We are happy to announce the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 43. This release brings Fedora Linux 43 to Apple Silicon Macs.

Fedora Asahi Remix is developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project. This release incorporates all the exciting improvements brought by Fedora Linux 43. Notably, package management is significantly upgraded with RPM 6.0 and the new DNF5 backend for PackageKit for Plasma Discover and GNOME Software ahead of Fedora Linux 44. It also continues to provide extensive device support. This includes newly added support for the Mac Pro, microphones in M2 Pro/Max MacBooks, and 120Hz refresh rate for the built-in displays for MacBook Pro 14/16 models.

Fedora Asahi Remix offers KDE Plasma 6.6 as our flagship desktop experience. It contains all of the new and exciting features brought by Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop 43. It also features a custom Calamares-based initial setup wizard. A GNOME variant is also available, featuring GNOME 49, with both desktop variants matching what Fedora Linux offers. Fedora Asahi Remix also provides a Fedora Server variant for server workloads and other types of headless deployments. Finally, we offer a Minimal image for users that wish to build their own experience from the ground up.

You can install Fedora Asahi Remix today by following our installation guide. Existing systems running Fedora Asahi Remix 41 or 42 should be updated following the usual Fedora upgrade process. Upgrades via GNOME’s Software application are unfortunately not supported. Either KDE’s Plasma Discover or DNF’s System Upgrade command must be used.

Please report any Remix-specific issues in our tracker, or reach out in our Discourse forum or our Matrix room for user support.