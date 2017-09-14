DNF Automatic is an optional Fedora component you can configure for automatic updates of packages. DNF Automatic is provided by the (aptly named) dnf-automatic package. This package has been available in previous releases of Fedora as well as in Fedora 26. As with all releases, though, Fedora 26 introduced numerous updates. These updates included DNF version 2, in which DNF Automatic configuration changed in an undocumented way.
As a result of the change, if you previously configured DNF Automatic and then upgraded to Fedora 26, your system may not be getting automatic updates. However, there’s now a DNF package that restores the previous configuration interface. But of course, you’ll need to install that update manually. After that, automatic updates will resume on your system.
Restoring automatic updates
Through updates-testing
If you don’t want to wait for a stable update through normal channels, you can use packages intended for advance testing. To update, temporarily enable the updates-testing repository with sudo and dnf:
sudo dnf --enablerepo=updates-testing update dnf\*
Through stable updates
To restore automatic updates using a stable update (available later this week), do one of the following:
- If you’re running Fedora Workstation, use the Software application to apply updates.
- Or, run dnf upgrade from the command line. You may want to run this command under screen or tmux to reduce the risk of interruption.
Checking results
After you complete either of the above, run the following command:
rpm -q dnf
You should receive this version (or higher):
dnf-2.6.3-11.fc26.noarch
Don’t stop there!
Using DNF Automatic alone isn’t enough to keep your system fully updated. Remember, DNF Automatic doesn’t reload or restart services, or reboot systems. These are often critical steps in applying security updates. Don’t forget to take these steps with the systems you care about.
Photo by mrigendra chauhan on Unsplash.d
September 14, 2017 at 15:30
dnf-automatic sounds useful — with the caveat that automating software updates obviously involves some risks. But this article doesn’t explain much about what dnf-automatic does, or how it might be configured. Instead, it gives instructions on how to install the next minor release of dnf — and by the way, attempting to install dnf-automatic, stable or testing, forces a downgrade to the stable version of dnf, rendering the exercise pointless.
And, from what the article says, we’re just a few days away from the update that will enable dnf-automatic anyway. Why publish this now, instead of just waiting until the updates were in the stable repository? Why not include more details about what dnf-automatic actually does?
September 14, 2017 at 16:32
Hi Brian. Another article explaining and DNF Automatic might be useful. But, really, this particular article primarily aimed at people who had previously configured it and didn’t realize that the version in F26 (without this update) might not be functioning as expected.
September 14, 2017 at 21:26
I wrote a dnf-automatic tutorial some months ago for anyone who want to get started with automated updates in Fedora. It’s quick and easy to setup for your workstation or even an unmaintained home server or a Raspberry Pi.