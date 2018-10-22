9 Comments

  1. wk

    While I appreciate the nuts and bolts of establishing such authentication, it would help me dramatically to grasp the details if there were a higher level description of what is going on.

    October 22, 2018
  2. AquaL1te

    When you do this I assume you also have to lock down the TTY’s, otherwise you can still circumvent the 2FA if you have obtained a user’s password.

    October 22, 2018
      nabooengineer

      If you wish to add the challenge-response to the virtual console logins, add the following line to /etc/pam.d/login immediately after #%PAM-1.0 :
      auth required pam_yubico.so mode=challenge-response

      The top of the /etc/pam.d/login file should now look like:

      #%PAM-1.0
      auth required pam_yubico.so mode=challenge-response
      auth substack system-auth
      auth include postlogin
      account required pam_nologin.so
      account include system-auth

      October 22, 2018
      • AquaL1te

        I prefer to use U2F for this, then you don’t have to spend one of your 2 slots for this. I disabled the TTY’s as a whole.

        October 22, 2018
  3. Blake

    Hey,

    Great write up! I think you may have meant FIDO2 in reference to the Yubikey 5 in the hardware token keys paragraph.

    Thanks again for the article 👍

    October 22, 2018
  4. Edgar Hoch

    “If someone gains access to your password, they still can’t login without your physical hardware Yubikey. Congratulations! You’ve now dramatically increased the security of your workstation login.”

    I think this is not true. There are still other access options that are not protected by Yubikey. ssh, text console for example.

    October 22, 2018
      nabooengineer

      Hi Edgar, you are correct. I should have explained that additional items can be further secured or even disabled; like the virtual consoles and ssh. If readers are interested, I can discuss with the editors and pitch a part 2 of the article.

      October 22, 2018
  5. Stuart D Gathman

    My favorite “hardware device” is a sheet of paper with one time passwords as a second factor. Is there a Fedora how to on setting that up? … both printing the sheet and configuring pam to consult the list and check them off when used.

    October 22, 2018
