, y es la siguiente; hay alguna manera de utilizar en GNOME la opción menú bar como la de MAC OSX , ya que en KDE se puede utilizar pero en GNOME ne he visto alguna opcion para hacerlo?
November 10, 2016 at 12:14
Thanks! I don’t really need them at the top of the screen (hardly ever access any of them). It’s less annoying having them up there than having them slide in from the side whenever I’m trying to do something else in the bottom corner of the screen. This extension should even be in the Fedora repository!
November 10, 2016 at 12:30
Surprise! StatusIcon in GTK is deprecated, and will be removed completely soon.
It is already not implemented for Wayland, so you won’t get status icons (even in the bottom panel) under Wayland.
GTK/Gnome guys consider their notification API as a replacement, but I’m not sure if it can really replace it. Anyway, gnome is going to provide a poor support for background apps… 🙁
November 10, 2016 at 12:31
Refer to this bug for related information: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389875
November 10, 2016 at 12:51
Why were status icons removed in the first place?
November 10, 2016 at 13:11
Due to the way they are implemented, they became a big maintenance burden.
November 10, 2016 at 17:51
Now returning them with an extension is obviously a way to go.
November 10, 2016 at 22:04
Sarcasm?
November 11, 2016 at 01:07
A bit of, yep.
I had to switch from gnome partially because status icons had been removed.
In my opinion some of the design decisions made in gnome3 were kind of reckless.
That was long ago and I haven’t used gnome since. I was a little surprised when I noticed an extension that deals with status icons yesterday. This will definitely make life easier for some of us. Too late for me though, as I have no plans to switch back to gnome.
November 10, 2016 at 13:20
Kudos to fedoramagazine. This is very thoughtful and makes my life a little better.
November 10, 2016 at 15:09
Great! I Would like to see this as default for future GNOME releases!
November 10, 2016 at 16:14
Paul
Thank you for posting this article about TopIcons Plus.
Topicons Plus is wonderful extension. I do much work in terminal mode with the command line. You cannot imagine how frustrating it is when that bottom left corner pops out and interferes with my typing. With that pop-out gone, terminal work is again what it should be.
Please review “Taskbar by zypdr”. This and Topicons Plus are two extensions that are worth their weight in gold. The Taskbar extension is why I continue to promote Gnome 3.20.
November 10, 2016 at 19:02
Dear all, don’t wait to see better support in Gnome. Actuall, status icon is deprecated in Gnome, and is not available under Wayland (see https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389875). So, even the current tray is going to die… 🙁
Gnome folks think that notifications can replace status icon. But, gnome support for ‘background’ applications is going to be even worse…
November 10, 2016 at 23:45
Amazing!!
November 11, 2016 at 04:54
Are you guys really just discovering TopIcons ??
GNOME is only usuable with extensions.
A good thing in Fedora 25 is that there is a section dedicated to extensions in Software Center. No need to go to the website.
A list of extensions I could not live without :
Mailnag
Caffeine
Battery Status
OpenWeather
DashToDock
Frippery Clock
Places Status Indicator
Applications Menu
Removable Drive Menu
Steal My Focus
Impatience
pixel saver
November 11, 2016 at 18:24
Also in new gnome all extensions are compatible, due to the stable status of the API now they not check for gnome version compatibility. And is great to have them in gnome software too.
November 11, 2016 at 06:34
pity is everything else in gnome shell is stable and efficient. this was unreasonnable to move status icon in a bad drawer and this is not.fair to.blame applications – this is one of the many reasons why no one wants to write apps for linux
November 11, 2016 at 19:17
Actually Luyten, it is an issue that unfortunately falls to the applications. Maybe you noticed the point I made in the article about mouse actions being unpredictable. For instance, clicks for menus or to quick-open the app behind the icon aren’t consistent between icons. So the experience is very bad for users. Violating design principles like that is a big problem for users and the source of much frustration. The hope, I’m guessing, was that application developers would eventually port their apps to be able to use a better status indicator. In some cases that happened, in others not. But the user interprets all these as environment problems, and blames that environment. So the only rational thing to do is to differentiate somehow. The nice thing is that this extension makes it possible for informed users to change the positioning. As for development, it seems like many development efforts are on the web nowadays, which often puts Linux on more equal footing.
November 11, 2016 at 21:19
“… would eventually port their apps to be able to use a better status indicator.”
They did: To libappindicator (Steam, Dropbox, …) developed by Ubuntu. But GNOME Shell doesn’t support it!
November 12, 2016 at 07:14
I don’t know why my comments doesn’t appear now. But anyway, this extension will stop working soon: Gnome under Wayland doesn’t support status icons. Only applications running as X11 applications show status icon under Wayland: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389875
November 12, 2016 at 07:16
Suprise!
This extension will stop working soon: Gnome under Wayland doesn’t support status icons, and GTK 4 won’t support it at all. Only applications running as X11 applications show status icon under Wayland: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389875
November 12, 2016 at 07:23
Why my comments doesn’t get published?! 😛
November 12, 2016 at 18:26
Hey Hedayat, comments are manually approved, so a Magazine team member has to manually approve new comments (this helps prevent spam comments on the Magazine). Sometimes there can be a small delay before someone can do this. Thanks for understanding. 🙂
November 12, 2016 at 19:13
Do you also have an automatic spam filter? I commented at least 10 times (and I didn’t see the message saying that my comment is awaiting for moderation), and finally my comment got ‘through’ by changing my email address! 😛
Thanks anyway.
December 4, 2016 at 18:46
Hi Hedayat! I have no idea why your comments weren’t getting through, but I just discovered a large quantity of comments that haven’t been getting through. If you have issues with this in the future, please reach out to the Magazine team on our mailing list so we can try to fix the problem sooner. Thanks for your patience!
November 12, 2016 at 07:26
Suprise!
This extension will stop working soon: Gnome under Wayland doesn’t support status icons, and GTK 4 won’t support it at all. Only applications running as X11 applications show status icon under Wayland
November 13, 2016 at 15:20
On the other hand, status applets, application launchers, and app shortcuts were easily added to the Desktop Panel with Gnome2 and the Gnome2-like Spins.
November 15, 2016 at 03:27
Agreed but seemingly it’s far easier to blame the application developers and ‘hope’ they’ll fix it rather than give users the actual freedom of choice. ideally the extension should be installed as standard and possibly a welcome screen displaying how to use GNOME and enable extensions as desired to customise the environment similar to what UbuntuMATE provide.
November 15, 2016 at 07:36
I’ve using the extension for a while and it’s great because I really dislike the box on the bottom left… but yet, it has some problems with icons, for instance:
https://twitter.com/antonmry/status/798428638681108481
The screenshot is showing the Pidgin and Slack icons too big and I didn’t find an easy way to solve them.
November 16, 2016 at 09:40
Thank you Sir! Actually that bottom left hiding thing it’s just bad design, imo.
Now Skype’s icon lives happily on the top right 🙂
December 3, 2016 at 12:57
Hello, this drawer has disappeared now, I could see it desappeared.
Fedora 25.
December 3, 2016 at 12:58
http://i.imgur.com/GsXlLLM.png
September 6, 2017 at 09:28
I highly recommend not using or enabling the “TopIcons Plus” gnome-shell extension, because it crashes the whole desktop session for quite many users: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390198.
I also cannot recommend the TopIcons gnome-shell extension since it often makes tray icons disappear.
Using Firefox will not work any more in Firefox 57 afaik, because support for NPAPI plugins is going away. Epiphany still works.
September 6, 2017 at 10:28
The GNOME extensions integration has been removed from Firefox in fedora 26 due to the browser extension now having a dependency on a platform-specific messaging bridge component which isn’t packaged in fedora.
The equivalent functionality does appear to be built into Epiphany (the GNOME web browser) and provides the full functionality for viewing and enabling/disabling your installed shell extensions.
September 6, 2017 at 11:57
east or west linux is best
its security is best
no affraid of what so called wannacry ransomeware
linux is my best os
fedora is great
but it should work to make it faster boot otherwise its the beast of all os
September 6, 2017 at 23:56
The story misses an important point. For the Firefox extension to work, a package called “chrome-gnome-shell” should be installed. Yes, the naming is confusing, and the TopIcons Plus page is only adding to the confusion. For Fedora prior to Fedora 26, the “chrome-gnome-shell” should be installed from an unofficial repository, as described at https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/region51/chrome-gnome-shell/