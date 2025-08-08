Join us to test the 6.16 kernel for Fedora Linux 43 during August 10 – 16!

What is a test week?

Test weeks are organised by the Fedora QA team per release cycle and are a great way to get involved in developing the upcoming Fedora Linux release. Instructions and test cases are provided for you, plus you will also be mentioned and thanked in the ‘Heroes of Fedora‘ blog at the end of the release. For more information on how to get involved, check out the Fedora Test Days wiki, and to participate in the upcoming Kernel 6.16 test week, read on!

Kernel 6.16 Test Week

The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.16. This recently released kernel version will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora Linux kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, August 10, 2025 to Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The wiki page contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. The results can be submitted in the test day app.

What are we looking for?

Regressions when rebasing

Issues when installing from USB on VM and/or bare metal systems (file under ‘exploratory)

What do I need to do?

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

Make sure you have a Fedora Account (FAS)

Download test materials in advance where applicable, which may include some large files

Read and follow directions step by step in the wiki test page

Report your findings in the app