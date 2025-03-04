Meet the Fedora Project Mentors for Google Summer of Code 2025

The Fedora Project is excited to participate in Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2025. This continues our commitment to fostering open-source contributions and mentoring new contributors. As an organization deeply rooted in collaboration and innovation, Fedora provides an excellent environment for aspiring developers to engage with real-world projects and make a lasting impact on the open-source community.

Our mentors are experienced contributors who are passionate about guiding students through their GSoC journey and making them successful open-source contributors. They provide technical expertise, project insights, and invaluable mentorship to ensure a successful learning experience. Here’s in a nutshell about our wonderful mentors for this time!

Meet the Mentors:

Huzaifa Sidhpurwala

Huzaifa is mentoring AI-Powered Log Triage and Security Alert Aggregator for Fedora and in his own words:

Huzaifa Sidhpurwala is a Senior Principal Product Security Engineer, currently serving on Red Hat’s Product Security AI team. With over 15 years of experience in open-source security, he has played a pivotal role in safeguarding critical projects and collaborating with various open-source communities. His current focus involves advancing AI security, safety, and trustworthiness—ensuring cutting-edge technologies are developed and deployed responsibly. He has been contributing to the Fedora project in various capacities for over a decade now, including leading and working with the fedora security team for some time. Beyond his professional responsibilities, Huzaifa actively pursues personal projects that harness AI for real-world applications, underscoring his belief in the transformative potential of emerging technologies. Whether developing practical solutions or sharing his knowledge through mentorship, he strives to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. His expertise extends across areas such as threat modeling, security testing, and building trustworthy AI systems, making him a valuable resource for aspiring professionals. Driven by curiosity and a passion for continuous learning, Huzaifa remains committed to elevating the standards of security in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Frantisek Lachman

Frantisek is returning for another round in Google Summer Of Code as a Fedora Project Mentor and will be mentoring Create a service to get a new project to Fedora more easily . Below is some context to packit and himself.

Created in 2020, Packit is being largely used in Fedora Project with GitHub to this day! An interface with GitLab is needed. In his own words:

I am František. I work as a Product Owner for the Packit team in Red Hat. This means I am the one driving long-term efforts and facilitating discussions between our users, other teams and my fellow teammates.And what is Packit? This project aims to get developers and Linux distributions (mainly Fedora) closer together. We do this by providing GitHub/GitLab CI and also automation for various tasks that need to be done before the released code finds its way to the user.I’ve been in Red Hat for 7 years. Starting with a bachelor’s thesis student, then as an intern, part-timer and lately as a full-time employee. I have always been interested in various automation efforts, git and all the things we can automate or make smoother for people.Otherwise, I’ve spent a couple of years at Brno Masaryk University teaching basic Python courses and Software Engineering classes.Outside of the Open Source world, I lead an organisation team of one Czech scout course where I focus on pedagogy and non-formal education. I also drive a tandem bike and like to spend time outside.

About mentoring

Each mentor brings unique skills and insights, covering a range of Fedora-related projects, from system enhancements to cutting-edge technologies. GSoC contributors will have the opportunity to work closely with these mentors. They will be learning best practices in open-source development and making meaningful contributions to Fedora and beyond!

Interested in GSoC?

We encourage prospective students to explore Fedora’s GSoC project ideas and connect with our mentors to discuss their interests. Stay tuned for updates, and join us in making GSoC 2025 a successful and rewarding experience!

For more details on Fedora’s participation in GSoC 2025, visit: https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/mentored-projects/gsoc/2025/ideas/#_idea_list